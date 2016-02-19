Human Judgment and Decision Processes in Applied Settings
1st Edition
Description
Human Judgment and Decision Processes in Applied Settings is the second to two volumes that attempt to define the areas of progress in the understanding of human decision making processes. The first volume, Human Judgment and Decision Processes (Academic Press, 1975) was concerned with formal and mathematical approaches to the problems of judgment and decision making. The major theoretical orientations (information integration theory, signal detection theory, portfolio theory, and multiattribute-utility measurement) were presented and their rationales discussed.
The present volume is concerned with the application of these theories, and the various techniques derived from them, to the problems of decision making in the everyday world. The chapters reflect the many modifications and adjustments that must be made to mathematical rules in order to apply decision theory models in the real world.
The tools described serve a broad variety of interests: those of the urban health or social planner, the organizational manager, the researcher, the educator, and, in fact, all of those who must weight evidence to reach decisions. Planner, manager, researcher, teacher, policymaker—all will find assistance in overcoming the commonly encountered roadblocks when one must choose between alternatives in what remains an uncertain world.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1. Social Judgment Theory: Applications in Policy Formation
A Description of Social Judgment Theory
The Application of Social Judgment Theory
Social Value Judgments
The Separation and Integration of Values and Facts
Social Policy Consultant: A New Role for Psychologists
References
2. Judgment by Juries
The Judgment Model
Trial Evidence
Defendant Characteristics
Juror Dispositions
Effects of Jury Deliberation
Conclusions
References
3. Information Integration in Transportation Decisions
Methodological Approaches
Empirical Studies
Implications for Model Development
Implications for Transportation Researchers
Future Research Needs
References
4. Case-by-Case versus Rule-Generated Procedures for the Allocation of Scarce Resources
Introduction
Rule-Generated and Case-Generated Procedures
Examples of Rule-Generated Procedures
Apologia
References
5. Predicting Performance in Graduate School
Selectors
Criteria
Criterion Analysis
Methods of Selection
What Are the Data?
Where Do We Go from Here?
References
6. Decisions Based on Fallible Clinical Judgment
Introduction
Determining rxy
Effects on Decisions and Outcomes
Discussion
Conclusion
References
7. Behavioral Decision Theory and the Health Delivery System
Health System Decision Making
Behavioral Decision Theory
Applications of Behavioral Decision Theory to the Health Field
Critical Problems and Areas for Further Research
References
8. Combination of Evidence in Perceptual Judgment
Introduction: The Applied Setting
The Paradigm: Combination of Evidence in Perceptual Judgment
Experiments on Computer-Aided Recognition of Complex Sounds
A Decision-Theoretic Approach
Experiments on Computer-Aided Auditory Signal Detection
Experiments on Computer-Aided Visual Search and Detection
Independence: A Theoretical and Practical Issue
Concluding Remarks
References
9. Expectancy Theory, Decision Theory, and Occupational Preference and Choice
Introduction
Expectancy Theory
Decision Theory
Policy Models
Empirical Evidence for the Theories
Implications for Practice
Conclusions
References
10. Business Decision Making: Marketing Implementations
Introduction
Marketing Decisions and Models
Decision Models and Marketing Realities
A Decision-Theoretic Band-Aid for Research and Training
Conclusions
Appendix
References
11. Judgment and Swine: Approaches and Issues in Applied Judgment Analysis
Introduction
Why Livestock Judgment?
Background on Livestock Judges
Similarities and Differences among Judgment Approaches
Judgment Approaches: The Three Basic Questions
What Does the Future Hold?
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- 300
- English
- © Academic Press 1977
- 1st January 1977
- Academic Press
- 9781483261102