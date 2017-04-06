How to Optimize Fluid Bed Processing Technology: Part of the Expertise in Pharmaceutical Process Technology Series addresses the important components of fluid bed granulation, providing answers to problems that commonly arise and using numerous practical examples and case studies as reference.

This book covers the theoretical concepts involved in fluidization, also providing a description of the choice and functionality of equipment. Additional chapters feature key aspects of the technology, including formulation requirements, process variables, process scale-up, troubleshooting, new development, safety, and process evaluation.

Given its discussion of theoretical principles and practical solutions, this is a go-to resource for all those scientists and new researchers working with fluid bed granulation as a unit operation.