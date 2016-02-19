Human Behavior and Public Policy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080178530, 9781483139036

Human Behavior and Public Policy

1st Edition

A Political Psychology

Authors: Marshall H. Segall
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonerd Krenser
eBook ISBN: 9781483139036
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Human Behavior and Public Policy: A Political Psychology examines knowledge about human behavior and its application to public policy analysis. It shows that the findings of psychological research provide information on how to better understand social problems and formulate and implement policies for the solution of such problems. Organized into nine chapters, the book first discusses how psychology can be used to shape society into a better home and then presents three models for political psychology. The next chapters deal with intellectual capacities, educability, and prejudice and discrimination in different groups of people. The book also explores violence and intergroup conflict resolutions and concludes with a proposal for a research design that serves as an example of political-psychological planning. Academic psychologists who teach interdisciplinary social sciences and courses concerned with public affairs will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


1 Psychology's Real-World Relevance

2 Applying Psychology to Public Policy Analysis: Three Alternative Models

3 The Intellectual Capacities of Human Groups

4 Compensatory Education: Can We Better Educate Those Who Need it Most?

5 Intergroup Relations: The Psychology of Prejudice and Discrimination

6 On Relations Between the Sexes

7 The Etiology and Control of Violent Behavior

8 Psychological Contributions to the Search for a Warless World

9 A Design for Research: Political Psychology's Unfinished Business

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139036

About the Author

Marshall H. Segall

About the Editor

Arnold P. Goldstein

Leonerd Krenser

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.