HPV, Colposcopy, and Prevention of Squamous Anogenital Tract Malignancy, An Issue of Obstetric and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 40-2
Authors: Alan Waxman Maria Diaz
Description
Cervical Cancer screening, which includes the PAP test and HPV testing is an essential part of a woman's routine healthcare. This issue of the Ob/Gyn Clinics covers colposcopy and screening for women at all stages of life, along with the HPV vaccine, treatment options, and what is on the horizon regarding ever-changing screening methods.
About the Authors
