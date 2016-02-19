Human Intestinal Microflora in Health and Disease
1st Edition
Description
Human Intestinal Microflora in Health and Disease deals with human indigenous intestinal flora, the vast assemblage of microorganisms that reside in the intestinal tract. It contains information on the composition of the flora, its development, metabolic activities, importance to the host, and the consequences of upsetting its ecology.
The book is organized into four parts. Part I examines the composition and development of intestinal flora. Part II deals with the metabolic activities of intestinal microflora. These include studies on carbohydrate metabolism in the human colon; the compounds used as nitrogen sources by gastrointestinal tract bacteria; and metabolic transformations of xenobiotic compounds carried out by intestinal flora. Part III examines the importance of intestinal microflora, including its role in intestinal structure and function and in suppressing the growth of pathogens. Part IV discusses the factors that can disrupt the ecology of intestinal microflora, such as antimicrobial agents, pseudomembranous colitis, and dietary and environmental stress.
The research presented in this book will be of interest to both basic scientists and physicians concerned with the effects of the intestinal flora on human life.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I. Microflora Composition and Development
1. Normal Indigenous Intestinal Flora
I. Introduction
II. Problems Associated with the Study of Intestinal Flora
III. Culture Techniques
IV. Normal Microbial Flora of the Stomach
V. Normal Microbial Flora of the Small Intestine
VI. Normal Microbial Flora of the Colon
VII. Previous Fecal Flora Studies
VIII. Fecal Flora Studies—V.A. Wadsworth Anaerobe Laboratory
IX. Effect of Diet and Age on Normal Intestinal Microflora
X. Effect of Geographic Location on Normal Intestinal Microflora
XI. Stability of Intestinal Flora over Time
References
2. Mechanisms That Control the Microflora in the Large Intestine
I. Introduction
II. Models for Study
III. Properties of Large Intestinal Flora
IV. Dynamics of Bacterial Growth in the Large Intestine
V. Inhibitors of Bacterial Multiplication
VI. Physiological Adaptation
VII. Competition for Limiting Nutrients
VIII. Theoretical Aspects of the Role of Adhesion
IX. Beginnings of a General Theory
References
3. Associations of Indigenous Microorganisms with Gastrointestinal Epithelial Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Problems in the Study of Microorganisms Associating with Epithelial Surfaces in Man
III. Microorganisms Associating with Gastrointestinal Epithelial Surfaces in Man
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
4. Intestinal Flora of Infants
I. Development of Intestinal Flora in Infant Animals
II. Succession of Fecal Bacterial Genera in Human Infants
III. Intestinal Bacterial Habitats
IV. Species and Strains of Bacteria in Infants
V. Importance of Intestinal Flora to the Infant Host
VI. Clostridium difficile
VII. Conclusion
References
5. Host Immune Response to Antigens of the Indigenous Intestinal Flora
I. Introduction
II. "Natural Antibodies" to Antigens of Indigenous Intestinal Bacteria
III. Immune Antibodies to Indigenous Intestinal Bacteria
IV. Comparison of the Immune Response to Indigenous and Nonindigenous Intestinal Bacteria
V. Influence of Indigenous Intestinal Bacteria on the Host Immune Response
VI. Influence of the Host Immune System on the Ecology of Indigenous Intestinal Bacteria
VII. Conclusion
References
Part II. Metabolic Activities of the Intestinal Microflora
6. Carbohydrate Metabolism in the Human Colon
I. Introduction
II. Natural Sources of Fermentable Carbohydrate
III. Mechanisms of Polysaccharide Catabolism
IV. Growth Yields, Maintenance, and Affinity
V. Polysaccharide Fermentation and the Colonic Ecosystem
References
7. Carbohydrate Fermentation
I. Overall Fermentation
II. Role of Pyruvate in Carbohydrate Fermentation
III. Microbial Interactions
IV. Quantitative Aspects of Overall Fermentation
V. Overall Energetics
VI. Summary
References
8. Utilization of Nitrogen Sources by Gastrointestinal Tract Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Bacterial Species and Their Nitrogen Requirements
III. Degradation of Proteins
IV. Degradation of Amino Acids
V. Biosynthesis of Amino Acids
VI. Urea Hydrolysis and Ammonia Production
VII. Ammonia Utilization
References
9. Biotransformation of Bile Acids and Cholesterol by the Intestinal Microflora
I. Introduction
II. Major Biotransformations Catalyzed by Intestinal Bacteria
III. Biotransformation of Chenodeoxycholic Acid and Ursodeoxycholic Acid during Cholesterol Gallstone Dissolution Therapy
IV. Biotransformation of Cholesterol
V. Summary
References
10. Biotransformation of Steroids
Abbreviations
I. Introduction
II. Enterohepatic Circulation
III. Metabolic Transformations of Steroids
IV. Technique for Isolating Steroid-Metabolizing Organisms and Steroid Metabolites
V. Purification of Enzymes Involved in Steroid Metabolism
VI. Bacterial Steroid Metabolism from the Host's Viewpoint
VII. Steroid Metabolism from the Bacterial Viewpoint
VIII. Practical Application
References
11. Biochemical Pharmacology and Toxicology Involving the Intestinal Flora
I. Introduction
II. Drugs and the Flora
III. Food Constituents
IV. Environmental Compounds
V. Conclusion
References
12. Production of Intestinal Mutagens
I. Introduction
II. Production of Intestinal Mutagens by the Intestinal Microflora
III. Mutagens in Human Feces
IV. Conclusions
References
Part III. Importance of the Intestinal Microflora to the Host
13. Impact of the Intestinal Microflora on Intestinal Structure and Function
I. Introduction
II. Impact of the Indigenous Microflora on Intestinal Structure
III. Impact of the Indigenous Microflora on Intestinal Function
IV. Indigenous Microflora and the Pathogenesis of Intestinal Disease
V. Impact of the Indigenous Microflora beyond the Intestinal Habitat
References
14. Role of the Intestinal Microflora in Host Defense against Infection
I. Stability of the Intestinal Microflora
II. Suppression of the Multiplication of Pathogens by the Intestinal Microflora
III. Mechanisms Responsible for Antagonism against Pathogens
References
15. Translocation of Indigenous Bacteria from the Intestinal Tract
I. Historical Background
II. Definition of Bacterial Translocation
III. Bacterial Translocation Models
IV. Mechanisms Promoting Bacterial Translocation
V. Bacterial Translocation in Humans
VI. Conclusion
References
Part IV. Consequences of Upsetting the Ecology of the Intestinal Microflora
16. Changes in Human Intestinal Flora Related to the Administration of Antimicrobial Agents
I. Introduction
II. Deficiencies of Reported Studies
III. Other Aspects of the Effects of Drugs on Bowel Flora
IV. Indirect Measures of the Effect of Antimicrobial Agents on Bowel Flora
V. Shifts in Susceptibility Patterns
VI. Shifts in Flora That Predispose to Infection
VII. Adverse Influence of Antimicrobial Agents on Certain Enteric Infections
VIII. Use of Antimicrobial Agents for Preoperative Bowel Preparation
IX. Bowel Decontamination as Prophylaxis in Patients with Granulocytopenia and Malignancy
X. Antimicrobial Therapy as Prophylaxis for Neonatal Necrotizing Enterocolitis
XI. Sterilization of Feces
XII. Antimicrobial Drug Residues in Food
XIII. Selective Modification of Bowel Flora
References
17. Pseudomembranous Colitis
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
III. Clinical and Pathological Observations
IV. Clostridium difficile and Antibiotic-Associated Colitis
V. Management
VI. Pathophysiology
VII. Clostridium difficile Toxins
VIII. Summary
References
18. Role of the Intestinal Microflora in Ulcerative Colitis
I. Introduction
II. Search for Specific Pathogens
III. Alternative Approaches
IV. Animal Models for Ulcerative Colitis
V. Experimental Studies Utilizing the Carcageenan Model
VI. Other Animal Models for Ulcerative Colitis
VII. Summary
References
19. The Contaminated Small Bowel Syndrome
I. Introduction
II. Lessons from Germfree Animals
III. Pathophysiological Consequences of Intestinal Bacterial Contamination
IV. Some Clinical Settings for the Contaminated Small Bowel Syndrome
V. Clinical Features
VI. Diagnosis
VII. Treatment
References
20. Effect of Dietary and Environmental Stress on the Gastrointestinal Microbiota
I. Introduction
II. Stress
III. How Does Stress Influence the Gastrointestinal Ecosystem?
IV. Can We Adequately Measure Changes in Microbial Populations in the Gastrointestinal Tract?
V. Indigenous Microbiota of Stressed Animals
VI. Consequences to the Host Animal of Stress-Induced Changes in the Gastrointestinal Ecosystem
VII. The Future: Improved Experimental Approaches
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st December 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138666