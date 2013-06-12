HPV, Colposcopy, and Prevention of Squamous Anogenital Tract Malignancy, An Issue of Obstetric and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 40-2

HPV, Colposcopy, and Prevention of Squamous Anogenital Tract Malignancy, An Issue of Obstetric and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771288, 9781455772124

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Waxman Maria Diaz
eBook ISBN: 9781455772124
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771288
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th June 2013
Description

Cervical Cancer screening, which includes the PAP test and HPV testing is an essential part of a woman's routine healthcare. This issue of the Ob/Gyn Clinics covers colposcopy and screening for women at all stages of life, along with the HPV vaccine, treatment options, and what is on the horizon regarding ever-changing screening methods.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455772124
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455771288

About the Authors

Alan Waxman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Mexico

Maria Diaz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

CCF

