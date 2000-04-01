Holomorphic Automorphism Groups in Banach Spaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444876577, 9780080872162

Holomorphic Automorphism Groups in Banach Spaces, Volume 105

1st Edition

An Elementary Introduction

Authors: J.M. Isidro L.L. Stachó
eBook ISBN: 9780080872162
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 290
Details

290
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872162

