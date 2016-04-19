Human Anatomy, Color Atlas and Textbook
6th Edition
Description
The new edition of this well-known hybrid anatomy core text and atlas superbly depicts and describes the human body, so you can identify anatomical structures with confidence and have a clear understanding of the core anatomy you need. Now fully revised and updated, it is the only textbook and atlas of gross anatomy that illustrates all structures using high-quality dissection photographs AND clearly labelled line drawings for each photograph. This is combined with concise yet thorough text to support and explain all key human anatomy and clearly relate it to clinical practice. The complete, downloadable eBook (via Student Consult), enhanced with interactive self-assessment material, completes this superb, comprehensive resource.
It will be particularly relevant to medical and dental students, as well as candidates preparing for higher surgical specialties and radiology. It will also be an invaluable, accessible guide for students in other professions where anatomy is an important component of the course.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723438274
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723438298
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723438281
About the Author
John Gosling
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy, Stanford University, USA
Philip Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Anatomy, University of Manchester, UK
John Humpherson
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Senior Lecturer in Anatomy, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Manchester, UK
Ian Whitmore
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy, Stanford University, USA
Peter Willan
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Professor of Anatomy, University of UAE, Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates