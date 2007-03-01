How to Cheat at Configuring Exchange Server 2007
1st Edition
Including Outlook Web, Mobile, and Voice Access
Chapter 1: Introducing Exchange Server 2007
Introduction
What Is Exchange Server 2007?
Exchange 2007 Themes
Architectural Goals with Exchange Server 2007
Role-Based Deployment and Server Roles
Unified Messaging Server Role
New Management Approach
Four New Work Centers
Exposed CMDlet Code
HA Improvements
Exchange Server 2007 Services
Exchange Server Permissions
64-Bit Support Only
Active Directory-Based Routing Topology
De-emphasized Features
Discontinued Features
Summary
Chapter 2: Installing Exchange Server 2007
Introduction
Exchange 2007 Server Editions and CAL Types
Exchange 2007 Prerequisites
Installing Exchange 2007 Using the Setup Wizard
Installing Exchange 2007 Using Unattended Setup
Verifying the Installation of Exchange Server 2007
Licensing an Exchange 2007 Server
Finalizing Deployment of Exchange Server 2007
Adding and Removing Exchange 2007 Server Roles
Uninstalling Exchange Server 2007
Summary
Chapter 3: Managing Recipients in Exchange 2007
Introduction
Managing Recipients Using the Exchange 2007 Management Console
Summary
Chapter 4: Managing the Exchange 2007 Mailbox Server Role
Introduction
Managing the Exchange 2007 Mailbox Server
Exchange 2007 Storage Groups
Managing Exchange 2007 Mailbox Databases
Exchange 2007 Public Folder Databases
Administering Public Folder Permission Settings
Managing Public Folder Replica Settings
Mail-Enabling a Public Folder
Moving a Mailbox or Public Folder Database
Removing a Mailbox or Public Folder Database
Managing Organizationwide Mailbox Server Configuration Settings
Address Lists
Managed Default Folders
Managed Custom Folders
Managed Folder Mailbox Policies
Offline Address Books
Creating a New Offline Address Book
Summary
Chapter 5: Managing the Client Access Server
Introduction
Managing the Exchange 2007 Client Access Server
The AutoDiscover Service
The Availability Service
Client Access Servers and the SSL Certificate Dilemma
Managing Outlook Anywhere
Managing Outlook Web Access 2007
Managing Exchange ActiveSync
Managing POP3/IMAP4
Summary
Chapter 6: Managing the Hub Transport Server Role
Introduction
Message Transport and Routing Architecture in Exchange 2007
Managing the Hub Transport Server
Managing Message Size and Recipient Limits
Message Tracking with Exchange Server 2007
Using the Exchange 2007 Queue Viewer
Introduction to the Exchange Mail Flow Troubleshooter Tool
Configuring the Hub Transport Server as an Internet-Facing Transport Server
Summary
Chapter 7: Managing the Edge Transport Server
Introduction
Deploying the Edge Transport Server Role
Enabling Name Resolution Lookups between the Edge Transport and Hub Transport Servers Suffix
Installing the ADAM Component
Verifying That the EdgeSync Service Works As Expected
Manually Configuring the Required Connectors
Pointing Your MX Records to the Edge Transport Server
Deploying Multiple Edge Transport Servers in the Organization
Summary
Chapter 8: High Availability for Exchange 2007 Mailbox Servers
Introduction
Managing the Local Continuous Replication Feature
Managing a Cluster Continuous Replication-Based Setup
Managing a Single Copy Cluster-Based Setup
Summary
Chapter 9: Disaster Recovery with Exchange Server 2007
Introduction
Backing Up Exchange 2007 Using Windows 2003 Backup
Restoring Exchange 2007 Storage Groups and Databases Using Windows 2003 Backup
Repairing a Corrupt or Damaged Exchange 2007 Database Using Eseutil
Restoring Mailbox Data Using the Recovery Storage Group Feature
Recovering an Exchange 2007 Server Using the RecoverServer Switch
Recovering an Exchange 2007 Cluster Using the RecoverCMS Switch
Restoring Mailbox Databases Using the Improved Database Portability Feature
Summary
Chapter 10: Transitioning from Exchange 2000 or 2003 to Exchange 2007
Introduction
Preparing the Environment for a Transition to Exchange Server 2007
Exchange 2003 and Exchange 2007 Coexistence
Replicating Public Folders to Exchange 2007
Pointing Internet Clients to the Client Access Server
Moving Legacy Mailboxes to Exchange 2007
Redirecting Inbound Mail to the Exchange 2007 Server
Decommissioning the Legacy Exchange Server
Summary
Chapter 11: Introduction to Exchange Server 2007 Unified Messaging
Introduction
What Is Exchange 2007 Unified Messaging?
Exchange 2007 Unified Messaging Features
The Unified Messaging Infrastructure
The Unified Messaging Mailbox Policies
Summary
Index
The Perfect Reference for the Multitasked System Administrators
The new version of Exchange is an ambitious overhaul that tries to balance the growing needs for performance, cost effectiveness, and security. For the average system administrator, it will present a difficult migration path from earlier versions and a vexing number of new features. How to Cheat will help you get Exchange Server 2007 up and running as quickly and safely as possible.
• Understand Exchange 2007 Prerequisites
Review hardware and software requirements, Active Directory requirements, and more.
• Manage Recipient Filtering
Create a custom MMC that contains the Exchange 2007 Recipients work center, which can be used, for example, by the helpdesk staff in your organization.
• Manage Outlook Anywhere
Outlook Anywhere makes it possible for your end users to remotely access their mailboxes from the Internet using their full Outlook clients.
• Manage Outlook Web Access 2007
See how Outlook Web Access 2007 was completely rewritten in managed code to make it scale even better.
• Use the Exchange 2007 Queue Viewer
You can now view information about queues and examine the messages held within them.
• Master Powerful Out-of-the-Box Spam Protection
The Edge Transport server supports SMTP, provides several antispam filtering agents, and supports antivirus extensibility.
• Manage a Single-Copy Cluster-Based Setup
SCC-based cluster provides service failover and still has a single point of failure when it comes to the databases.
• Recover Mailbox Databases
Use the improved database portability feature to port and recover a Mailbox database to any server in the Exchange 2007 organization.
About the Authors
Henrik Walther Author
Henrik Walther is a Senior Microsoft Server Consultant working for an IT outsourcing services company in Copenhagen, Denmark. Henrik has over 10 years of experience in the industry. He specializes in migrating, implementing, and supporting Microsoft Windows Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange environments.
Henrik is a Microsoft Exchange MVP (Most Valuable Professional). He runs thewww.exchange-faq.dk website and writes Exchange-related articles for both www.msexchange.org and www.outlookexchange.com. He also spends time helping his peers in the Exchange community via forums, newsgroups, and mailing lists.
Senior Microsoft Server Consultant, Copenhagen, Denmark