How to Cheat at Configuring Exchange Server 2007 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597491372, 9780080554204

How to Cheat at Configuring Exchange Server 2007

1st Edition

Including Outlook Web, Mobile, and Voice Access

Authors: Henrik Walther
eBook ISBN: 9780080554204
Paperback ISBN: 9781597491372
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 1st March 2007
Page Count: 624
Table of Contents

Lead Author

Contributors

Technical Editors

Preface

Chapter 1: Introducing Exchange Server 2007

Introduction

What Is Exchange Server 2007?

Exchange 2007 Themes

Architectural Goals with Exchange Server 2007

Role-Based Deployment and Server Roles

Unified Messaging Server Role

New Management Approach

Four New Work Centers

Exposed CMDlet Code

HA Improvements

Exchange Server 2007 Services

Exchange Server Permissions

64-Bit Support Only

Active Directory-Based Routing Topology

De-emphasized Features

Discontinued Features

Summary

Chapter 2: Installing Exchange Server 2007

Introduction

Exchange 2007 Server Editions and CAL Types

Exchange 2007 Prerequisites

Installing Exchange 2007 Using the Setup Wizard

Installing Exchange 2007 Using Unattended Setup

Verifying the Installation of Exchange Server 2007

Licensing an Exchange 2007 Server

Finalizing Deployment of Exchange Server 2007

Adding and Removing Exchange 2007 Server Roles

Uninstalling Exchange Server 2007

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 3: Managing Recipients in Exchange 2007

Introduction

Managing Recipients Using the Exchange 2007 Management Console

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 4: Managing the Exchange 2007 Mailbox Server Role

Introduction

Managing the Exchange 2007 Mailbox Server

Exchange 2007 Storage Groups

Managing Exchange 2007 Mailbox Databases

Exchange 2007 Public Folder Databases

Administering Public Folder Permission Settings

Managing Public Folder Replica Settings

Mail-Enabling a Public Folder

Moving a Mailbox or Public Folder Database

Removing a Mailbox or Public Folder Database

Managing Organizationwide Mailbox Server Configuration Settings

Address Lists

Managed Default Folders

Managed Custom Folders

Managed Folder Mailbox Policies

Offline Address Books

Creating a New Offline Address Book

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 5: Managing the Client Access Server

Introduction

Managing the Exchange 2007 Client Access Server

The AutoDiscover Service

The Availability Service

Client Access Servers and the SSL Certificate Dilemma

Managing Outlook Anywhere

Managing Outlook Web Access 2007

Managing Exchange ActiveSync

Managing POP3/IMAP4

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 6: Managing the Hub Transport Server Role

Introduction

Message Transport and Routing Architecture in Exchange 2007

Managing the Hub Transport Server

Managing Message Size and Recipient Limits

Message Tracking with Exchange Server 2007

Using the Exchange 2007 Queue Viewer

Introduction to the Exchange Mail Flow Troubleshooter Tool

Configuring the Hub Transport Server as an Internet-Facing Transport Server

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 7: Managing the Edge Transport Server

Introduction

Deploying the Edge Transport Server Role

Enabling Name Resolution Lookups between the Edge Transport and Hub Transport Servers Suffix

Installing the ADAM Component

Verifying That the EdgeSync Service Works As Expected

Manually Configuring the Required Connectors

Pointing Your MX Records to the Edge Transport Server

Deploying Multiple Edge Transport Servers in the Organization

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 8: High Availability for Exchange 2007 Mailbox Servers

Introduction

Managing the Local Continuous Replication Feature

Managing a Cluster Continuous Replication-Based Setup

Managing a Single Copy Cluster-Based Setup

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 9: Disaster Recovery with Exchange Server 2007

Introduction

Backing Up Exchange 2007 Using Windows 2003 Backup

Restoring Exchange 2007 Storage Groups and Databases Using Windows 2003 Backup

Repairing a Corrupt or Damaged Exchange 2007 Database Using Eseutil

Restoring Mailbox Data Using the Recovery Storage Group Feature

Recovering an Exchange 2007 Server Using the RecoverServer Switch

Recovering an Exchange 2007 Cluster Using the RecoverCMS Switch

Restoring Mailbox Databases Using the Improved Database Portability Feature

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 10: Transitioning from Exchange 2000 or 2003 to Exchange 2007

Introduction

Preparing the Environment for a Transition to Exchange Server 2007

Exchange 2003 and Exchange 2007 Coexistence

Replicating Public Folders to Exchange 2007

Pointing Internet Clients to the Client Access Server

Moving Legacy Mailboxes to Exchange 2007

Redirecting Inbound Mail to the Exchange 2007 Server

Decommissioning the Legacy Exchange Server

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 11: Introduction to Exchange Server 2007 Unified Messaging

Introduction

What Is Exchange 2007 Unified Messaging?

Exchange 2007 Unified Messaging Features

The Unified Messaging Infrastructure

The Unified Messaging Mailbox Policies

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Index

Description

The Perfect Reference for the Multitasked System Administrators
The new version of Exchange is an ambitious overhaul that tries to balance the growing needs for performance, cost effectiveness, and security. For the average system administrator, it will present a difficult migration path from earlier versions and a vexing number of new features. How to Cheat will help you get Exchange Server 2007 up and running as quickly and safely as possible.

• Understand Exchange 2007 Prerequisites
Review hardware and software requirements, Active Directory requirements, and more.
• Manage Recipient Filtering
Create a custom MMC that contains the Exchange 2007 Recipients work center, which can be used, for example, by the helpdesk staff in your organization.
• Manage Outlook Anywhere
Outlook Anywhere makes it possible for your end users to remotely access their mailboxes from the Internet using their full Outlook clients.
• Manage Outlook Web Access 2007
See how Outlook Web Access 2007 was completely rewritten in managed code to make it scale even better.
• Use the Exchange 2007 Queue Viewer
You can now view information about queues and examine the messages held within them.
• Master Powerful Out-of-the-Box Spam Protection
The Edge Transport server supports SMTP, provides several antispam filtering agents, and supports antivirus extensibility.
• Manage a Single-Copy Cluster-Based Setup
SCC-based cluster provides service failover and still has a single point of failure when it comes to the databases.
• Recover Mailbox Databases
Use the improved database portability feature to port and recover a Mailbox database to any server in the Exchange 2007 organization.

Key Features

  • Essential information for the multi-tasked System Administrator charged perform everyday tasks
  • Includes the latest coverage of the major new release of Exchange Server
  • Emphasizes best-practice security measures for all areas and in particular the area of remote access via Outlook

Readership

The audience for this book is IT professionals who manage or administer a sprawling server environment and need to reduce costs and headaches through server virtualization and consolidation, as well as anyone interested in becoming more familiar with Virtual Server and a virtual infrastructure.

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Henrik Walther Author

Henrik Walther is a Senior Microsoft Server Consultant working for an IT outsourcing services company in Copenhagen, Denmark. Henrik has over 10 years of experience in the industry. He specializes in migrating, implementing, and supporting Microsoft Windows Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange environments.

Henrik is a Microsoft Exchange MVP (Most Valuable Professional). He runs thewww.exchange-faq.dk website and writes Exchange-related articles for both www.msexchange.org and www.outlookexchange.com. He also spends time helping his peers in the Exchange community via forums, newsgroups, and mailing lists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Microsoft Server Consultant, Copenhagen, Denmark

