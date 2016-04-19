Human Anatomy, Color Atlas and Textbook

The new edition of this well-known hybrid anatomy core text and atlas superbly depicts and describes the human body, so you can identify anatomical structures with confidence and have a clear understanding of the core anatomy you need. Now fully revised and updated, it is the only textbook and atlas of gross anatomy that illustrates all structures using high-quality dissection photographs AND clearly labelled line drawings for each photograph. This is combined with concise yet thorough text to support and explain all key human anatomy and clearly relate it to clinical practice. The complete, downloadable eBook (via Student Consult), enhanced with interactive self-assessment material, completes this superb, comprehensive resource.

It will be particularly relevant to medical and dental students, as well as candidates preparing for higher surgical specialties and radiology. It will also be an invaluable, accessible guide for students in other professions where anatomy is an important component of the course.