Human Growth and Development

Noël Cameron was educated at the Universities of Nottingham, Loughborough and London. He obtained his Ph.D. (Medicine) in 1977, under the supervision of Professor James Tanner, at London University’s Institute of Child Health in which he specialised in the normal and abnormal growth and development of children (1973-1983). From 1984 to 1997 he was a member of the Department of Anatomy at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa chaired by Professor Phillip V. Tobias FRS. Professor Cameron was promoted to Associate Professor in 1987 and to a full Professorship in Anatomy and Human Biology in 1995. He was Head of the Department of Anatomy & Human Biology from 1994-1995. In August 1997 Noël Cameron returned to the Department of Human Sciences at Loughborough University in the UK as Professor of Human Biology. Professor Cameron has published widely in the international press on the subjects of normal and abnormal growth and development with particular reference to children in developing countries. He initiated (1987-1990) and was Director (1990 – 1997) of the Birth To Ten birth-cohort study in Soweto-Johannesburg, South Africa which has studied the effect of the urban environment on the growth, development, health and wellbeing of over 3000 children. His current research interests include factors affecting the development of peak bone mass during adolescence, factors influencing the acquisition of obesity during childhood and adolescence, and the determinants of sedentary behaviour in adolescents. Funding for his research is through the Wellcome Trust, the South African Medical research Council, the Anglo-American Corporation, the University of the Witwatersrand, and Loughborough University. Noël Cameron was elected a Fellow of the Institute of Biologists in November 1998. He is a member of the Executive Committee of the Society for the Study of Human Biology (UK) and of the Executive Committee of the Human Biology Association (USA). Noël Ca