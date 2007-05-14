How to Cheat at VoIP Security

The Perfect Reference for the Multitasked SysAdmin

This is the perfect guide if VoIP engineering is not your specialty. It is the perfect introduction to VoIP security, covering exploit tools and how they can be used against VoIP (Voice over IP) systems. It gives the basics of attack methodologies used against the SIP and H.323 protocols as well as VoIP network infrastructure.

VoIP Isn’t Just Another Data Protocol

IP telephony uses the Internet architecture, similar to any other data application. However, from a security administrator’s point of view, VoIP is different. Understand why.

What Functionality Is Gained, Degraded, or Enhanced on a VoIP Network?

Find out the issues associated with quality of service, emergency 911 service, and the major benefits of VoIP.

The Security Considerations of Voice Messaging

Learn about the types of security attacks you need to protect against within your voice messaging system.

Understand the VoIP Communication Architectures

Understand what PSTN is and what it does as well as the H.323 protocol specification, and SIP Functions and features.

The Support Protocols of VoIP Environments

Learn the services, features, and security implications of DNS, TFTP, HTTP, SNMP, DHCP, RSVP, SDP, and SKINNY.

Securing the Whole VoIP Infrastructure

Learn about Denial-of-Service attacks, VoIP service disruption, call hijacking and interception, H.323-specific attacks, and SIP-specific attacks.

Authorized Access Begins with Authentication

Learn the methods of verifying both the user identity and the device identity in order to secure a VoIP network.

Understand Skype Security

Skype does not log a history like other VoIP solutions; understand the implications of conducting business over a Skype connection.

* Get the Basics of a VoIP Security Policy

Use a sample VoIP Security Policy to understand the components of a complete policy.