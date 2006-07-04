Human Herpesvirus-6 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444520630, 9780080461281

Human Herpesvirus-6, Volume 12

2nd Edition

General Virology, Epidemiology, and Clinical Pathology

Series Volume Editors: Gerhard Krueger Dharam Ablashi
eBook ISBN: 9780080461281
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520630
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th July 2006
Page Count: 392
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
94.95
80.71
111.00
94.35
76.00
64.60
124.00
105.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The present book presents a comprehensive review of Human Herpesvirus-6 (HHV-6) infects up to 90% of the world’s population and can cause potentially life-threatening diseases. Clinicians typically do not search for HHV-6, and if they do, they will find only few laboratories providing the necessary diagnostic tests that can differentiate between active and latent infection. Adding to this problem is that scientists still disagree about whether serological or molecular assays will be the best diagnostic test, yet there is no disagreement about the inadequacy of many of the currently existing assays. Consequently, our knowledge of etiology and pathogenesis of HHV-6 associated diseases can only come from the combined efforts of clinicians, virologists, molecular biologists and pathologists. It is the prime task of this book to summarize the status quo of HHV-6 research and to further stimulate such a collaboration. It will be a valuable reference for both clinical and basic scientists including epidemiologists, virologists, practicing clinicians and infectiologists, pathologists and essentially all scientists entering the field of herpes virus research.

Readership

Clinical and basic scientists including epidemiologists, virologists, practicing clinicians and infectiologists, pathologists and essentially all scientists entering the field of herpes virus research.

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080461281
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444520630

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Gerhard Krueger Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The University of Texas, Houston Medical School, U.S.A.

Dharam Ablashi Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Scientific Director, HHV-6 Foundation & Adjunct Professor Microbiology, HHV-6 Foundatiton, Santa Barbara, CA, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.