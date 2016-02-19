Human Behavior and Public Policy: A Political Psychology examines knowledge about human behavior and its application to public policy analysis. It shows that the findings of psychological research provide information on how to better understand social problems and formulate and implement policies for the solution of such problems. Organized into nine chapters, the book first discusses how psychology can be used to shape society into a better home and then presents three models for political psychology. The next chapters deal with intellectual capacities, educability, and prejudice and discrimination in different groups of people. The book also explores violence and intergroup conflict resolutions and concludes with a proposal for a research design that serves as an example of political-psychological planning. Academic psychologists who teach interdisciplinary social sciences and courses concerned with public affairs will find this book invaluable.