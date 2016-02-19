How to Influence Others at Work - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434912858, 9781483100630

How to Influence Others at Work

1st Edition

Psychoverbal communication for managers

Authors: Dick McCann
eBook ISBN: 9781483100630
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 138
Description

How to Influence Others at Work: Psychoverbal Communication for Managers discusses neuro-linguistic programming techniques for managing personnel. The book is comprised of nine chapters that tackle various issues concerning the utilization of psychoverbal communication in management.

Chapter 1 discusses how conversation succeeds and fails. Chapter 2 covers working preference, and Chapter 3 deals with the planning of conversation. The book also talks about establishing rapport with operation pacing, and then discusses inquiry techniques. Diagnosing and summarizing, as well as the how-tos of leading people to solutions; proposing a convincing solution; and giving advice and handling criticism, are also covered and discussed.

The text will be of great use to managers who are looking for methods in managing their employees efficiently.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Conversations - Successes and Failures

2 How Do You like to Work?

3 Plan Your Conversation with Strategic Pacing

4 Establish Rapport with Operational Pacing

5 Techniques of Inquiry

6 Diagnosis and Summarizing

7 How to Lead People towards Solutions

8 How to Propose Convincing Solutions

9 How to Give Advice and Handle Criticism

References

The Team Management Index

Index

Details

No. of pages:
138
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483100630

About the Author

Dick McCann

Dr Dick McCann is Managing Director of Team Management Systems (TMS)in Australia. He has been involved in training and development for over 20 years. During this time he has travelled extensively, lecturing and consulting to major corporations. He spoke at the conference called "Beyond Re-engineering" in Canada in October 1994 with Ricardo Semler and others. His international experience in the human resource and training and development industry makes him a leading authority on working with teams in all industries. Dr McCann is the author of the book How to Influence Others at Work which is the subject of a workshop he conducts for TMS members to improve their facilitation skills and interaction with others. He is also co-author of the books Team Management: Practical New Approaches and recently published Team Re-engineering: Using the Language of Teamwork with Dr Charles Margerison.

