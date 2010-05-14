HIV in the Emergency Department, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 28-2
1st Edition
Authors: Mercedes Torres Rachel Chin
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718157
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th May 2010
Description
Drs. Mercedes Torres and Rachel Chin guest edit this issue on HIV in the Emergency Department. Topics include: Emergent Dermatologic Issues in HIV Patients; HEENT Emergencies in HIV-Infected Patients; Diarrhea in HIV-Infected Patients; Emergent Hematologic and Oncologic Problems in HIV-Infected Patients; Acute HIV and Immune Reconstitution Syndrome; Orthopedic Problems in HIV-Infected Patients; and Pulmonary: HIV-Associated Respiratory Emergency.
