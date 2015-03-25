Hormones and Transport Systems, Volume 98
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Former Editors
- Preface
- Chapter One: Dietary I− Absorption: Expression and Regulation of the Na+/I− Symporter in the Intestine
- Abstract
- 1 The Importance of Iodide in Human Health
- 2 The Na+/I− Symporter
- 3 NIS Expression Beyond the Thyroid
- 4 Targeting of NIS to the Plasma Membrane
- 5 Hormonal Regulation of NIS Expression
- 6 Dietary I− Absorption
- 7 Regulation of Intestinal NIS Expression
- 8 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Apical Iodide Efflux in Thyroid
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Iodide and Thyroid Hormone Synthesis
- 3 Vectorial Transport Processes in Epithelia and Thyroid I− Accumulation
- 4 Chloride Transport Proteins and Luminal I− Translocation
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Three: The Sodium/Multivitamin Transporter: A Multipotent System with Therapeutic Implications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 “Active” Transport
- 3 Identification of the Multivitamin Transporter
- 4 The hSMVT Gene
- 5 From Gene to Protein
- 6 Family Ties
- 7 The Predicted Structure of hSMVT
- 8 The (Co)Substrates of hSMVT
- 9 The Characterization of the Cloned hSMVT
- 10 Medical Implications
- 11 Conclusion and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Regulation of αENaC Transcription
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Dot1a–Af9 Complex Mediates Repression of αENaC
- 3 Dot1a–Af9-Mediated αENaC Repression is Relieved by Multiple Mechanisms
- 4 Transcriptional Changes in ENaC Genes are Translated into Changes in ENaC Activity
- 5 Mouse Models with Genetic Defects in ENaC Regulators
- 6 Regulation of ENaC Activity by Other Regulatory Proteins
- 7 Conclusion and Future Directions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Five: Control of ENaC-Mediated Sodium Reabsorption in the Distal Nephron by Bradykinin
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 KKS Components
- 3 KKS Expression in the Kidney
- 4 Molecular Mechanisms of the Distal Nephron Sodium Reabsorption
- 5 Regulation of Distal Nephron Sodium Reabsorption by BK: A Role for ENaC
- 6 Signaling Pathways Mediating BK Actions on ENaC
- 7 Salt Sensitivity of BK Actions on Distal Nephron Sodium Reabsorption
- 8 Inhibition of ENaC by BK Promotes ACE-Dependent Natriuresis
- 9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Inhibition of ENaC by Endothelin-1
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Regulation of Sodium Reabsorption: The Role of ENaC
- 3 Endothelin Signaling and Control of Blood Pressure
- 4 Collecting Duct: ET-1 and ENaC
- 5 Lung, Smooth Muscle, and Distal Colon: ET-1 and ENaC
- 6 Molecular Mechanisms of Inhibition of ENaC by ET-1
- 7 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Pharmacological Regulation of the Cholesterol Transport Machinery in Steroidogenic Cells of the Testis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Role of T in Health and Well-Being
- 3 T-Replacement Therapy
- 4 Steroid Biosynthesis
- 5 Can Serum Testosterone Levels Be Increased by Stimulating the Leydig Cells Themselves?
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Insulin Transport into the Brain and Cerebrospinal Fluid
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Insulin Synthesis, Secretion, and Action
- 3 Transport of Insulin into the CNS
- 4 The Effects of Insulin on the CNS
- 5 Central Insulin and Leptin as Adiposity Signals
- 6 Conclusion and Future Directions
- Chapter Nine: Regulation of Hormone-Sensitive Renal Phosphate Transport
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biological Forms of Phosphate
- 3 Renal Phosphate Transporters
- 4 Hormone Regulation of Renal Phosphate Transport
- 5 Other Hormones
- 6 Adapter Proteins Modifying Hormone-Dependent Phosphate Transport
- 7 Genetic Disorders of Renal Phosphate Transport Due to Hormonal Dysregulation
- 8 Regulation of Phosphate in CKD and End Stage Renal Disease
- Chapter Ten: Regulation of Aquaporins by Vasopressin in the Kidney
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Aquaporins in the Kidney
- 3 Vasopressin Signaling
- 4 Aquaporins Regulated by Vasopressin (General Aspects)
- 5 Short-Term Regulation of Aquaporin-2 by Vasopressin
- 6 Long-Term Regulation of Aquaporin-2 by Vasopressin
- 7 Disorders Due to Abnormalities of the Vasopressin–Aquaporin-2 Axis
- 8 Conclusion and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eleven: The Structure and Function of the Dopamine Transporter and its Role in CNS Diseases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Dopaminergic System
- 3 The Dopamine Transporter
- 4 The Dopamine Transporter and Disease
- 5 Pharmacological Targeting of the DAT
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Twelve: Regulation of the Norepinephrine Transporter by Endothelins: A Potential Therapeutic Target
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Neuronal NE Uptake
- 3 Endothelins
- 4 ET and NE Neuronal Uptake Interaction
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Thirteen: Vitamin D-Enhanced Duodenal Calcium Transport
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Sources of 1,25(OH)2D3 for Stimulation of Duodenal Calcium Transport
- 3 Vitamin D-Enhanced Transcellular Calcium Transport
- 4 Vitamin D-Enhanced Paracellular Calcium Transport
- 5 Regulation of Calcium Transport by the Parathyroid–Kidney–Intestinal Axis
- 6 Novel Concept of the Bone–Kidney–Intestinal Axis of Calcium Regulation
- 7 Vitamin D-Independent Intestinal Calcium Transport
- 8 Conclusion and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Fourteen: Endocannabinoid Transport Revisited
- Abstract
- 1 The Endocannabinoid System
- 2 AEA Cellular Uptake and Intracellular Transport—A Primer
- 3 AEA and 2-AG Transport at the Synapse
- 4 Transport of 2-AG and Other Suggested Endocannabinoids
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Fifteen: Adenosine Transporters and Receptors: Key Elements for Retinal Function and Neuroprotection
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Nucleoside Adenosine in the CNS
- 3 Neuromodulatory Actions of Adenosine in the Retina
- 4 Nucleoside Transporters
- 5 Adenosine and Neuroprotection in the Retina
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Index
Description
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press.
The Series provides up-to-date information on vitamin and hormone research spanning data from molecular biology to the clinic. A volume can focus on a single molecule or on a disease that is related to vitamins or hormones. A hormone is interpreted broadly so that related substances, such as transmitters, cytokines, growth factors and others can be reviewed.
This volume focuses on hormone and transport systems.
Key Features
- Expertise of the contributors
- Coverage of a vast array of subjects
- In depth current information at the molecular to the clinical levels
Readership
Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting-edge reviews concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors. Libraries and laboratories at institutes with strong programs in cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, gene regulation, hormone control, and signal transduction are likely to be interested.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 25th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128030288
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128030080
About the Serial Editors
Gerald Litwack Serial Editor
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA