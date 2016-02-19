How to Find Out About Local Government - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080139562, 9781483140117

How to Find Out About Local Government

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Libraries and Technical Information Division

Authors: Wilfrid H. Snape
Editors: G. Chandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483140117
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 190
Description

How to Find Out About Local Government is a guide to sources of information on local government in Britain, including libraries and record offices, public relations and information bureaux, and societies and institutions. Other sources covered in this monograph are education and training facilities, research, books and documents, periodicals, manuscripts and records, and audiovisual materials such as films, radio, and television. This book consists of 11 chapters and opens with an overview of local government in Britain, followed by a discussion on libraries and record offices as sources of local government information. The reader is then introduced to other information sources, including public relations and information bureaux, societies and institutions, books and documents, periodicals, manuscripts and records, and audiovisual sources. Sources of information on local government in Scotland are also considered, including yearbooks. Finally, published literature on comparative local government is evaluated. This guide will be a useful resource for political scientists, politicians, and local government officials as well as the general public interested in local government.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1 Libraries and Record Offices

2 Public Relations and Information Bureaux

3 Societies and Institutions

4 Education and Training

5 Research

6 Scotland

7 Comparative Local Government

8 Books and Documents

9 Periodicals

10 Manuscripts and Records

11 Audio-Visual Sources of Information

List of Abbreviations

Index

About the Author

Wilfrid H. Snape

About the Editor

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

