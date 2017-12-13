Hough’s Cardiorespiratory Care
5th Edition
an evidence-based, problem-solving approach
Key Features
- Q & A case studies, with scans and x-rays
- Outcome measures for problems and diseases
- Boxes with learning and practice tips to encourage reflection
- Tables with definitions, normal values and comparisons
- Practical techniques described with precision
Table of Contents
Preface
About the Author
Contributors
Acknowledgements
Part 1 Physiology and pathology
1 Physiological basis of clinical practice
2 Assessment
3 Respiratory disorders
4 Cardiovascular disorders
5 General management
Part 2 Physiotherapy techniques
6 Physiotherapy to increase lung volume
7 Physiotherapy to clear secretions
8 Physiotherapy to decrease the work of breathing
9 Pulmonary rehabilitation
10 Physiotherapy for people with cardiovascular disorders
11 Cardiac rehabilitation
Part 3 Surgery
12 Complications
13 Physiotherapy for surgical patients
14 Modifications for different types of surgery
Part 4 Physiotherapy for specific groups of people
15 Infants
16 Children
17 Hyperventilation syndrome
18 Elders with cardiorespiratory disease
19 Palliative respiratory physiotherapy
Part 5 Critical care
20 Critical care, support and monitoring
21 Physiotherapy for critically ill patients
22 Modifications for different disorders
Part 6 Evaluation of cardiorespiratory physiotherapy
23 Does it work?
Glossary of abbreviations, definitions, symbols and values
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 13th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702075261
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702075278
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702071843
About the Author
Alexandra Hough
Alex Hough is a physiotherapist who has worked in the UK and abroad as a clinician and lecturer for 30 years. She is the author of 'Physiotherapy in Respiratory and Cardiac Care' with all royalties going to Reprieve. She has presented papers to various international conferences and has written papers for, and been referee for, physiotherapy and medical journals. Alex has also been a counsellor (psychological) in London and a councillor (political) in Eastbourne.
Affiliations and Expertise
Respiratory physiotherapist; clinician and lecturer