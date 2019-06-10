Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology
5th Edition
Description
Linking basic science to clinical application throughout, Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology, 5th Edition, helps students build a stronger clinical knowledge base in the challenging area of pathologic abnormalities. This award-winning text presents key concepts in an understandable, easy-to-understand manner, with full-color illustrations, diagrams, photomicrographs, and pathology photos fully integrated on every page. Student-friendly features such as highlighted clinical terms, Clinical Conditions boxes, Essential Concepts boxes, concept mapping animations, and more help readers quickly grasp complex information.
Key Features
- Features new content on cancer immunotherapy, satellite cells and muscle repair, vasculogenesis and angiogenesis in relation to cancer treatment, and mitochondria replacement therapies.
- Presents new material on ciliogenesis, microtubule assembly and disassembly, chromatin structure and condensation, and X chromosome inactivation, which directly impact therapy for ciliopathies, infertility, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease.
- Provides thoroughly updated information on gestational trophoblastic diseases, molecular aspects of breast cancer, and basic immunology, including new illustrations on the structure of the T-cell receptor, CD4+ cells subtypes and functions, and the structure of the human spleen.
- Uses a new, light green background throughout the text to identify essential concepts of histology – a feature requested by both students and instructors to quickly locate which concepts are most important for beginning learners or when time is limited. These essential concepts are followed by more detailed information on cell biology and pathology.
- Contains new Primers in most chapters that provide a practical, self-contained integration of histology, cell biology, and pathology – perfect for clarifying the relationship between basic and clinical sciences.
- Identifies clinical terms throughout the text and lists all clinical boxes in the table of contents for quick reference.
- Understand the links between chapter concepts with concept mapping animations on Student Consult™ – an outstanding supplement to in-class instruction.
Table of Contents
PART I BASIC TISSUES AND INTEGRATED CELL BIOLOGY AND GENERAL PATHOLOGY
Chapter 1 EPITHELIUM
Chapter 2 EPITHELIAL GLANDS
Chapter 3 CELL SIGNALING
Chapter 4 CONNECTIVE TISSUE
Chapter 5 OSTEOGENESIS
Chapter 6 BLOOD AND HEMATOPOIESIS
Chapter 7 MUSCLE TISSUE
Chapter 8 NERVOUS TISSUE
Chapter 9 SENSORY ORGANS: VISION AND HEARING
PART II ORGAN SYSTEMS: PROTECTION OF THE BODY
Chapter 10 IMMUNE-LYMPHATIC SYSTEM
Chapter 11 INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM
PART III ORGAN SYSTEMS: BLOOD CIRCULATORY SYSTEMS
Chapter 12 CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
Chapter 13 RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
Chapter 14 URINARY SYSTEM
PART IV ORGAN SYSTEMS: THE ALIMENTARY SYSTEM
Chapter 15 UPPER DIGESTIVE SEGMENT
Chapter 16 LOWER DIGESTIVE SEGMENT
Chapter 17 DIGESTIVE GLANDS
PART V ORGAN SYSTEMS: THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM
Chapter 18 NEUROENDOCRINE SYSTEM
Chapter 19 ENDOCRINE SYSTEM
PART VI ORGAN SYSTEMS: THE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
Chapter 20 SPERMATOGENESIS
Chapter 21 SPERM TRANSPORT AND MATURATION
Chapter 22 FOLLICLE DEVELOPMENT AND THE MENSTRUAL CYCLE
Chapter 23 FERTILIZATION, PLACENTATION, AND LACTATION
Details
- No. of pages:
- 824
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 10th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323683784
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323673211
About the Author
Abraham Kierszenbaum
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Medical (Clinical) Professor, The Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, The City University of New York, New York, New York
Laura Tres
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Medical (Clinical) Professor, The Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, The City University of New York, New York, New York