HR Due Diligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346579, 9781780633282

HR Due Diligence

1st Edition

Mergers and Acquisitions in China

Authors: ChyeKok Ho ChinSeng Koh
eBook ISBN: 9781780633282
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843346579
Paperback ISBN: 9780081017098
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 16th November 2011
Page Count: 190
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.50
79.47
103.00
87.55
135.00
114.75
145.44
123.62
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
82.50
70.13
103.00
87.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures and table

About the authors

Preface

Chapter 1: An overview

Abstract:

China and the Chinese

M&A activities in China

Chapter 2: Cultivating affective relationships

Abstract:

Relations and relationships

Chapter 3: Introducing HR due diligence

Abstract:

M&A from a HRM perspective

Human resource due diligence

Role and activities of HR due diligence by phase

Chapter 4: Conducting HR due diligence

Abstract:

The strategic objectives

The organisational perspective

The legal perspective

The costs perspective

Chapter 5: Navigating beyond relationships

Abstract:

Being truthful

HR risk assessment

The risk assessment process

Formulating mitigation plans

Chapter 6: Managing integration

Abstract:

Ties that bind

Handing/taking over process

Structural integration

Cultural integration

Cultivating relationships

Conclusion

Appendix: checklist for conducting a HR due diligence

References

Index

Description

This book examines how to conduct due diligence on mergers and acquisitions for organisations in China written from a management perspective. Aimed primarily at practitioners within the field of International Human Resource Management, it highlights models that appear straightforward and yet are susceptible to oversights and failings. It examines the roles of human resource practitioners from when a target company is identified for mergers or acquisitions through to assessing its risks. The book incorporates adopting human resource management strategies under differing business conditions, negotiating to secure the deal and integrating the new business unit to the merged or acquired organisation. This title gives a fantastically detailed analysis of due diligence, capturing the nuances of the Chinese way of doing things and how this affects a business environment.

Key Features

  • Provides practical and realistic solutions to real-world problems
  • Concisely draws upon the authors’ wide-ranging practical and research experience in conducting due diligence assignments in organisations in China
  • Written by highly knowledgeable and well-respected practitioners in the international Human Resource Management field

Readership

Practitioners and mergers and acquisition consultants who are interested in advanced understanding of the conduct of human resource due diligence. Business advisors and consultants with a major focus on joint venture arrangements. Graduate students pursuing international business or international management studies.

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633282
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843346579
Paperback ISBN:
9780081017098

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

ChyeKok Ho Author

Dr ChyeKok Ho (lead author) teaches International Human Resource Management at the School of Business, Monash University Sunway Campus in Malaysia. Prior to pursuing a career in academia, he held leadership positions in Human Resource Management with an investment bank, a government-owned conglomerate, and an international media storage manufacturer. Educated both at University of Cambridge, England and University of Melbourne, Australia, Dr Ho is an elected fellow of the Cambridge Commonwealth Society, and a member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, United Kingdom. His research interests are in the areas of organisational learning and knowledge, expertise sharing in Chinese communities, and international Human Resource Management.

Affiliations and Expertise

Monash University, Malaysia

ChinSeng Koh Author

ChinSeng Koh (co-author) has more than three decades of experience as an HR practitioner across China, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. For 10 years he lived in the Peoples’ Republic of China and was the Head of Human Resource Management for a global corporation and a Chinese enterprise located in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Beijing. Mr Koh has in-depth knowledge in the areas of HR Risks Assessment and Due Diligence. He is a highly sought-after speaker, and in addition, Mr Koh has contributed book chapters on the “Implementation of Changes in Chinese Organisations”. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Singapore and is Chairman of the Beijing-based non-governmental organisation Compassion for Migrant Children.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Knowledge Practise, China and Singapore

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.