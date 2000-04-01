Holomorphic Automorphism Groups in Banach Spaces, Volume 105
1st Edition
An Elementary Introduction
Authors: J.M. Isidro L.L. Stachó
eBook ISBN: 9780080872162
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 290
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1985
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080872162
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
J.M. Isidro Author
L.L. Stachó Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.