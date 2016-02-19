How to Influence Others at Work: Psychoverbal Communication for Managers discusses neuro-linguistic programming techniques for managing personnel. The book is comprised of nine chapters that tackle various issues concerning the utilization of psychoverbal communication in management.

Chapter 1 discusses how conversation succeeds and fails. Chapter 2 covers working preference, and Chapter 3 deals with the planning of conversation. The book also talks about establishing rapport with operation pacing, and then discusses inquiry techniques. Diagnosing and summarizing, as well as the how-tos of leading people to solutions; proposing a convincing solution; and giving advice and handling criticism, are also covered and discussed.

The text will be of great use to managers who are looking for methods in managing their employees efficiently.