Hospitalization for Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 9-3
1st Edition
Authors: Mihai Gheorghiade Savina Nodari
eBook ISBN: 9781455775934
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455775927
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th July 2013
Description
This issue of Heart Failure Clinics is about acute decompensated heart failure. Expert authors review the most current information available about comorbidities, management, drug therapy, and strategies to prevent a post-discharge adverse event. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in this life-threatening disorder.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 9th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775934
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455775927
About the Authors
Mihai Gheorghiade Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
Savina Nodari Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Hospital of Brescia, Brescia, Italy
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.