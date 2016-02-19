Human Chromosome Methodology
1st Edition
Description
Human Chromosome Methodology fills the need for an authoritative and up-to-date treatise which would serve as a text and reference for advances in human cytogenetics. The book includes readily comprehensible chapters that cover each phase of laboratory investigation from the preparation of materials for sex chromatin and chromosome techniques for bone marrow, blood, skin, and gonadal specimens to the subject of autoradiography and chromosome identification. Included also are guides to microscopy and photomicrography as well as an up-to-date treatment of chromosomes in disease.
It is hoped that this volume will serve as an adequate guide to laboratory techniques and their applications for research workers, students of genetics, and members of the medical profession involved in setting up a laboratory of cytogenetics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Sex Chromatin Techniques
1. Introduction
II. Historical Sketch
III. Morphological Characteristics of the Sex Chromatin
IV. Sex Chromatin Techniques
V. Origin of the Sex Chromatin
VI. Sex Chromatin Patterns and Sex Chromosome Complexes
References
Human Peripheral Blood Leucocyte Cultures
I. General
II. The Mononuclear Leucocyte as the Mitotic Cell in Culture
III. Collection of Peripheral Blood Leucocytes and Preparation of Cell Inoculum
IV. Initiation of Mitosis in Blood Cultures: The Role of Phytohemagglutinin and Other Potentially Mitogenic Agents
V. Influence of Culture Conditions on Cell Proliferation
VI. Preparation of Metaphase Spreads for Cytogenic Studies
VII. Life Span of PHA Initiated Cultures: Evidence for Secondary Mitoses in Culture
VIII. Further Application of the Leucocyte Culture System
IX. Methods for Culturing Human Peripheral Blood Leucocytes
References
Direct Chromosome Preparations of Bone Marrow Cells
I. Introduction
II. Procedures
III. Discussion
References
The Skin Culture Technique
I. Introduction
II. Media and Materials
III. Step by Step Procedure
IV. General Discussion of Method
Appendix
References
Direct Handling of Germ Cells
I. Introduction
II. Fixing, Squashing, and Staining Gonadal Material
III. Various Methods of Pretreatment
IV. Interpreting the Findings
V. Summary
References
Autoradiography of Human Chromosomes
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Synopsis and Sequence of Technical Procedures for Autoradiography of Human Chromosomes
IV. Techniques
Appendix
References
Bright Field, Phase Contrast, and Fluorescence Microscopy
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Light Microscopes
III. Properties of Microscopic Lens Systems: Bright Field Microscopy
IV. Phase Contrast Microscopy
V. Fluorescence Microscopic Technique
References
Applied Photography in Chromosome Studies
I. Introduction
II. Photomicrography
III. Photosensitive Materials and Processing
Appendix
References
Identification of Chromosomes
I. Morphological Identification in the Absence of Special Markers
II. Markers and Other Aids to Chromosome Identification
III. Nomenclature
IV. The Human Complement
References
Human Chromosomes in Disease
I. Introduction
II. Sex Chromosomal Abnormalities
III. Autosomal Chromosome Abnormalities
IV. Chromosomes in Malignant Diseases
V. Diseases with a Normal Chromosome Complement
VI. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266312