Hough’s Cardiorespiratory Care

Alex Hough is a physiotherapist who has worked in the UK and abroad as a clinician and lecturer for 30 years. She is the author of 'Physiotherapy in Respiratory and Cardiac Care' with all royalties going to Reprieve. She has presented papers to various international conferences and has written papers for, and been referee for, physiotherapy and medical journals. Alex has also been a counsellor (psychological) in London and a councillor (political) in Eastbourne.