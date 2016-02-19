Home, School and Work: A Study of the Education and Employment of Young People in Britain describes the events during the period of transition from school to work. This book is divided into 16 chapters that consider the influences of home and school in young people's behavior and attitude. The opening chapters survey the attitudes towards school, leaving school, and starting work, including views about the school-leaving age in Britain. The next chapters discuss the extent of knowledge about work in general and about particular occupations, as well as methods of finding work. These topics are followed by descriptions of formal and informal reception and initiation into the world of work, along with the attitudes towards employers and other workers. This text also looks into the number and frequency of job changes and the reasons for the changes. A chapter examines the attitudes towards Trade Unions and the link between education and employment. The closing chapters deal with the changes in leisure activities and in pocket-money. The relative importance of school, work, and leisure is also discussed.