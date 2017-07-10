Human Brain in Standard MNI Space
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Pocket Atlas
Description
Human Brain in Standard MNI Space: A Comprehensive Pocket Atlas is a thorough pocket atlas designed for easy reference and interpretation of medical and scientific MR-images. It is intended for both early career and advanced medical students, for residents in radiology and neurology, and those involved in neuroscience research, emphasizing anatomy’s relationship to radiology.
In addition, the book is ideal for non-specialists interested in issues relating to the brain or the determination of imaging features.
Key Features
- Provides gyral/sulcal designations (in the MNI figures), as well as cortical (Brodmann’s areas) delineations (in the diagrams)
- Contains a three page section with (small) diagrams, providing 3D reconstruction of the MNI brain with definition of the cortex gyri and sulci
- Includes a section that explains the Brodmann areas, along with a list of abbreviations, structures, and a hierarchical tree of structures
Readership
Early career researchers in neuroscience and imaging, especially in the field of functional brain mapping, from students to very experienced researchers; medical residents and clinicians in neurology, neuro-oncology, neurosurgery, radiology
Table of Contents
1. Background Information
2. Surface Views
3. Coronal Atlas
4. Horizontal Atlas
5. Sagittal Atlas
6. Brodmann Areas
7. List of Structures and Abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 10th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112762
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128112755
About the Author
Juergen Mai
Jürgen Konrad Mai studied medicine in Freiburg, Germany, Vienna and UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, U.S.A. Student and Medical practices in Freiburg (Clinic for Neurosurgery), Berlin and Düsseldorf. Dissertation ("summa cum laude") and habilitation were awarded by the University of Düsseldorf: After a period as GP in private practice (Titisee-Neustadt) he became scientific assistant and senior assistant at the C. and O. Vogt-Institute for Brain Research, University of Düsseldorf (1972 - 1983) and 1983 Professor of Neuroanatomy at the Institute of Neuroanatomy, H.-Heine-University of Düsseldorf. He served as director of the Department of the Institute of Anatomy 1 until retirement in 2011.
The main research interests are (i) the structural and molecular anatomy of the mammalian brain, especially of the human brain and (ii) expression patterns and regulation of terminal carbohydrates in development, cell activation and disease (III) operation planning in stereotactic neurosurgery. He works on a "Digital Brain Atlas for Planning and Interindividual Registration of Targets in Deep Brain Stimulation" and on a "Spatial Information Management Resource for the Human Brain". J. K. Mai has edited the catalogue of human brain sections from the Vogt collection; he is author and editor of several books, e.g. the awarded "Atlas of the Human Brain" with CD-ROM (Academic Press/Elsevier, San Diego), "The Human Nervous System" (Academic Press/Elsevier, San Diego, Amsterdam, 3rd ed. 2012), Funktionelle Anatomie für Zahnmediziner (Quintessenz, Berlin, 2nd. ed. 2008; Sensi Divini (ital., engl., ger, russ. eds). J. K. Mai is CEO of MR-X-Brain GmbH.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Anatomy I, Heinrich-Heine-University, Düsseldorf, Germany
Milan Majtanik
Milan Majtanik received his diploma in neuropsychology and training in neuroinformatics from the University of Bochum. He completed his diploma in mathematics and his PhD in psychology at the University of Düsseldorf. In his research at the Research Center Jülich he combined advanced analysis techniques in magnetoencephalography (synchronization tomography) with computational modelling in order to measure the impact of desynchronizing sensory stimulation on brain functions. His work on neural plasticity and desynchronizing neural stimulation provided framework for the developent of novel therapeutic techniques. He is currently focusing on the development of novel algorithms for high precision mapping and analysis of individual MRI scans.
Affiliations and Expertise
MR-X-Brain GmbH, Düsseldorf, Germany