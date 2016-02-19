Human Aspects of Urban Form
1st Edition
Towards a Man—Environment Approach to Urban Form and Design
Description
Human Aspects of Urban Form: Towards a Man—Environment Approach to Urban Form and Design discusses the man—environment interaction in urban setting. The book is comprised six chapters that provide a broad conceptual framework using a range of disciplines.
The text first tackles urban design as the organization of space, time, meaning, and communication. The second chapter talks about environmental quality, while the third chapter deals with environmental cognition. Next, the book tackles the importance and nature of environmental perception. Chapter 5 discusses the city in terms of social, cultural, and territorial variables. Chapter 6 details the distinction between associational and perceptual worlds.
The book will be of great interest to urban planners and government policymakers. Researchers and practitioners of sociological and behavioral science will also benefit from the book.
Table of Contents
Preface and Acknowledgments
Introduction
1 Urban Design as the Organization of Space, Time, Meaning and Communication
The Meaning of Space
Rules of Organization
The Choice Model of Design
Cultural Variability of Urban Environments
The Role of Values in Design
Environmental Perception
The Perceived Environment
The Excessively Broad Meaning of "Perception" in the Literature
Evaluation, Cognition and Perception
The Distinction Between Evaluation, Cognition and Perception in the Urban Environment - An Example
Pros and Cons of Making These Distinctions
The Filter Model
The General Concept of Image and Schema
The Development of the Concept of Image
2 Perception of Environmental Quality - Environmental Evaluation and Preference
Components of Environmental Quality
Habitat Selection and Migration in Response to Environmental Preference
The Variability of Standards
The Problem of "Slums"
Squatter Settlements
3 Environmental Cognition
Urban Images
Cognitive Schemata and Mental Maps
The Construction of Mental Maps
Orientation
The Subjective Definition of Areas
Subjective Distance - Space and Time
Subjective Urban Morphology
4 The Importance and Nature of Environmental Perception
The Multisensory Nature of Perception
Information Approaches — Sensory Deprivation and Overload
Density and Privacy in Sensory Terms
Environmental Complexity
The Notion of Noticeable Differences
Effects of Scale and Speed of Movement
5 The City in Terms of Social Cultural and Territorial Variables
Clustering and Urban Enclaves
Socio-Cultural Aspects of the City
The Relevance of Ethological Concepts in the City
Public and Private Domains
Behavior Setting System
The House-Settlement System
6 The Distinction between Associational and Perceptual Worlds
Symbolism and the Urban Environment
Environment as Communication
Culture, Symbols and Form as Ways of Coping with Overload
Cross-Cultural View of the City - Differences in Form and Cultural Landscapes
Designing for Cultural Pluralism
The Involvement of People in Their Environment and Its Consequences
Conclusion
References
Index of Names
Index of Places
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182162