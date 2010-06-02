Hormones of the Limbic System, Volume 82
- Postnatal Ontogeny Of The Glucocorticoid Receptor In The Hippocampus
- Corticotrophin – releasing hormone and arginine vasopressin in depression: focus on the human postmortem hypothalamus
- Models of Depression
- Postnatal development of hypothalamic leptin receptors
- Sex Steroids and Acetylcholine Release in the Hippocampus
- Hypothalamic inflammation and obesity
- Hippocampal Kainate Receptors
- Mineralocorticoid and glucocorticoid receptors in hippocampus: their impact on neurons survival and behavioral impairment after neonatal brain injury
- Transcriptional regulation of hypothalamic corticotropin-releasing factor gene
- Hippocampal mossy fiber synaptic transmission and its modulation
- Role of neurotrophic factors in behavioral processes: implications for the treatment of psychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders.
- Regulation of Hippocampal Synaptic Plasticity by Estrogen and Progesterone
- The role of functional postsynaptic NMDA receptors in the central nucleus of the amygdala in opioid dependence
- Xenobiotics in the limbic system - Affecting brain’s network function
- Hormones And Sexual Reward
- Astrocytes in the Amygdala
- Brain Plasticity After Ischemic Episode
- Estradiol and gabaergic transmission In the hippocampus
Anastasia Galeeva, Markku Pelto-Huikko, Svetlana Pivina, and Natalia Ordyan
Ai-Min Bao, Dick F. Swaab
Catharine H. Duman
Elizabeth C. Cottrell, Julian G. Mercer, Susan E. Ozanne
Dai Mitsushima
Eliana P. Araújo, Márcio A. Torsoni, Lício A. Velloso
Erik B. Bloss and Richard G. Hunter
Justyna Rogalska
Kazunori Kageyama and Toshihiro Suda
Katsunori Kobayashi
Marie-Christine Pardon.
Michael R. Foy, Michel Baudry, Garnik Akopian & Richard F. Thompson
Michael J. Glass
Ralf P. Meyer, Georgios Pantazis, Nina Killer, Carolin Bürck, Ricarda Schwab, Monika Brandt, Rolf Knoth, and Marcel Gehlhaus
Raúl G. Paredes
Ryan T. Johnson, S. Marc Breedlove, and Cynthia L. Jordan
Galyna G.Skibo, Alexander G.Nikonenko
Tomasz Wójtowicz and Jerzy W. Mozrzymas
Description
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. The Editorial Board now reflects expertise in the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology, and enzyme mechanisms.
Under the capable and qualified editorial leadership of Dr. Gerald Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists, biochemists, nutritionists, pharmacologists, cell biologists, and molecular biologists. Others interested in the structure and function of biologically active molecules like hormones and vitamins will, as always, turn to this series for comprehensive reviews by leading contributors to this and related disciplines.
This volume focuses on hormones of the limbic system.
