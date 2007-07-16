HIV/AIDS and the Nervous System, Volume 85
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to HIV infection and Neuro-AIDS. Neuroepidemiology of HIV/AIDS. HIV neurology in the developing world. The neuropathogenesis of HIV-1 infection. Neurological sequelae of primary HIV infection. AIDS dementia complex. Neurocognitive assessment of eprsons with HIV disease. HIV myelopathy. Peripheral neuropathy of HIV infection. Myopathy in HIV infection. Cerebral toxoplasmosis in AIDS. Cryptococcal infection. Progressive multifocal leukoencephelopathy. Other opportunistic infections of the central nervous system in AIDS. Primary central nervous system lymphoma. Neuroimaging of the HIV/AIDS patient. Cerebrospinal fluid markers in central nervous system HIV infection and AIDS dementia complex. The neuropathology of HIV. Neuropharmavology of HIV/AIDS.
Description
This volume provides a comprehensive understanding of HIV/AIDS and neuro-AIDS, including a history of the disease, and an explanation of many of the conditions that can arise in afflicted patients, including opportunistic infections, central nervous system tumors, spinal cord disorders, myopathies and progressive encephalopathy, amongst others.
Clinicians will gain a greater understanding of the complex mechanisms of the disease. Beginning with a basic introduction to HIV infections and Neuro-AIDS, practitioners will find useful data on advances in molecular biology, neuroepidemiology, neuroimaging, neuropathology, neuropharmacology, as well as information on the development of therapeutic strategies appropriate for the disorder, including groundbreaking retroviral therapies.
In addition, the socioeconomic and political constraints that hinder treatment and disease management in developing parts of the world are presented.
Key Features
- A comprehensive understanding of HIV/AIDS and neuro-AIDS, and the progression of the scientific community’s understanding of the disease
Detailed information on fields such as neuroepidemiology, neuropathology, neuropharmacology, and neuroimaging and their contributions to HIV/AIDS research
Subject specific chapters on conditions associated with HIV/AIDS, including opportunistic infections, central nervous system tumors, and myopathies, amongst others
Readership
Neurologists
Neuroscience research workers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2007
- Published:
- 16th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035364
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520104
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Peter Portegies Editor
Prof. Portegies has worked as a neurologist at the OLVG Hospital in Amsterdam since 2003, and has been the hospital's Neurology department instructor since 2004. Prior to joining the OLVG, he was a staff member and the Clinical Director of the Neurology department at the AMC. In his capacity as Professor by Special Appointment, and in cooperation with the AMC's Neurology and Infectious Diseases department, Prof. Portegies gives new impetus to research on the neurological complications of HIV infection. Prof. Portegies has a number of different board positions, including Vice-Chairman of the Netherlands Neurological Society (Nederlandse Vereniging voor Neurologie), Secretary of the AIDS Research Amsterdam foundation and Chairman of the European Federation of Neurological Socieities' Task Force Management of HIV-related Neurological Complications. In 2007 he was awarded the ‘Best Neurology clinician' education prize by the UvA's Interns' Council (Co-Raad, the University's association run by and for medical interns).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, , University of Amsterdam and Department of Neurology, OLVG Hospital, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Joseph Berger Editor
Dr. Berger graduated summa cum laude from Pennsylvania State University–Jefferson Medical College’s 5-Year Accelerated Medical Program and trained in Internal Medicine at Georgetown University Hospital and Neurology at the University of Miami School of Medicine. An authority on the neurological complications of HIV/AIDS, he has studied and written extensively on the diverse ways in which HIV infection affects the brain and peripheral nervous system. Dr Berger has also studied and published on progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. He is also an authority on multiple sclerosis and related disorders. He has published more than 230 peer-reviewed papers, more than 100 chapters, and edited 3 textbooks, including AIDS and the Nervous System; Clinical Neurovirology; and HIV/AIDS and the Nervous System. Dr Berger serves as Associate Editor for the Journal of Neurovirology as well as several other editorial boards.”
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, USA