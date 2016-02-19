How to Influence Others at Work
1st Edition
Psychoverbal communication for managers
Description
How to Influence Others at Work: Psychoverbal Communication for Managers discusses neuro-linguistic programming techniques for managing personnel. The book is comprised of nine chapters that tackle various issues concerning the utilization of psychoverbal communication in management.
Chapter 1 discusses how conversation succeeds and fails. Chapter 2 covers working preference, and Chapter 3 deals with the planning of conversation. The book also talks about establishing rapport with operation pacing, and then discusses inquiry techniques. Diagnosing and summarizing, as well as the how-tos of leading people to solutions; proposing a convincing solution; and giving advice and handling criticism, are also covered and discussed.
The text will be of great use to managers who are looking for methods in managing their employees efficiently.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Conversations - Successes and Failures
2 How Do You like to Work?
3 Plan Your Conversation with Strategic Pacing
4 Establish Rapport with Operational Pacing
5 Techniques of Inquiry
6 Diagnosis and Summarizing
7 How to Lead People towards Solutions
8 How to Propose Convincing Solutions
9 How to Give Advice and Handle Criticism
References
The Team Management Index
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 138
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100630
About the Author
Dick McCann
Dr Dick McCann is Managing Director of Team Management Systems (TMS)in Australia. He has been involved in training and development for over 20 years. During this time he has travelled extensively, lecturing and consulting to major corporations. He spoke at the conference called "Beyond Re-engineering" in Canada in October 1994 with Ricardo Semler and others. His international experience in the human resource and training and development industry makes him a leading authority on working with teams in all industries. Dr McCann is the author of the book How to Influence Others at Work which is the subject of a workshop he conducts for TMS members to improve their facilitation skills and interaction with others. He is also co-author of the books Team Management: Practical New Approaches and recently published Team Re-engineering: Using the Language of Teamwork with Dr Charles Margerison.
Affiliations and Expertise
Management Consultant, Brisbane, Australia