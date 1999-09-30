Home Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Guide to Clinical Practice
Description
HOME REHABILITATION: GUIDE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE is the first clinical reference for therapists practicing in the home care setting. It covers fundamentals, pediatric populations, adult populations, emergency situations, and pharmacology in home healthcare. A special section of appendices includes necessary reference information such as ICD-9 CM Common Therapy Diagnoses, listings of community organizations, HIM-11 Coverage of Services and Durable Medical Equipment, and a listing of suggested home care resources. A must have for any home care therapist!
Key Features
- Describes over a hundred practical assessment tools and measures.
- Provides easy-to-retrieve and easy-to-access information in a convenient format.
- Includes forms and checklists that show the reader the tools needed in a home care environment.
- Includes documentation guidelines for appropriately filling out paperwork.
- Provides emergency procedures and protocols that can be accessed quickly in case of an emergency.
- Contains pharmacology information to give the therapist a quick reference guide to recognize side effects, drug interactions, and proper therapeutic medication level guidelines.
- Provides ICD-9 CM Common Therapy Diagnoses and HIM-11 Coverage of Services information regarding billing and insurance.
- Includes multidisciplinary tools helpful to physical therapists, occupational therapists and rehab nurses.
Table of Contents
Introduction Section One: Fundamentals of Home Care Employment Options Therapy Schedule Maintenance Equipment List Infection Control Standards Infection Control Guidelines Personal Safety Guidelines Home Care Team Home Care Regulatory Bodies Home Care Ethical Situations Section Two: Pediatric Population Pediatric Environmental Evaluation Neonates Infant Toddler Child Section Three: Adult Population Adult Environmental Evaluation Adult Affective Evaluation Adult Daily Living Skills Evaluation Adult Mobility Evaluation Adult Fine Motor Evaluation Adult Neurological Evaluation Integument Evaluation Adult Cardiopulmonary Evaluation Section Four: Emergency Situations Warning Signs Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Procedures First Aid Section Five: Pharmacology Medication Classifications and Adverse Effects Medication Management Section Six: Appendices HIM-11 Coverage of Services Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 718
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2000
- Published:
- 30th September 1999
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323002851
About the Author
Wendy Anemaet
Affiliations and Expertise
Home Care Therapist, Board-Certified Specialist in Geriatric Physical Therapy, Miami, FL
Michelle Moffa-Trotter
Affiliations and Expertise
Home Care Therapist, Board-Certified Specialist in Geriatric Physical Therapy, Clearwater, FL