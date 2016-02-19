Honey Bee Pathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780120734818, 9781483288093

Honey Bee Pathology

2nd Edition

Authors: Larissa Bailey B. Ball
eBook ISBN: 9781483288093
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 208
Description

Since the publication of the first edition of this book in 1982, investigation into the pathology of honey bees has progressed considerably. Furthermore, several different agents of disease, some newly discovered, have been causing increasing concern in recent years in many parts of the world. The book contains separate chapters on viruses, bacteria, fungi, protozoa, mites, nematode and insect parasites, non-infectious diseases, and the treatment of diseases. The contents are a thorough revision of the previous edition and incorporate much new information, especially with respect to viruses, bacteria, fungi, and mites. Specific organisms, such as the mite Varroa jacobsoni and the secondary diseases resulting from its presence, are considered in detail. Knowledge of the subject is central to well-managed beekeeping, an industry that, besides producing honey and wax for man, is increasingly valuable ecologically for pollinating wild as well as cultivated plants. Apart from its value for beekeeping and apicultural research, this book will also be of interest to ecologists, microbiologists, virologists, parasitologists, and general entomologists.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Serves as a thorough revision of the first edition

  • Focuses particular attention to new materials on viral diseases of bees, particularly the Varroa virus

Readership

Research scientists working on apiculture and bee diseases, and commercial beekeepers and honey producers.

Table of Contents

The Honey Bee. Viruses. Bacteria. Fungi. Protozoa and Microspora. Parasitic Mites. Insect and Nematode Parasites. Disorders of Uncertain Origin and Non-infectious Diseases. The Treatment of Bee Diseases. Conclusions. References. Subject Index. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483288093

About the Author

Larissa Bailey

Larissa Bailey

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University, USA

B. Ball

Affiliations and Expertise

Lawes Agricultural Trust, Rothamsted Experimental Station

