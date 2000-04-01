Human Mental Workload, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Mental Workload (J.W. Senders). Measuring Mental Workload: Problems, Progress and Promises (H.R. Jex). Properties of Workload Assessment Techniques (F.T. Eggemeier). Measurement of Operator Workload with the Neuropsychological Workload Test Battery (G.F. Wilson, R.D. O'Donnell). Heart Rate Variability and Mental Workload Assessment (N. Meshkati). Measuring Mental Fatigue in Normal Daily Working Routines (J. Aasman et al.). Development of NASA-TLX (Task Load Index): Results of Empirical and Theoretical Research (S.G. Hart, L.E. Staveland). The Subjective Workload Assessment Technique: A Scaling Procedure for Measuring Mental Workload (G.B. Reid, T.E. Nygren). The Cognitive Psychology of Subjective Mental Workload (M.A. Vidulich). Individual Differences in Subjective Estimates of Workload (D.L. Damos). The Effect of Gender and Time of Day upon the Subjective Estimate of Mental Workload During the Performance of a Simple Task (P.A. Hancock). An Eclectic and Critical Review of Four Primary Mental Workload Assessment Methods: A Guide for Developing a Comprehensive Model (N. Meshkati, A. Loewenthal). The Effects of Individual Differences in Information Processing Behavior on Experiencing Mental Workload and Perceived Task Difficulty: A Preliminary Experimental Investigation (N. Meshkati, A. Loewenthal). Fuzzy Analysis of Skill and Rule-Based Mental Workload (N. Moray et al.). Toward Development of a Cohesive Model of Workload (N. Meshkati). Important Remaining Issues in Mental Workload Estimation (W.W. Wierwille). A Bibliographic Listing of Mental Workload Research (P.A. Hancock et al.). References.
Description
The purpose of this volume is to look at the developments and changes that have occurred in the area of mental workload and its assessment since the NATO symposium was held in 1979. This has been achieved by inviting prominent researchers to survey their respective areas of expertise.
Examined are the current methodologies, individual differences, unanswered questions, and future directions for the mental workload issue.
Particular topics discussed include the properties of workload assessment techniques, physiological measures, heart rate variability, effort and fatigue in relation to the workload experienced during normal daily routines, subjective assessment techniques, and the cognitive psychology of subjective workload. A preliminary proposal for a cohesive model of mental load is presented. A bibliographic listing of contemporary research reports completes the volume.
