How to Become an International Disaster Volunteer discusses the immense value an experienced water systems engineer, trauma surgeon, or communications specialist could bring to a disaster stricken community, while also explaining how their professional educations do not prepare them for the logistical, psychological, and physical demands of traveling to, and functioning in, an international catastrophe with little water or electricity, limited sleep and food, a chaotic working environment, and with team members from diverse backgrounds and with different personalities.

This book provides a step-by-step guide for the entire process, including self-evaluating tactics, fitness measurements for volunteering, how to research disaster relief organizations, how to gain appropriate training and applicable experiences, the best practices during deployments, and the personal recovery process upon returning home.

Each chapter focuses on one aspect of the progression, but also includes case studies of disasters, profiles of relief organizations, and checklists for each stage.