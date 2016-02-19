Hückel Molecular Orbital Theory
1st Edition
Description
Huckel Molecular Orbital Theory aims to be a simple, descriptive, and non-mathematical introduction to the Huckel molecular orbital theory and its applications in organic chemistry, thus the more basic text found in the book. The book, after an introduction to related concepts such as quantum mechanics and chemical bonding, discusses the Huckel molecular orbital theory and its basic assumptions; the variation principle and the basic Huckel method; and the use of symmetry properties in simplifying Huckel method orbital calculations. The book also covers other related topics such as the extensions and improvements of the simple Huckel method; the quantitative significance Huckel molecular orbital results; and the principle of conservation of orbital symmetry. The text is recommended for undergraduate students of organic chemistry who wish to be acquainted with the basics of the Huckel molecular orbital theory.
Table of Contents
Preface
I Introduction
1.1 The Basic Postulates of Quantum Mechanics
1.2 Hamiltonian Operators
1.3 Theories of Chemical
Bonding
Problems
References
Supplementary Reading
II Huckel Molecular Orbital Theory
II.1 Basic Assumptions
II.2 The Variation Principle
II.3 The Basic Hückel Method
II.4 Application of the HMO Method to Simple Π-Systems
II.5 Calculation of the MO Coefficients
II.6 Bond Orders and Electron Densities
II.7 Alternant and Nonalternant Hydrocarbons
Problems
References
Supplementary Reading
III The Use of Symmetry Properties in Simplifying HMO Calculations
III.1 Application of Elementary Group Theory
III.2 Use of Symmetry to Simplify Secular Determinants
Problems
References
Supplementary Reading
IV Polyene Stabilities, Hückel's Rule, and Aromatic Character
IV.l Acyclic and Cyclic Polyenes
IV.2 Even- and Odd-Numbered Linear Polyenes
IV.3 Linear and Branched Chain Polyenes
IV.4 Cyclic Systems Containing (4n + 2) π -Electrons
IV.5 Hückel’s Rule and the Annulenes
IV.6 Polycyclic Systems
Problems
References
Supplementary Reading
V Extensions and Improvements of the Simple Hückel Method
V.l Systems Involving Heteroatoms
V.2 Inclusion of Differential Overlap
V.3 Self-Consistent HMO Methods
V.4 The Extended Hückel(ΕΗΜΟ) Method
Problems
References
Supplementary Reading
VI The Quantitative Significance of HMO Results
The Relationship of HMO Results to Molecular Properties
Conclusion
Problems
References
Supplementary Reading
VII The Principle of Conservation of Orbital Symmetry
VII. 1 Selection Rules for Intramolecular Cycloadditions
VII.2 The Woodward-Hoffmann Rules Diagrams
VII.3 Energy Level Correlation
VII.4 State-Correlation Diagrams
VII. 5 Intermolecular Cycloadditions
VII.6 Sigmatropic Reactions
VII.7 Generalized Selection Rules for Pericyclic
Reactions
Problems
References
Supplementary Reading
VIII The Möbius -Hückel concept
VIII. 1 Hückel Systems
VIII.2 Möbius Systems
VIII.3 Application of the Möbius-Hückel Differentiation to Concerted
Reactions
Problems
References
Supplementary Reading
IX Symmetry, Topology, and Aromaticity
IX.1 Aromaticity for Pericyclic and Other Topologies
IX.2 HMO Calculations on Nonplanar Systems
IX.3 Orbital Interaction Diagrams
IX.4 MO Following
Problems
References
Supplementary Reading
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152990