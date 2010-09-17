Hormones and Reproduction of Vertebrates, Volume 4
1st Edition
Birds
This series of volumes represents a comprehensive and integrated treatment of reproduction in vertebrates from fishes of all sorts through mammals. It is designed to provide a readable, coordinated description of reproductive basics in each group of vertebrates as well as an introduction to the latest trends in reproductive research and our understanding of reproductive events. Whereas each chapter and each volume is intended to stand alone as a review of that topic or vertebrate group, respectively, the volumes are prepared so as to provide a thorough topical treatment across the vertebrates. Terminology has been standardized across the volumes to reduce confusion where multiple names exist in the literature, and a comprehensive glossary of these terms and their alternative names is provided.
- A complete, essential and up to date reference for research scientists working on vertebrate hormones and reproduction - and on animlals as models in human reproductive research
- Covers the endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, physiology, behaviour and anatomy of vertebrate reproduction
- Structured coverage of the major themes for all five vertebrate groups allows a consistent treatment for all
- Special chapters elaborate on features specific to individual vertebrate groups and to comparative aspects, similarities and differences between them
Research and Post-Graduate scientists studying non-human vertebrate physiology, hormones and reproductive biology. Animal Scientists Reproductive Physiologists using animals as models for human reproductive research Libraries and labs in vertebrate physiology, endocrinology and reproductive biology.
Table of Contents
1. Neuroendocrine Control of Reproduction in Birds
Takayoshi Ubuka and George E. Bentley
2. Avian Testicular Structure, Function, and Regulation
Pierre Deviche, Laura L. Hurley, and H. Bobby Fokidis
3. Organization and Functional Dynamics of the Avian Ovary
A.L. Johnson
4. Maternal Hormones in Avian Eggs
Nikolaus von Engelhardt and Ton G.G. Groothuis
5. Stress and Reproduction in Birds
Creagh W. Breuner
6. Hormonal Regulation of Avian Courtship and Mating Behaviors
Lauren V. Riters and Sarah J. Alger
7. Hormones and Regulation of Parental Behavior in Birds
Carol M. Vleck and David Vleck
8. Hormones in Migration and Reproductive Cycles of Birds
Marilyn Ramenofsky
9. Endocrine Disruption of Reproduction in Birds
Mary Ann Ottinger, Karen Dean, and Moira McKernan , Michael J. Quinn, Jr.
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 17th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080958057
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749291
David Norris
Dr. David Norris has done research in environmental endocrinology and neuroendocrinology for more than 50 years. Dr. Norris is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado. He received his bachelor’s degree from Baldwin-Wallace College and his Ph.D. in 1966 from the University of Washington. Dr. Norris has worked in the area of forensic botany with Dr. Jane H. Bock, since 1982, primarily on developing the use of plant cells in the gastrointestinal tract to aid in homicide investigations. Dr. Norris and Dr. Bock have been involved in investigations in numerous states as well as throughout the State of Colorado. Dr. Norris has been certified as an expert witness in this area for the State of Colorado. With Dr. Bock, Dr. Norris also has consulted on other botanical evidence for criminal investigations. He was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences in 2014.
Professor of Integrative Physiology, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA
Kristin H Lopez
Kristin H. Lopez teaches human reproductive biology through the Department of Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado-Boulder. With a background in comparative reproduction and endocrinology, she is an editor of the fi ve-volume work Hormones and Reproduction of Vertebrates (Academic Press, 2011). Her ongoing work with Colorado Diversity Initiative promotes increased access to higher education of underrepresented students in STEM.
Integrative Physiology, University of Colorado at Boulder, Colorado, U.S.A.
"This book provides an extensive review of our current knowledge of the endocrinology of reproduction in birds...The contributors to this book are all internationally known for their expertise in the field of reproductive endocrinology, and I believe that this book will be a valued reference for avian eco-physiologists in the coming decade."--Marine Ornithology Volume 40, No. 1, 2012
"This is an essential reference giving an overview of recent studies in the field of endocrinology, physiology, behavior reproductive anatomy under the angle of ecology and evolution. Eighteen contributors mainly American, have contributed to this volume which will be very useful to endocrinologists, physiologists, but also to students in these areas."--Alauda, 81 (4), 2013