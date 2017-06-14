Hip Dysplasia, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323531603, 9780323531610

Hip Dysplasia, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 47-4

1st Edition

Authors: Tisha Harper J. Butler
eBook ISBN: 9780323531610
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323531603
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th June 2017
Description

This issue of  Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, with Editors Drs. Tisha Harper and Ryan Butler, focuses on Hip Dysplasia. Article topics include: Etiopathogenesis of hip dysplasia, incidence and genetics; Clinical signs and physical examination findings; Diagnostic imaging; OFA and PennHip Treatments; Medical management of hip dysplasia; Surgical management of hip dysplasia; Pain management – Hip Denervation; Juvenile Pubic Symphysiodesis;Triple pelvic osteotomy (TPO), and double pelvic osteotomy (DPO); Total Hip Replacement; Femoral Head and Neck Excision; The role of physical therapy for dogs with hip dysplasia.

About the Authors

Tisha Harper Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Clinical Medicine College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Illinois

J. Butler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mississippi State University

