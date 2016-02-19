Hormones and the Aging Process
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference Held at Arden House, Harriman, New York, 1955
Description
Hormones and the Aging Process covers the proceedings of the conference held at Arden House in Harriman, New York on the role of hormones in aging. The book focuses on the influence of hormones to the aging process, including steroid metabolism, castration, and hormonal regulation.
The selection first offers information on the effect of aging on steroid metabolism as reflected in plasma levels; role of thyroid in the aging process; and urinary excretion of gonadotropin as a function of age. The book also takes a look at hormonal regulation of muscle development and steroids and protein metabolism in experimental animals. Discussions focus on the effects of castration, steroids in recovery from protein depletion, androgens and protein metabolism, and protein nutrition and hormone action.
The publication examines the androgenic and anabolic action of testosterone derivatives and the effects of hormones on protein metabolism, including growth and thyroid hormones, testosterone, insulin, and adrenal cortical steroids. The book also ponders on the role of steroids in calcium and phosphorus metabolism; mechanisms regulating fluid and electrolyte metabolism; and sex steroid replacement in aging individuals.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the relationship of hormones and the aging process.
Table of Contents
Contents
Participants
Preface
Aging and Urinary Steroid Excretion
Discussion
Effect of Aging on the Steroid Metabolism as Reflected in Plasma Levels
Discussion
The Thyroid in the Aging Process
Discussion
Urinary Excretion of Gonadotropin as a Function of Age
Discussion
Hormonal Regulation of Muscle Development
Discussion
Steroids and Protein Metabolism in Experimental Animals
Discussion
Androgenic and Anabolic Action of Testosterone Derivatives
Discussion
Naturally Occurring Pathology in the Aging Rat
Discussion
Effects of Hormones on Protein Metabolism
The Role of Steroids in Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism
Discussion
Newer Techniques in the Study of Calcium Metabolism in Man and Effects of Hormones Thereon
Discussion
Mechanisms Regulating Fluid and Electrolyte Metabolism
Discussion
Steroid Hormones in Osteoporosis
Discussion
Sex Steroid Replacement in the Aging Individual
Discussion
Effects of Steroids in Women with Breast Cancer
Discussion
Endocrine Regulation of Prostatic Growth
Discussion
The Effects of Some of the Steroid Hormones on the Metabolic Balances in Aged Males
Discussion
Cerebral Metabolism in the Aging Process: The Steroid Factor
Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1956
- Published:
- 1st January 1956
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272870