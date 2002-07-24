Human Growth and Development
1st Edition
Description
Human Growth and Development pulls together information from leading experts in a variety of fields to create a one-volume resource on the human growth stages, environmental effects, and the research methods scientists should use. This text promises to be a great course-planning guide for instructors in various medical and scientific fields in addition to a thorough reference for further research.
Key Features
- Both biological and bio-medical approaches to human development.
- Chapters on research methods of growth data collection.
- Annotated reference lists for every chapter.
- Tremendous breadth of knowledge within a single source.
Readership
Professors, researchers and advanced students in medicine, physiotherapy, human biology and development, and anthropology.
Table of Contents
Front Matter. Annotated Refs. The Human Growth Curve, Cannalization and Catch-Up Growth. Infancy and Childhood. Adolescence: Somatic Growth and Sex Differences. Puberty. Endocrinology of Growth. Genetic Control of Human Growth. Nutrition and Growth. Environmental Effects on Growth. Social and Economic Influences on Growth and Secular Trends. Growth Disorders (Endocrine). Growth Disorders (Genetic). Saltation and Stasis. Body Composition Changes During Growth. The Evolution of Human Growth. Exercise and Growth. The Assessment of Human Growth. Assessment of Maturation. Growth references and standards.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 24th July 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534206
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121566517
About the Editor
Noël Cameron
Noël Cameron was educated at the Universities of Nottingham, Loughborough and London. He obtained his Ph.D. (Medicine) in 1977, under the supervision of Professor James Tanner, at London University’s Institute of Child Health in which he specialised in the normal and abnormal growth and development of children (1973-1983). From 1984 to 1997 he was a member of the Department of Anatomy at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa chaired by Professor Phillip V. Tobias FRS. Professor Cameron was promoted to Associate Professor in 1987 and to a full Professorship in Anatomy and Human Biology in 1995. He was Head of the Department of Anatomy & Human Biology from 1994-1995. In August 1997 Noël Cameron returned to the Department of Human Sciences at Loughborough University in the UK as Professor of Human Biology. Professor Cameron has published widely in the international press on the subjects of normal and abnormal growth and development with particular reference to children in developing countries. He initiated (1987-1990) and was Director (1990 – 1997) of the Birth To Ten birth-cohort study in Soweto-Johannesburg, South Africa which has studied the effect of the urban environment on the growth, development, health and wellbeing of over 3000 children. His current research interests include factors affecting the development of peak bone mass during adolescence, factors influencing the acquisition of obesity during childhood and adolescence, and the determinants of sedentary behaviour in adolescents. Funding for his research is through the Wellcome Trust, the South African Medical research Council, the Anglo-American Corporation, the University of the Witwatersrand, and Loughborough University. Noël Cameron was elected a Fellow of the Institute of Biologists in November 1998. He is a member of the Executive Committee of the Society for the Study of Human Biology (UK) and of the Executive Committee of the Human Biology Association (USA). Noël Ca
Affiliations and Expertise
Human Biology Research Center, Loughborough University, Leicestershire, U.K.
Reviews
"...written by 21 authors, from diverse scholarly research, and experimental realms...a conciseness and clarity to the writing...chapters have extensive current reference lists or bibliographies for further study."-SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (February 2003) "Clearly written, a useful text for pediatricians."-JOURNAL OF PEDIATRIC ENDOCRINOLOGY & METABOLISM (2003) "... an excellent and detailed overview of the knowledge, theory, and methods in the study of human growth and development... a set of clear and comprehensive essays on the most important topics in the field, beautifully written by a veritable 'dream team' of experts..." -D.W. Sellen, Emory University for the AMERICAN JOURNAL OF HUMAN BIOLOGY (May 2003) "... written by 21 authors from diverse scholarly, research, and experimental realms... Most chapters have extensive current reference lists of bibliographies for further study." —J.N. Muzio, CUNY Kingsborough Community College for CHOICE (February 2003)