How to Find Out About Local Government
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Libraries and Technical Information Division
Description
How to Find Out About Local Government is a guide to sources of information on local government in Britain, including libraries and record offices, public relations and information bureaux, and societies and institutions. Other sources covered in this monograph are education and training facilities, research, books and documents, periodicals, manuscripts and records, and audiovisual materials such as films, radio, and television. This book consists of 11 chapters and opens with an overview of local government in Britain, followed by a discussion on libraries and record offices as sources of local government information. The reader is then introduced to other information sources, including public relations and information bureaux, societies and institutions, books and documents, periodicals, manuscripts and records, and audiovisual sources. Sources of information on local government in Scotland are also considered, including yearbooks. Finally, published literature on comparative local government is evaluated. This guide will be a useful resource for political scientists, politicians, and local government officials as well as the general public interested in local government.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1 Libraries and Record Offices
2 Public Relations and Information Bureaux
3 Societies and Institutions
4 Education and Training
5 Research
6 Scotland
7 Comparative Local Government
8 Books and Documents
9 Periodicals
10 Manuscripts and Records
11 Audio-Visual Sources of Information
List of Abbreviations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140117
About the Author
Wilfrid H. Snape
About the Editor
G. Chandler
Affiliations and Expertise
Canberra, Australia