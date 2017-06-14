Hip Dysplasia, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 47-4

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, with Editors Drs. Tisha Harper and Ryan Butler, focuses on Hip Dysplasia. Article topics include: Etiopathogenesis of hip dysplasia, incidence and genetics; Clinical signs and physical examination findings; Diagnostic imaging; OFA and PennHip Treatments; Medical management of hip dysplasia; Surgical management of hip dysplasia; Pain management – Hip Denervation; Juvenile Pubic Symphysiodesis;Triple pelvic osteotomy (TPO), and double pelvic osteotomy (DPO); Total Hip Replacement; Femoral Head and Neck Excision; The role of physical therapy for dogs with hip dysplasia.