Hormones and their Actions, Part 1, Volume 18A
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contents: List of contributors. Section I: General Aspects of Hormones and Hormone Actions The biosynthesis of steroid hormones: an update (D.B. Gower). Overview of molecular aspects of steroid hormone actions (R.J.B. King). Gene regulation by steroid hormones (M.G. Parker). Characterisation, assay and purification of steroid receptors (M.A. Blankenstein and E. Mulder). Mechanism of action of thyroid hormone (J. Nunez). Mechanism of thyroid hormone (T.J. Visser). Characterisation of membrane receptors: some general considerations (L.E. Reichert, Jr.). Metabolism and intracellular processing of protein hormones (A.S. Khanna and D.M. Waisman). Internalisation of peptide hormones and hormone receptors (D.L. Segaloff and M. Ascoli). Physiological aspects of luteinising hormone releasing factor and sex steroid actions: the interrelationship of agonist and antagonist activities (A.E. Wakeling). Section II: Specific Actions of Steroid Hormones The functions of testosterone and its metabolites (W.I.P. Mainwaring, S.A. Haining and B. Harper). Oestrogen actions (R.L. Sutherland, C.K.W. Watts and C.L. Clarke). Glucocorticoid receptor actions (U. Gehring). Progesterone action and receptors (N.L. Krett, D.P. Edwards and K.B. Horwitz). The pleiotropic vitamin D hormone (L. Cancela, G. Theofan and A.W. Norman). Subject Index.
Description
The aim of these two volumes is to provide an up-to-date text about the developments in the field during the last 5 - 10 years. Authors with an outstanding record both as active investigators and as critical reviewers have been selected. The result is an integrated collection of contributions forming a fundamental reference work for undergraduate and graduate students, and for those involved in research and teaching in biochemistry and related subjects.
Part I contains 15 papers dealing with general aspects of hormones and their actions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1988
- Published:
- 1st November 1988
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080860770