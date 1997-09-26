Hormones
2nd Edition
Description
The newly revised and updated Hormones, Second Edition provides a comprehensive treatment of human hormones, viewed in light of modern theories of hormone action and in the context of current understanding of subcellular and cellular architecture and classical organ physiology. Each chapter presents a physiological description of the hormone system under consideration, followed by a listing of the mode-of-action of the hormone. This book includes significant advances in the molecular biology of receptors, hormones, and studies of hormone action that have transpired over the past five years. The text updates the material on enzymes related to steroid metabolism and new hormone systems, as well as providing a new chapter on hormones and cancer.
Key Features
- Completely updates the material, covering new discoveries and significant advances since the First Edition was published in 1987
- Contains new information regarding steroid hormones, the role of hormones in cancer, and a comprehensive introductory chapter
- Presents an overview of virtually all important hormones
- Provides detailed physiological, cellular, and molecular descriptions of classical human endocrine systems
- Streamlines the presentation of the First Edition, making the book easier to use and read
Readership
Students and researchers in endocrinology, molecular biology, physiology, pharmacology, neurosciences, and first-year medical students.
Table of Contents
General Considerations of Hormones. Steroid Hormones: Chemistry, Biosynthesis, and Metabolism. Hypothalamic Releasing Hormones. Posterior Pituitary Hormones. Anterior Pituitary Hormones. Thyroid Hormones. Pancreatic Hormones: Insulin and Glucagon. Gastrointestinal Hormones. Calcium-Regulating Hormones: Vitamin D, Parathyroid Hormone, Calcitonin. Adrenal Corticoids. Hormones of the Adrenal Medulla. Androgens. Estrogens and Progestins. Hormones of Pregnancy and Lactation. Hormones Related to the Kidney and Cardiovascular System. Prostaglandins. Thymus Hormones. Pineal Hormones. Cell Growth Factors. Hormones and Cancer. Appendices.
Details
- 558
- English
- © Academic Press 1997
- 26th September 1997
- Academic Press
- 9780080534138
- 9780125214414
- 9781493301706
About the Author
Anthony W. Norman
Anthony W. Norman received his A.B. from Oberlin College in 1959, and an M.S. and Ph.D. in Biochemistry in 1961 and 1963, respectively, from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Following postdoctoral work in Paul D. Boyer’s group at UCLA, in 1964 he joined the Department of Biochemistry at University of California, Riverside, as an Assistant Professor. From 1976 to 1981 he served as Chair of the department and currently holds a Presidential Chair and is a Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences. Dr. Norman has also been active for some 25 years in medical education on the UC-Riverside campus and at UCLA through participation in the UR/UCLA Program in Biomedical Sciences, of which he was Dean and Director from 1986 to 1991.
Dr. Norman's biomedical research career has focused on the mechanism of action of the vitamin D family of steroids. His chief contributions to these areas of cellular and molecular endocrinology have played a pivotal role in defining the boundaries of this research domain via discoveries that have opened new areas of investigation. The first of these was the discovery in 1968, and chemical characterization in 1971, of the hormonally active form of vitamin D, 1a,25(OH)2-vitamin D3. Subsequent achievements include the discovery and characterization of the nuclear receptor for 1a,25(OH)2D3, the clinical evaluation of 1a,25(OH)2D3 in renal osteodystrophy, articulation of the concept of the vitamin D endocrine system, the importance of 1a,25(OH)2D3 to insulin secretion and the discovery of a new rapid, nongenomic, signal transduction process for 1a,25(OH)2D3.
Dr. Norman has been the recipient of awards that include a Fulbright Fellowship, 1970; Public Health Service Career Development Award, 1970; Mead Johnson Award, American Institute of Nutrition, 1977; Ernst Oppenheimer Award, Endocrine Society, 1977; Visiting Lecturer Australian Society of Endocrinology, 1978; Visiting Faculty Member, Mayo Clinic, 1981; Prix Andre.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Riverside, USA
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA
Reviews
Praise for the Second Edition
"This book is an extraordinary textbook describing the biochemistry, physiology, cell biology, and molecular biology of hormones... The book is written primarily for graduate students in biochemistry and first year medical students of endocrinology, but it will be invaluable to clinicians wishing to understand the pathogenesis of endocrine disorders as well as researchers in the field of endocrinology... [The book displays] uniform style and consistently high quality and clarity among chapters with no repetition of material... This second edition comes 11 years after the first edition and is as up-to-date as textbooks can get. I would recommend the use of this textbook in all medical school courses in endocrinology and it should at least be available on the bookshelves of all medical school libraries, clinicians, and researchers of hormones." --Roy E. Weiss, MD, PhD, University of Chicago Medical Center, for DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS
Praise for the First Edition
"An invaluable single-volume summary of most that is known of hormones... This is an outstanding book, highly recommended." --MOLECULAR REPRODUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT