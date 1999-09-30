HOME REHABILITATION: GUIDE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE is the first clinical reference for therapists practicing in the home care setting. It covers fundamentals, pediatric populations, adult populations, emergency situations, and pharmacology in home healthcare. A special section of appendices includes necessary reference information such as ICD-9 CM Common Therapy Diagnoses, listings of community organizations, HIM-11 Coverage of Services and Durable Medical Equipment, and a listing of suggested home care resources. A must have for any home care therapist!