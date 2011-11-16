HR Due Diligence
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: An overview
China and the Chinese
M&A activities in China
Chapter 2: Cultivating affective relationships
Relations and relationships
Chapter 3: Introducing HR due diligence
M&A from a HRM perspective
Human resource due diligence
Role and activities of HR due diligence by phase
Chapter 4: Conducting HR due diligence
The strategic objectives
The organisational perspective
The legal perspective
The costs perspective
Chapter 5: Navigating beyond relationships
Being truthful
HR risk assessment
The risk assessment process
Formulating mitigation plans
Chapter 6: Managing integration
Ties that bind
Handing/taking over process
Structural integration
Cultural integration
Cultivating relationships
Conclusion
Appendix: checklist for conducting a HR due diligence
References
Index
This book examines how to conduct due diligence on mergers and acquisitions for organisations in China written from a management perspective. Aimed primarily at practitioners within the field of International Human Resource Management, it highlights models that appear straightforward and yet are susceptible to oversights and failings. It examines the roles of human resource practitioners from when a target company is identified for mergers or acquisitions through to assessing its risks. The book incorporates adopting human resource management strategies under differing business conditions, negotiating to secure the deal and integrating the new business unit to the merged or acquired organisation. This title gives a fantastically detailed analysis of due diligence, capturing the nuances of the Chinese way of doing things and how this affects a business environment.
Key Features
- Provides practical and realistic solutions to real-world problems
- Concisely draws upon the authors’ wide-ranging practical and research experience in conducting due diligence assignments in organisations in China
- Written by highly knowledgeable and well-respected practitioners in the international Human Resource Management field
Readership
Practitioners and mergers and acquisition consultants who are interested in advanced understanding of the conduct of human resource due diligence. Business advisors and consultants with a major focus on joint venture arrangements. Graduate students pursuing international business or international management studies.
ChyeKok Ho Author
Dr ChyeKok Ho (lead author) teaches International Human Resource Management at the School of Business, Monash University Sunway Campus in Malaysia. Prior to pursuing a career in academia, he held leadership positions in Human Resource Management with an investment bank, a government-owned conglomerate, and an international media storage manufacturer. Educated both at University of Cambridge, England and University of Melbourne, Australia, Dr Ho is an elected fellow of the Cambridge Commonwealth Society, and a member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, United Kingdom. His research interests are in the areas of organisational learning and knowledge, expertise sharing in Chinese communities, and international Human Resource Management.
ChinSeng Koh Author
ChinSeng Koh (co-author) has more than three decades of experience as an HR practitioner across China, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. For 10 years he lived in the Peoples’ Republic of China and was the Head of Human Resource Management for a global corporation and a Chinese enterprise located in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Beijing. Mr Koh has in-depth knowledge in the areas of HR Risks Assessment and Due Diligence. He is a highly sought-after speaker, and in addition, Mr Koh has contributed book chapters on the “Implementation of Changes in Chinese Organisations”. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Singapore and is Chairman of the Beijing-based non-governmental organisation Compassion for Migrant Children.
