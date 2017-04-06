How to Optimize Fluid Bed Processing Technology
1st Edition
Part of the Expertise in Pharmaceutical Process Technology Series
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Advantages and Challenges of Fluidized Bed Granulation
Chapter 2. Fluidization Theory
- Abstract
- 2.1 How Does Fluidization Take Place?
- 2.2 Understanding the Particles
- 2.3 Types of Fluid Beds
- 2.4 Controlling Gas Velocity
- 2.5 Addressing Fluidization Challenges
- 2.6 Summary
- References
Chapter 3. Fluid Bed Processor Equipment and Its Functionality
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Questions Before Specifying the Equipment
- 3.3 Fluid Bed Processor Components
- 3.4 Summary
Chapter 4. Process Development
- Abstract
- 4.1 Process Selection
- 4.2 Quality by Design
- 4.3 Processing in Fluid Bed
- 4.4 Risk Assessment and Management
- 4.5 Process Control
- 4.6 Case Study
- 4.7 Summary
- Reference
Chapter 5. Granulation
- Abstract
- 5.1 Theory
- 5.2 Binders
- 5.3 Nozzles
- 5.4 Process Parameters
- 5.5 Challenges in Fluid Bed Granulation
- 5.6 Granulation End Point
- 5.7 Granulation Characterization
- 5.8 Summary
- References
Chapter 6. Drying
- Abstract
- 6.1 Theory
- 6.2 Drying Granulated Product
- 6.3 Summary
- References
Chapter 7. Coating
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Top-Spray Coating
- 7.3 Wurster Coating
- 7.4 Other Coating Modules
- 7.5 Dry Powder Coating
- 7.6 Problems in Coating in Fluid Bed
- 7.8 Characterization of the Coating
- 7.9 Selection of the Process for Coating
- 7.10 Summary
- References
Chapter 8. Pelletization
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Pelletization With Wurster Coating Module
- 8.3 Pelletization in Rotary Fluid Bed
- 8.4 Case Studies
- 8.5 Characterization of Pellets
- 8.6 Summary
- References
Chapter 9. Other Fluid Bed Processes and Applications
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Fluidized Hot Melt Granulation (FHMG)
- 9.3 Spray Congealing
- 9.4 Pressure Swing Granulation (PSG)
- 9.5 Wurster Module for Granulation
- 9.6 Foam Granulation
- 9.7 Steam Granulation
- 9.8 Rotary Fluid Bed Agglomeration
- 9.9 Spray-Drying Granulation
- 9.10 Continuous Granulation
- References
Chapter 10. Process Control and PAT
- Abstract
- 10.1 Background
- 10.2 Process Control
- 10.3 Temperature Measurement
- 10.4 NIR
- 10.5 Chord Length Determination (FBRM and SFV)
- 10.6 The Lighthouse Probe
- 10.7 Image analysis
- 10.8 Other methods
- 10.9 Summary
- References
Chapter 11. Process Scale-Up
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Various Scale-Up Considerations and Approaches
- 11.3 Scale-Up of Fluid Bed Granulation and Drying
- 11.4 Case Studies—Granulation Scale-Up
- 11.5 Fluid Bed Coating Scale-Up
- 11.6 Rotary Fluid Bed Coating
- 11.7 Summary
- References
Chapter 12. Integrated Systems
- Abstract
- 12.1 Material Handling
- 12.2 Integrated Systems for Nonpotent Compounds
- 12.3 Integrated Systems for Potent Compounds
- 12.4 Summary
- Reference
Chapter 13. Process Troubleshooting
- Abstract
- 13.1 Troubleshooting the Granulation Process
- 13.2 Troubleshooting the Drying Process
- 13.3 Troubleshooting the Coating Process
- 13.4 Summary
- References
Chapter 14. Fluid Bed Safety
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Safety From Solvents
- References
Description
How to Optimize Fluid Bed Processing Technology: Part of the Expertise in Pharmaceutical Process Technology Series addresses the important components of fluid bed granulation, providing answers to problems that commonly arise and using numerous practical examples and case studies as reference.
This book covers the theoretical concepts involved in fluidization, also providing a description of the choice and functionality of equipment. Additional chapters feature key aspects of the technology, including formulation requirements, process variables, process scale-up, troubleshooting, new development, safety, and process evaluation.
Given its discussion of theoretical principles and practical solutions, this is a go-to resource for all those scientists and new researchers working with fluid bed granulation as a unit operation.
Key Features
- Written by an expert in the field with several years of experience in product development, manufacturing, plant operations, and process engineering
- Illustrates when fluid bed granulation is needed, when to use less common fluid bed granulation methods, and the advantages of fluid bed granulation when compared to other granulation techniques
- Offers troubleshooting tips and practical advice for scientists working with this technique
Readership
Pharmaceutical personnel, from R&D technicians to team leaders and department heads
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 6th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128047286
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128047279
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Dilip Parikh Author
Dilip M. Parikh is president of the pharmaceutical technology consulting group DPharma Group Inc. in the USA. As an industrial pharmacist, Parikh has more than 40 years of industrial experience in solid dosage technologies, cGMP complaint facility planning, process engineering and manufacturing and operational management at various major pharmaceutical companies in Canada and the U.S. Prior to starting DPharma Group, he held the position of vice president of operations and technology at Synthon Pharmaceuticals in North Carolina and vice president and general manager at Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Services in Maryland. He has authored several book chapters and articles on various pharmaceutical technologies, including quality by design, continuous manufacturing, process optimization and contract manufacturing. He has been an invited speaker at scientific conferences worldwide on solid-dosage technologies development and manufacturing.
Affiliations and Expertise
DPharma Group Inc, Maryland, USA