HIV in the Emergency Department, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 28-2

Drs. Mercedes Torres and Rachel Chin guest edit this issue on HIV in the Emergency Department. Topics include: Emergent Dermatologic Issues in HIV Patients; HEENT Emergencies in HIV-Infected Patients; Diarrhea in HIV-Infected Patients; Emergent Hematologic and Oncologic Problems in HIV-Infected Patients; Acute HIV and Immune Reconstitution Syndrome; Orthopedic Problems in HIV-Infected Patients; and Pulmonary: HIV-Associated Respiratory Emergency.