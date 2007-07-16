HIV/AIDS and the Nervous System, Volume 85

This volume provides a comprehensive understanding of HIV/AIDS and neuro-AIDS, including a history of the disease, and an explanation of many of the conditions that can arise in afflicted patients, including opportunistic infections, central nervous system tumors, spinal cord disorders, myopathies and progressive encephalopathy, amongst others.

Clinicians will gain a greater understanding of the complex mechanisms of the disease. Beginning with a basic introduction to HIV infections and Neuro-AIDS, practitioners will find useful data on advances in molecular biology, neuroepidemiology, neuroimaging, neuropathology, neuropharmacology, as well as information on the development of therapeutic strategies appropriate for the disorder, including groundbreaking retroviral therapies.

In addition, the socioeconomic and political constraints that hinder treatment and disease management in developing parts of the world are presented.