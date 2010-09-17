Hormones and Reproduction of Vertebrates, Volume 4

"This book provides an extensive review of our current knowledge of the endocrinology of reproduction in birds...The contributors to this book are all internationally known for their expertise in the field of reproductive endocrinology, and I believe that this book will be a valued reference for avian eco-physiologists in the coming decade."--Marine Ornithology Volume 40, No. 1, 2012

"This is an essential reference giving an overview of recent studies in the field of endocrinology, physiology, behavior reproductive anatomy under the angle of ecology and evolution. Eighteen contributors mainly American, have contributed to this volume which will be very useful to endocrinologists, physiologists, but also to students in these areas."--Alauda, 81 (4), 2013

