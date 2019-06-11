Human Brainstem
1st Edition
Cytoarchitecture, Chemoarchitecture, Myeloarchitecture
Description
Human Brainstem: Cytoarchitecture, Chemoarchitecture, Myeloarchitecture explores how the human brainstem has been impeded by the unavailability of an up-to-date, comprehensive, diagrammatic and photographic atlas. Now, with the first detailed atlas on the human brainstem in more than twenty years, this book presents an accurate, comprehensive and convenient reference for students, researchers and pathologists.
Key Features
- Presents the first detailed atlas on the human brainstem in more than twenty years
- Represents all areas of the medulla, pons and midbrain in the plane transverse to the longitudinal axis of the brainstem
- Consists of 63 plates and 63 accompanying diagrams with an interplate distance of one millimeter
- Includes photographs of Nissl and acetylcholinesterase (AChE) stained sections at alternate levels
- Provides an accurate and convenient guide for students, researchers and pathologists
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in neuroscience, neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, pathology, and biomedicine
Table of Contents
Preface
- Key features of the present atlas
Acknowledgements
Introduction
- Source of Tissue
- Histology
- Photography/Imaging
- Diagrams and Labeled Photographs
- In Vivo MRI
- Stereotaxic Grid
Nomenclature and Abbreviations
- Gene Expression Reveals the Segmentation of the Brainstem
- The Construction of Abbreviations in the Paxinos/Watson Nomenclature
The Basis of the Delineation of Structures
- Efferent and Afferent nuclei of the Cranial Nerves
- Reticular and Tegmental Nuclei of Brainstem
- Monoamine Nuclei of the Brainstem
- Precerebellar Nuclei and Red Nucleus
- Nuclei Related to the Visual System
References
List of Structures
Index of Abbreviations
Figures 1-159
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 11th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141854
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128141847
About the Author
George Paxinos
Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
Teri Furlong
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Research Australia, New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
Charles Watson
Charles Watson is a specialist in the area of brain and spinal cord mapping. He graduated in medicine from the University of Sydney in 1967 and was awarded a research doctorate (MD) by the University of New South Wales in 1974. He lectured in anatomy at the UNSW from 1970 to 1982, when he took up a career in public health in the Health Department of Western Australia, being appointed Chief Health Officer for WA in 1993.
He returned to university life in 1994, holding the position of Dean of Health Sciences at the University of Wollongong and Curtin University until 2006. Since then he has held research positions at Curtin and at Neuroscience Research Australia. Since 2006 he has published 11 books and over 40 journal articles.
Watson was made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2004. He earned a DSc (by thesis) from the University of Sydney in 2012.
In his spare time he swims in the ocean, and he is an enthusiastic but mediocre player of the baritone saxophone. His musical favourites are Frank Zappa, Brian Eno, and Beethoven.
Affiliations and Expertise
John Curtin Distinguished Professor of Health Science, Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Australia and Neuroscience Research Australia, NSW Sydney, Australia