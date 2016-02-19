Home, School and Work
1st Edition
A Study of the Education and Employment of Young People in Britain
Description
Home, School and Work: A Study of the Education and Employment of Young People in Britain describes the events during the period of transition from school to work. This book is divided into 16 chapters that consider the influences of home and school in young people's behavior and attitude. The opening chapters survey the attitudes towards school, leaving school, and starting work, including views about the school-leaving age in Britain. The next chapters discuss the extent of knowledge about work in general and about particular occupations, as well as methods of finding work. These topics are followed by descriptions of formal and informal reception and initiation into the world of work, along with the attitudes towards employers and other workers. This text also looks into the number and frequency of job changes and the reasons for the changes. A chapter examines the attitudes towards Trade Unions and the link between education and employment. The closing chapters deal with the changes in leisure activities and in pocket-money. The relative importance of school, work, and leisure is also discussed.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Method and Description of "Sample"
Chapter 3 The Schools and the Areas
Chapter 4 Attitudes towards School and Leaving School
Chapter 5 Factors Affecting Choice of Work
Chapter 6 Jobs Aimed at, First Jobs Obtained and Jobs at One Year after Leaving School
Chapter 7 Methods of Finding Jobs
Chapter 8 Job Changes during the First Year at Work
Chapter 9 The Transition from School to Work
Chapter 10 Attitude towards Work, Other Employees and "Bosses"
Chapter 11 The Nature of the Work, Training and Progress
Chapter 12 Further Education
Chapter 13 The "Follow-up" by the Youth Employment Service
Chapter 14 Young Workers and Trades Unions
Chapter 15 Spending Money
Chapter 16 Leisure Activities
Conclusion
Notes and References
Appendix: Interview Schedules
Index
