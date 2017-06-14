Hip Dysplasia, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 47-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, with Editors Drs. Tisha Harper and Ryan Butler, focuses on Hip Dysplasia. Article topics include: Etiopathogenesis of hip dysplasia, incidence and genetics; Clinical signs and physical examination findings; Diagnostic imaging; OFA and PennHip Treatments; Medical management of hip dysplasia; Surgical management of hip dysplasia; Pain management – Hip Denervation; Juvenile Pubic Symphysiodesis;Triple pelvic osteotomy (TPO), and double pelvic osteotomy (DPO); Total Hip Replacement; Femoral Head and Neck Excision; The role of physical therapy for dogs with hip dysplasia.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 14th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323531610
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323531603
About the Authors
Tisha Harper Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Clinical Medicine College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Illinois
J. Butler Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mississippi State University