Hormones and Reproduction of Vertebrates, Volume 3
1st Edition
Reptiles
Description
This series of volumes represents a comprehensive and integrated treatment of reproduction in vertebrates from fishes of all sorts through mammals. It is designed to provide a readable, coordinated description of reproductive basics in each group of vertebrates as well as an introduction to the latest trends in reproductive research and our understanding of reproductive events. Whereas each chapter and each volume is intended to stand alone as a review of that topic or vertebrate group, respectively, the volumes are prepared so as to provide a thorough topical treatment across the vertebrates. Terminology has been standardized across the volumes to reduce confusion where multiple names exist in the literature, and a comprehensive glossary of these terms and their alternative names is provided.
Key Features
- A complete, essential and up to date reference for research scientists working on vertebrate hormones and reproduction - and on animlals as models in human reproductive research
- Covers the endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, physiology, behaviour and anatomy of vertebrate reproduction
- Structured coverage of the major themes for all five vertebrate groups allows a consistent treatment for all
- Special chapters elaborate on features specific to individual vertebrate groups and to comparative aspects, similarities and differences between them
Readership
Research and Post-Graduate scientists studying non-human vertebrate physiology, hormones and reproductive biology. Animal Scientists, Reproductive Physiologists using animals as models for human reproductive research, Libraries and labs in vertebrate physiology, endocrinology and reproductive biology
Table of Contents
1. Sex Determination in Reptiles
Daniel A. Warner
2. Neuroendocrinology of Reptilian Reproductive Behavior
Michele A. Johnson and Juli Wade
3. Hormonal Regulation of Testicular Functions in Reptiles
Sunil Kumar, Brototi Roy, and Umesh Rai
4. Hormonal Regulation of Ovarian Function in Reptiles
Susan M. Jones
5. Hormones and the Sex Ducts and Sex Accessory Structures of Reptiles
Daniel H. Gist
6. Pheromones and Reproduction in Reptiles
José Martín and Pilar López
7. Stress and Reproduction in Reptiles
Richard R. Tokarz and Cliff H. Summers
8. Hormones and Behavior of Reptiles
Barry Sinervo and Donald B. Miles
9. Viviparity in Reptiles: Evolution and Reproductive Endocrinology
Lori C. Albergotti and Louis J. Guillette Jr.
10. Hormones and Reproductive Cycles in Turtles
Gaëlle Blanvillain, David Wm. Owens, and Gerald Kuchling
11. Hormones and Reproductive Cycles in Crocodilians
Matthew R. Milnes
12. Hormones and Reproductive Cycles in Lizards
Matthew B. Lovern
13. Hormones and Reproductive Cycles in Snakes
Emily N. Taylor and Dale F. DeNardo
14. Actions of Endocrine Disrupting Contaminants in Reptiles
Ashley S. P. Boggs, Nicole L. Botteri, Heather J. Hamlin and Louis J. Guillette Jr.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 24th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080958071
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749307
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128101889
About the Editor
David Norris
Dr. David Norris has done research in environmental endocrinology and neuroendocrinology for more than 50 years. Dr. Norris is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado. He received his bachelor’s degree from Baldwin-Wallace College and his Ph.D. in 1966 from the University of Washington. Dr. Norris has worked in the area of forensic botany with Dr. Jane H. Bock, since 1982, primarily on developing the use of plant cells in the gastrointestinal tract to aid in homicide investigations. Dr. Norris and Dr. Bock have been involved in investigations in numerous states as well as throughout the State of Colorado. Dr. Norris has been certified as an expert witness in this area for the State of Colorado. With Dr. Bock, Dr. Norris also has consulted on other botanical evidence for criminal investigations. He was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences in 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Integrative Physiology, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA
Kristin H Lopez
Kristin H. Lopez teaches human reproductive biology through the Department of Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado-Boulder. With a background in comparative reproduction and endocrinology, she is an editor of the fi ve-volume work Hormones and Reproduction of Vertebrates (Academic Press, 2011). Her ongoing work with Colorado Diversity Initiative promotes increased access to higher education of underrepresented students in STEM.
Affiliations and Expertise
Integrative Physiology, University of Colorado at Boulder, Colorado, U.S.A.