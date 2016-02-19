History of Computing in the Twentieth Century
1st Edition
Description
A History of Computing in the Twentieth Century focuses on the advancements in the processes, methodologies, programs, and techniques in computing.
The selection first elaborates on computing developments in Cambridge, U.S.A., pioneering work on computers at Bletchley, and the COLOSSUS. Discussions focus on secrecy and priority, the first COLOSSUS, MARK II COLOSSUS, postwar developments in computing, and the HEATH ROBINSON project. The text then ponders on Turing's work at the National Physical Laboratory and the construction of Pilot ACE, DEUCE, and ACE, the Smithsonian Computer History Project, and programming in America. Topics include origins of FORTRAN, optimization techniques in FORTRAN, DEUCE computer, and the Pilot ACE.
The book takes a look at the development of programming in the USSR, advancement of programming languages, and reflections on the evolution of algorithmic language. The book also examines the computer development at Manchester University, the sieve process, MANIAC project, and the ENIAC project.
The selection is a valuable reference for computer science experts and researchers interested in the development of computing.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introductory Essay
Part I Introduction
We Would Know What They Thought When They Did It
Historiography: A Perspective for Computer Scientists
Part II The Human Side
Computer Developments 1935-1955, as Seen from Cambridge, U.S.A.
Pioneering Work on Computers at Bletchley
The COLOSSUS
Von Neumann: The Interaction of Mathematics and Computing
Turing's Work at the National Physical Laboratory and the Construction of Pilot ACE, DEUCE, and ACE
The Smithsonian Computer History Project and Some Personal Recollections
Part III The Languages
Programming in America in the 1950s—Some Personal Impressions
The Early Development of Programming in the USSR
The Early Development of Programming Languages
Reflections on the Evolution of Algorithmic Language
Part IV The Machines
Computer Development at the Institute for Advanced Study
From ENIAC to the Stored-Program Computer: Two Revolutions in Computers
Computer Development at Argonne National Laboratory
The ORDVAC and the ILLIAC
WHIRLWIND
Reminiscences of Oak Ridge
Computer Development at IBM
The SWAC: The National Bureau of Standards Western Automatic Computer
Computer Development at Manchester University
A History of the Sieve Process
The MANIAC
Early Research on Computers at RCA
Memories of the Bureau of Standards' SEAC
Early Computers
The Start of an ERA: Engineering Research Associates, Inc., 1946-1955
Early Programming Developments in Cambridge
Part V The Places
Between Zuse and Rutishauser—The Early Development of Digital Computing in Central Europe
The ENIAC
Computers in the University of London, 1945-1962
A Programmer's Early Memories
Early History of Computing in Japan
From Mechanical Linkages to Electronic Computers: Recollections from Czechoslovakia
Central European Prehistory of Computing
Some Remarks on the History of Computing in Germany
The Origins of Digital Computers: Supplementary Bibliography
General Index
Index of Claimed Firsts and Inventions
Index of Names
