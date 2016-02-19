Human Biology
1st Edition
Made Simple
Description
Human Biology Made Simple is an introductory work on the study of biology in relation to people and the interdependence of all living things. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 31 chapters.
Part 1 deals with the people and the other animals and plants which make lives possible. This part examines the study of life and its continuity, laws of heredity, multicellular organisms, cells and tissues, and the interdependence of all organisms. Part 2 discusses the body and how it works, as well as the benefits of physical fitness, personal health, and hygiene. Part 3 highlights social life, the social consequences of many discoveries in biology, and some problems of community and world health.
This book will prove useful to health education and human biology students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Key to Abbreviations and Symbols
Part 1: People and Biology
1 People and Other Living Things
We are Organisms
We are Animals
We are Mammals
We are Primates
Test Questions
2 The First People
The Fossil Record
Ways in which People are Unique
Test Questions
3 The Study of Life
The Rise of Science
The Work of Biologists
Keeping a Record
Test Questions
4 Anyone Else Like You?
Differences between Races
Differences between the Sexes
Differences between Individuals
Test Questions
5 Laws of Heredity
Parents and their Offspring
Hybridisation
Heritable and Non-Heritable Variation
Test Questions
6 The Continuity of Life
Some Evidence of Evolution
Selection
Further Evidence of Evolution
Constancy and Change
Test Questions
7 Micro-Organisms
The Use of Microscopes
Microscopic Organisms
Test Questions
8 What is Life?
What Living Things are made of
The Life of a Bacterial Cell
The Life of Amoeba and Chlamydomonas
What is Life?
Test Questions
9 Multicellular Organisms
The Parts of You
Cell Structure and Function
Technical Terms
Test Questions
10 Cells and Tissues
Cell Division
Chromosome Structure and Duplication
Control of Activity in the Cell
Differentiation
Test Questions
11 Energy from Sunlight
How Scientists Work
The Discovery of Photosynthesis
Ecological Importance of Photosynthesis
Day and Night
The Seasons
Test Questions
12 Saprobionts
Yeast: A Unicellular Fungus
A Bread Mould: Rhizopus
The Role of Saprobionts in Decay
Studying Micro-Organisms
Micro-Organisms in Food
Beneficial Micro-Organisms
Test Questions
13 The Interdependence of all Organisms
Ecological Succession and Soil Formation
The Structure and Properties of Soils
Effects of Cultivation on the Soil
Food Chains and Food Webs
The Interdependence of all Organisms
Test Questions
Part 2: Man and Woman
14 Feeding and Digestion
Your Teeth
Your Alimentary Canal and Digestion
Digestion, Absorption and Assimilation
Test Questions
15 Protection, Support and Movement
Your Skin and its Functions
Your Skeleton and Skeletal Muscles
Movement and Posture
Test Questions
16 Your Lungs
Breathing
Respiratory Surfaces
Air Pollution and Health
Smoking or Health
Test Questions
17 The Use of Materials and Energy in Cells
Respiration
Metabolism
Your Liver—its Structure and Functions
Excretion
Test Questions
18 Your Kidneys
Structure and Functions of your Kidneys
Test Questions
19 The Circulation of your Blood
Your Blood Circulatory System
Your Heart
Blood, Tissue Fluid and Lymph
Blood Groups and Blood Transfusion
Test Questions
20 Your Senses
Hearing, Balance and Posture
Vision
Test Questions
21 Coordination and Control
Hormones
Nerves and Nerve Impulses
Differences between Hormonal and Neural Control
Summary of the Tissues of the Body
Test Questions
22 Constancy Based on Change: Homeostasis
Control of Blood Sugar Level
Control of Body Temperature
Reactions to Danger
Harmful Effects of Drugs
Good Health
Test Questions
23 Reproductive Systems
Meiotic Cell Division
Reproductive Systems of a Man and a Woman
Development of the Breasts and Milk Secretion
Test Questions
Part 3: People
24 Children
Sexual Behavior and Pregnancy
Having a Baby
Caring for the Mother and her Baby
Every Baby Should be Wanted
Unplanned Pregnancies
Sexual Behavior and Disease
Some Things Every Boy and Girl should Know
Test Questions
25 Heredity in People
Pedigree Analysis
The Role of Chromosomes in Heredity
Sex Determination and Sex Linkage
More about Chromosomes
Genetic Counselling
The Choice of Organisms for Genetics
Test Questions
26 Family Life
Babyhood
Infancy
Childhood
Puberty and Adolescence
Maturity
Old Age
Test Questions
27 Your Guide to Good Feeding
Body-Building Foods
Energy-Giving Foods
A Balanced Diet
Harmful or Potentially Harmful Foods
Test Questions
28 Parasites of People
Flatworms that cause Diseases
Roundworms that cause Diseases
Protists that cause Diseases
Bacteria that cause Diseases
Viruses that cause Diseases
Test Questions
29 Family Health
Your Home
Hygiene
Test Questions
30 Community Health
Town Planning
Preventing the Spread of Pathogens
Preventing Diseases by Immunization and Vaccination
Health Education and Recreation
Legislation and Community Health
World Health
Test Questions
31 People—People—People
Food for People
Always More People
How People Affect their Environment
Too Many People
Test Questions
Appendix 1. Visual Aids
Appendix 2. Further Reading
Appendix 3. Examination Technique
Appendix 4. Answers to Test Questions
Appendix 5. Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Made Simple 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Made Simple
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164236