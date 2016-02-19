Hormones and the Aging Process - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228624, 9781483272870

Hormones and the Aging Process

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Conference Held at Arden House, Harriman, New York, 1955

Editors: Earl T. Engle Gregory Pincus
eBook ISBN: 9781483272870
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1956
Page Count: 336
Description

Hormones and the Aging Process covers the proceedings of the conference held at Arden House in Harriman, New York on the role of hormones in aging. The book focuses on the influence of hormones to the aging process, including steroid metabolism, castration, and hormonal regulation.
The selection first offers information on the effect of aging on steroid metabolism as reflected in plasma levels; role of thyroid in the aging process; and urinary excretion of gonadotropin as a function of age. The book also takes a look at hormonal regulation of muscle development and steroids and protein metabolism in experimental animals. Discussions focus on the effects of castration, steroids in recovery from protein depletion, androgens and protein metabolism, and protein nutrition and hormone action.
The publication examines the androgenic and anabolic action of testosterone derivatives and the effects of hormones on protein metabolism, including growth and thyroid hormones, testosterone, insulin, and adrenal cortical steroids. The book also ponders on the role of steroids in calcium and phosphorus metabolism; mechanisms regulating fluid and electrolyte metabolism; and sex steroid replacement in aging individuals.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the relationship of hormones and the aging process.

Table of Contents


Contents

Participants

Preface

Aging and Urinary Steroid Excretion

Discussion

Effect of Aging on the Steroid Metabolism as Reflected in Plasma Levels

Discussion

The Thyroid in the Aging Process

Discussion

Urinary Excretion of Gonadotropin as a Function of Age

Discussion

Hormonal Regulation of Muscle Development

Discussion

Steroids and Protein Metabolism in Experimental Animals

Discussion

Androgenic and Anabolic Action of Testosterone Derivatives

Discussion

Naturally Occurring Pathology in the Aging Rat

Discussion

Effects of Hormones on Protein Metabolism

The Role of Steroids in Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism

Discussion

Newer Techniques in the Study of Calcium Metabolism in Man and Effects of Hormones Thereon

Discussion

Mechanisms Regulating Fluid and Electrolyte Metabolism

Discussion

Steroid Hormones in Osteoporosis

Discussion

Sex Steroid Replacement in the Aging Individual

Discussion

Effects of Steroids in Women with Breast Cancer

Discussion

Endocrine Regulation of Prostatic Growth

Discussion

The Effects of Some of the Steroid Hormones on the Metabolic Balances in Aged Males

Discussion

Cerebral Metabolism in the Aging Process: The Steroid Factor

Discussion

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1956
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483272870

Earl T. Engle

Gregory Pincus

