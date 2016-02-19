Human Memory
1st Edition
Basic Processes
Description
Human Memory: Basic Processes provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of human memory. This book provides a general theoretical framework for human memory, information processing, and retrieval. Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the permanent features of memory. This text then outlines several experimental findings that support a multiple-store model of memory, with emphasis on the free recall with extension made to other recall tasks. Other chapters describe the results of a number of experiments designed to test specific models that can be obtained from the overall theory. This book discusses as well the permanent, structural features of the memory system. The final chapter deals with the representation of the memory trace of an event in terms that are compatible with the multicomponent theory. This book is a valuable resource for advanced students in experimental psychology. Psychological researchers will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Commentary on "Human Memory: A Proposed System and Its Control Processes"
Human Memory: A Proposed System and its Control Processes
I. Introduction
II. Structural Features of the Memory System
III. Control Processes in Memory
IV. Experiments Concerned with Short-Term Processes
V. Experiments Concerned with Long-Term Search and Retrieval
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
2. Commentary on "Storage Mechanisms in Recall"
Further Work from Our Laboratory
Work by Other Investigators
Criticism of Multiple-Store Models and Proposed Alternatives
References
Storage Mechanisms in Recall
I. Introduction
II. Interactions with the Serial Position Curve
III. Estimation of STS
IV. Details of the Storage Process
V. Mnemonically Related Words
VI. Repeated Words
VII. Relation of Free Recall and the Model to Other Memory Tasks
VIII. Fixed-Order Recall
IX. Evaluation of Other Findings
X. General Characteristics of STS
XI. Relation of STS to Language Processing
XII. Closing Statement
References
3. Commentary on "Working Memory"
Consolidation
Extension to Other Problems
Applications of the Working Memory Concept
References
Working Memory
I. Introduction
II. The Search for a Common Working Memory System
III. A Proposed Working Memory System
IV. The Nature of the Recency Effect
V. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Commentary on "Reaction Time Measurements in the Study of Memory Processes: Theory and Data"
Reaction Time Measurements in the Study of Memory Processes: Theory and Data
I. Introduction
II. Self-Terminating Memory Scanning Model
III. Experimental Tests of the Model
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
5. Commentary on "Organization and Memory"
The Major Findings Are Consolidated and Extended
Some Critics Are Confounded
We Are Surprised and Find Retrieval Processes in Recognition
Looking Backwards and Ahead
References
Organization and Memory
I. The Concept of Organization
II. The Limits of Memory and the Unitization Hypothesis
III. Clustering: The Organization of Recall
IV. Subjective Organization
V. Free and Constrained Conceptualization
VI. The Category-Recall Function
VII. The Organization of Memory
References
6. Commentary on "Elaborative Strategies in Verbal Learning and Memory"
Elaborative Strategies in Verbal Learning and Memory
I. Introduction
II. General Orientation—A Memory Model
III. Ss' Control of the Transfer of Information into LTS
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
7. Commentary on "The Multicomponent Theory of the Memory Trace"
A Multicomponent Theory of the Memory Trace
I. Introduction
II. Forgetting of Component Information
III. New Experiments on Recall
IV. Recognition Memory
V. Related Aspects of Recall Performance
VI. Repetition and Redundancy in Trace Formation
VII. Perceptual Recognition of Degraded Stimuli
VIII. Commentary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264905
About the Editor
Gordon Bower
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, Stanford, California, U.S.A.