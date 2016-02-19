Hormones and the Aging Process covers the proceedings of the conference held at Arden House in Harriman, New York on the role of hormones in aging. The book focuses on the influence of hormones to the aging process, including steroid metabolism, castration, and hormonal regulation.

The selection first offers information on the effect of aging on steroid metabolism as reflected in plasma levels; role of thyroid in the aging process; and urinary excretion of gonadotropin as a function of age. The book also takes a look at hormonal regulation of muscle development and steroids and protein metabolism in experimental animals. Discussions focus on the effects of castration, steroids in recovery from protein depletion, androgens and protein metabolism, and protein nutrition and hormone action.

The publication examines the androgenic and anabolic action of testosterone derivatives and the effects of hormones on protein metabolism, including growth and thyroid hormones, testosterone, insulin, and adrenal cortical steroids. The book also ponders on the role of steroids in calcium and phosphorus metabolism; mechanisms regulating fluid and electrolyte metabolism; and sex steroid replacement in aging individuals.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the relationship of hormones and the aging process.