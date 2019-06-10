Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323673211, 9780323683784

Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology

5th Edition

Authors: Abraham Kierszenbaum Laura Tres
eBook ISBN: 9780323683784
Paperback ISBN: 9780323673211
eBook ISBN: 9780323683814
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th June 2019
Page Count: 824
Description

Linking basic science to clinical application throughout, Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology, 5th Edition, helps students build a stronger clinical knowledge base in the challenging area of pathologic abnormalities. This award-winning text presents key concepts in an understandable, easy-to-understand manner, with full-color illustrations, diagrams, photomicrographs, and pathology photos fully integrated on every page. Student-friendly features such as highlighted clinical terms, Clinical Conditions boxes, Essential Concepts boxes, concept mapping animations, and more help readers quickly grasp complex information.

Key Features

  • Features new content on cancer immunotherapy, satellite cells and muscle repair, vasculogenesis and angiogenesis in relation to cancer treatment, and mitochondria replacement therapies.

  • Presents new material on ciliogenesis, microtubule assembly and disassembly, chromatin structure and condensation, and X chromosome inactivation, which directly impact therapy for ciliopathies, infertility, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease.

  • Provides thoroughly updated information on gestational trophoblastic diseases, molecular aspects of breast cancer, and basic immunology, including new illustrations on the structure of the T-cell receptor, CD4+ cells subtypes and functions, and the structure of the human spleen.

  • Uses a new, light green background throughout the text to identify essential concepts of histology – a feature requested by both students and instructors to quickly locate which concepts are most important for beginning learners or when time is limited. These essential concepts are followed by more detailed information on cell biology and pathology.

  • Contains new Primers in most chapters that provide a practical, self-contained integration of histology, cell biology, and pathology – perfect for clarifying the relationship between basic and clinical sciences.

  • Identifies clinical terms throughout the text and lists all clinical boxes in the table of contents for quick reference.

  • Understand the links between chapter concepts with concept mapping animations on Student Consult™ –　an outstanding supplement to in-class instruction.

  • Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

PART I BASIC TISSUES AND INTEGRATED CELL BIOLOGY AND GENERAL PATHOLOGY

Chapter 1 EPITHELIUM

Chapter 2 EPITHELIAL GLANDS

Chapter 3 CELL SIGNALING

Chapter 4 CONNECTIVE TISSUE

Chapter 5 OSTEOGENESIS

Chapter 6 BLOOD AND HEMATOPOIESIS

Chapter 7 MUSCLE TISSUE

Chapter 8 NERVOUS TISSUE

Chapter 9 SENSORY ORGANS: VISION AND HEARING

PART II ORGAN SYSTEMS: PROTECTION OF THE BODY

Chapter 10 IMMUNE-LYMPHATIC SYSTEM

Chapter 11 INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM

PART III ORGAN SYSTEMS: BLOOD CIRCULATORY SYSTEMS

Chapter 12 CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM

Chapter 13 RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

Chapter 14 URINARY SYSTEM

PART IV ORGAN SYSTEMS: THE ALIMENTARY SYSTEM

Chapter 15 UPPER DIGESTIVE SEGMENT

Chapter 16 LOWER DIGESTIVE SEGMENT

Chapter 17 DIGESTIVE GLANDS

PART V ORGAN SYSTEMS: THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM

Chapter 18 NEUROENDOCRINE SYSTEM

Chapter 19 ENDOCRINE SYSTEM

PART VI ORGAN SYSTEMS: THE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM

Chapter 20 SPERMATOGENESIS

Chapter 21 SPERM TRANSPORT AND MATURATION

Chapter 22 FOLLICLE DEVELOPMENT AND THE MENSTRUAL CYCLE

Chapter 23 FERTILIZATION, PLACENTATION, AND LACTATION

About the Author

Abraham Kierszenbaum

Emeritus Medical (Clinical) Professor, The Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, The City University of New York, New York, New York

Laura Tres

Emeritus Medical (Clinical) Professor, The Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, The City University of New York, New York, New York

