Hough’s Cardiorespiratory Care - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702071843, 9780702075261

Hough’s Cardiorespiratory Care

5th Edition

an evidence-based, problem-solving approach

Authors: Alexandra Hough
eBook ISBN: 9780702075261
eBook ISBN: 9780702075278
Paperback ISBN: 9780702071843
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th December 2017
Page Count: 616
Key Features

  • Q & A case studies, with scans and x-rays

  • Outcome measures for problems and diseases

  • Boxes with learning and practice tips to encourage reflection

  • Tables with definitions, normal values and comparisons

  • Practical techniques described with precision

Table of Contents

Preface

About the Author

Contributors

Acknowledgements

Part 1 Physiology and pathology

1 Physiological basis of clinical practice

2 Assessment

3 Respiratory disorders

4 Cardiovascular disorders

5 General management

Part 2 Physiotherapy techniques

6 Physiotherapy to increase lung volume

7 Physiotherapy to clear secretions

8 Physiotherapy to decrease the work of breathing

9 Pulmonary rehabilitation

10 Physiotherapy for people with cardiovascular disorders

11 Cardiac rehabilitation

Part 3 Surgery

12 Complications

13 Physiotherapy for surgical patients

14 Modifications for different types of surgery

Part 4 Physiotherapy for specific groups of people

15 Infants

16 Children

17 Hyperventilation syndrome

18 Elders with cardiorespiratory disease

19 Palliative respiratory physiotherapy

Part 5 Critical care

20 Critical care, support and monitoring

21 Physiotherapy for critically ill patients

22 Modifications for different disorders

Part 6 Evaluation of cardiorespiratory physiotherapy

23 Does it work?

Glossary of abbreviations, definitions, symbols and values

Index

About the Author

Alexandra Hough

Alex Hough is a physiotherapist who has worked in the UK and abroad as a clinician and lecturer for 30 years. She is the author of 'Physiotherapy in Respiratory and Cardiac Care' with all royalties going to Reprieve. She has presented papers to various international conferences and has written papers for, and been referee for, physiotherapy and medical journals. Alex has also been a counsellor (psychological) in London and a councillor (political) in Eastbourne.

Affiliations and Expertise

Respiratory physiotherapist; clinician and lecturer

