Human Gonadotropins
1st Edition
Description
The Human Gonadotropins is a must-have reference for basic science researchers looking to maximize their knowledge in this specific field of study. Luteinizing hormone, follicle-stimulating hormone, and human chorionic gonadotropin are essential for reproduction and outlined in detail in this work, covering topics ranging from antibodies and immunoassays, to commercial products and standards, genetics, and receptors and intermediaries for gonadotropins. Dr. Laurence Cole has been recognized for his outstanding research throughout his illustrious career. He has received awards from the Institute for Anticancer Research, Biannual Prize for best research; American Association for Clinical Chemistry, Most Outstanding Research Contributor to Clinical Chemistry Prize; Gynecology Oncology, Outstanding Speaker Award; and International Society for Study of Trophoblastic Disease, Gold Medal for most outstanding research. This detailed resource pulls the recent research together in one volume, with one consistent voice. He has pulled all the intriguing research together in one volume.
Key Features
- Covers the evolution, structure, synthesis, and functions of gonadotropins in meticulous detail
- Includes sections on Degradation, Antibodies and Immunoassays, Commercial Products and Standards, and Receptors and Intermediaries
- Details a section on Reproduction and Cancer, covering gestational trophoblastic diseases, ovarian cystic disorders, and hCG and cancer
Readership
Biomedical scientists and graduate students dealing with any of the human gonadotropins
Table of Contents
A. Evolution
1. Evolution of Aa, GAH, FSH and LH
2. Evolution of CG and Development of Humans
B. Structure of the Gonadotropins
3. Structure FSH Peptide/arbohydrate/3D Construction
4. Structure LH Peptide/Carbohydrate/3D Construction
5. Structure hCG Peptide/Carbohydrate/3D Construction
6. Multiple forms of hCG Peptide/Carbohydrate/3D Construction
C. Synthesis of the Gonadotropins
7. Synthesis of the Gonadotropins
D. Functions of the Gonadotropins
8. Functions of Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone and Inhibin
9. Function of FSH
10. Function of LH
11. Function of Hormone hCG
12. Function of Hyperglycosylated hCG and Extravillous Cytotrophoblast hCG
E. Degradation of the Gonadotropins
13. Degradation hCG
F. Antibodies and Immunoassays for the Gonadotropins
14. Antibodies and Immunossays for FSH
15. Antibodies and Immunoassays for LH
16. Antibodies and Immunoassays for hCG
G. Commercial products and standards for Gonadotropins
17. Commercial Products and Standards for FSH
18. Commercial Products and Standards for LH
19. Commercial Products and Standards for hCG
H. The Genetics of Gonadotropins
20. The genetics of FSH
21. The genetics of hCG and LH
I. Sex Steroid Hormones
22. Estrogens and Progestogens
23. Male Steroidogenesis
J. Female Reproduction
24. Female reproduction: Follicle Formation and Follicle Selection.
25. Female reproduction: Ovulation and Luteinization.
26. Fertilization and Blastocyst Formation
27. Illicit use of hCG in Dietary Programs and to Promote Anabolism
K. Male Reproduction
28. Male Reproduction: sperm formation
29. Sperm Activation
L. Adrenarche and Menarche
30. Adrenarche and Menarche in Girls
31. Adrenarche and Puberty in Boys
M. Menstrual Cycle hCG
32. Pituitary Sulfated hCG
33. Hyperglycosylated hCG and Extravillous Cytotrophoblast hCG
N. Pregnancy
34. hCG and Pregnancy Tests
35. False-positive hCG Pregnancy Tests
36. hCG and Pregnancy
37. Implantation and Pregnancy Failure
38. Deep Implantation, hCG and Gestational Hypertension, Preeclampsi
O. Roles of Gonadotropins in Reproduction and Cancer
39. hCG and Gestational Trophoblastic Diseases
40. The Human Brain: Sexuality
41. Ovarian Cystic Disorders
42. hCG and Choriocarcinoma
43. hCG and Cancer
P. Receptors and intermediaries for Gonadotropins
44. Hyperglycosylated hCG, Extravillous Cytotrophoblast hCG and TGFß Receptor 2
45. Receptor and Intermediators for FSH
46. Receptor and Intermediaries for LH and the Hormone hCG
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216767
About the Author
Laurence Cole
Dr. Cole has served on the journal editorial board from 1994-2001 as the Editor of "Trophoblast Disease Update". He has written more than 100 articles on hCG structure, physiology and immunoassay and on clinical applications of hCG or hCG-related molecules. He has a 1.17 FWCI in the Medicine category of SciVal where he has published throughout the various disciplines and maintains an average of 12.6 citations per article from 2009-2014. He has experience with international, single, and institutional collaboration. Awards and recognition for Dr. Cole include the Institute for Anticancer Research, Biannual Prize for best research; American Association for Clinical Chemistry, Most Outstanding Research Contributor to Clinical Chemistry Prize; Gynecology Oncology, Outstanding Speaker Award; and International Society for Study of Trophoblastic Disease, Gold Medal for most outstanding research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, USA hCG Reference Service, Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA