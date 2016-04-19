Human Anatomy, Color Atlas and Textbook - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780723438274, 9780723438298

Human Anatomy, Color Atlas and Textbook

6th Edition

Authors: John Gosling Philip Harris John Humpherson Ian Whitmore Peter Willan
Paperback ISBN: 9780723438274
eBook ISBN: 9780723438298
eBook ISBN: 9780723438281
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th April 2016
Page Count: 456
The new edition of this well-known hybrid anatomy core text and atlas superbly depicts and describes the human body, so you can identify anatomical structures with confidence and have a clear understanding of the core anatomy you need.  Now fully revised and updated, it is the only textbook and atlas of gross anatomy that illustrates all structures using high-quality dissection photographs AND clearly labelled line drawings for each photograph. This is combined with concise yet thorough text to support and explain all key human anatomy and clearly relate it to clinical practice. The complete, downloadable eBook (via Student Consult), enhanced with interactive self-assessment material, completes this superb, comprehensive resource.

It will be particularly relevant to medical and dental students, as well as candidates preparing for higher surgical specialties and radiology. It will also be an invaluable, accessible guide for students in other professions where anatomy is an important component of the course.

John Gosling

Professor of Anatomy, Stanford University, USA

Philip Harris

Emeritus Professor of Anatomy, University of Manchester, UK

John Humpherson

Formerly Senior Lecturer in Anatomy, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Manchester, UK

Ian Whitmore

Professor of Anatomy, Stanford University, USA

Peter Willan

Formerly Professor of Anatomy, University of UAE, Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates

