Home, School and Work - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196459, 9781483221489

Home, School and Work

1st Edition

A Study of the Education and Employment of Young People in Britain

Authors: M. P. Carter
eBook ISBN: 9781483221489
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 352
Home, School and Work: A Study of the Education and Employment of Young People in Britain describes the events during the period of transition from school to work. This book is divided into 16 chapters that consider the influences of home and school in young people's behavior and attitude. The opening chapters survey the attitudes towards school, leaving school, and starting work, including views about the school-leaving age in Britain. The next chapters discuss the extent of knowledge about work in general and about particular occupations, as well as methods of finding work. These topics are followed by descriptions of formal and informal reception and initiation into the world of work, along with the attitudes towards employers and other workers. This text also looks into the number and frequency of job changes and the reasons for the changes. A chapter examines the attitudes towards Trade Unions and the link between education and employment. The closing chapters deal with the changes in leisure activities and in pocket-money. The relative importance of school, work, and leisure is also discussed.

Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Method and Description of "Sample"

Chapter 3 The Schools and the Areas

Chapter 4 Attitudes towards School and Leaving School

Chapter 5 Factors Affecting Choice of Work

Chapter 6 Jobs Aimed at, First Jobs Obtained and Jobs at One Year after Leaving School

Chapter 7 Methods of Finding Jobs

Chapter 8 Job Changes during the First Year at Work

Chapter 9 The Transition from School to Work

Chapter 10 Attitude towards Work, Other Employees and "Bosses"

Chapter 11 The Nature of the Work, Training and Progress

Chapter 12 Further Education

Chapter 13 The "Follow-up" by the Youth Employment Service

Chapter 14 Young Workers and Trades Unions

Chapter 15 Spending Money

Chapter 16 Leisure Activities

Conclusion

Notes and References

Appendix: Interview Schedules

Index


No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483221489

