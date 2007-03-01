How to Cheat at Configuring Exchange Server 2007

The Perfect Reference for the Multitasked System Administrators

The new version of Exchange is an ambitious overhaul that tries to balance the growing needs for performance, cost effectiveness, and security. For the average system administrator, it will present a difficult migration path from earlier versions and a vexing number of new features. How to Cheat will help you get Exchange Server 2007 up and running as quickly and safely as possible.



• Understand Exchange 2007 Prerequisites

Review hardware and software requirements, Active Directory requirements, and more.

• Manage Recipient Filtering

Create a custom MMC that contains the Exchange 2007 Recipients work center, which can be used, for example, by the helpdesk staff in your organization.

• Manage Outlook Anywhere

Outlook Anywhere makes it possible for your end users to remotely access their mailboxes from the Internet using their full Outlook clients.

• Manage Outlook Web Access 2007

See how Outlook Web Access 2007 was completely rewritten in managed code to make it scale even better.

• Use the Exchange 2007 Queue Viewer

You can now view information about queues and examine the messages held within them.

• Master Powerful Out-of-the-Box Spam Protection

The Edge Transport server supports SMTP, provides several antispam filtering agents, and supports antivirus extensibility.

• Manage a Single-Copy Cluster-Based Setup

SCC-based cluster provides service failover and still has a single point of failure when it comes to the databases.

• Recover Mailbox Databases

Use the improved database portability feature to port and recover a Mailbox database to any server in the Exchange 2007 organization.