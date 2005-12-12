How to Cheat at Managing Windows Server Update Services - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597490276, 9780080488981

How to Cheat at Managing Windows Server Update Services, Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: B. Barber
eBook ISBN: 9780080488981
Paperback ISBN: 9781597490276
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 12th December 2005
Page Count: 392
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Windows Server Update Services Essentials Chapter 2. Preparing for WSUS Chapter 3. Installing Windows Server Update Services Chapter 4. Upgrading from SUS to WSUS Chapter 5. Deploying WSUS in the Enterprise Chapter 6. Administering WSUS Servers Chapter 7. Configuring and Administering WSUS Clients Chapter 8. Managing the WSUS Environment Chapter 9. Troubleshooting WSUS Chapter 10. Securing WSUS Chapter 11. The Role of WSUS in IT Service Management

Description

Over 95% of computers around the world are running at least one Microsoft product. Microsoft Windows Software Update Service is designed to provide patches and updates to every one of these computers.

The book will begin by describing the feature set of WSUS, and the benefits it provides to system administrators. Next, the reader will learn the steps that must be taken to configure their servers and workstations to make the compatible with WSUS. A special section then follows to help readers migrate from Microsoft’s earlier update service, Software Update Service (SUS) to WSUS. The next chapters will then address the particular needs and complexities of managing WSUS on an enterprise network. Although WSUS is designed to streamline the update process, this service can still be a challenge for administrators to use effectively. To address these issues, the next chapters deal specifically with common problems that occur and the reader is provides with invaluable troubleshooting information. One of the other primary objectives of WSUS is to improve the overall security of Windows networks by ensuring that all systems have the most recent security updates and patches. To help achieve this goal, the next sections cover securing WSUS itself, so that critical security patches are always applied and cannot be compromised by malicious hackers.

Key Features

  • Only book available on Microsoft's brand new, Windows Server Update Services

  • Employs Syngress' proven "How to Cheat" methodology providing readers with everything they need and nothing they don't

  • WSUS works with every Microsoft product, meaning any system administrator running a Windows-based network is a potential customer for this book

Readership

System administrators

About the Authors

B. Barber Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Technology Consultant with Sierra Systems Consultants Inc., Canada.

