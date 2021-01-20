Himalayan Medicinal Plants
1st Edition
Advances in Botany, Production and Research
Description
The Himalayan Region is a mega hot spot for biological diversity. It supports over 1,748 plants species of known medicinal value. This title focuses on origin and distribution of Himalayan herbs, their medicinal potential, industrial significance, and research advancements pertaining to molecular breeding and omics-based approaches.
Key Features
- Discusses evolved secondary biochemical pathways often in response to specific environmental stimuli
- Reviews conservation efforts
- Presents an in-depth analysis of 12 key species
Readership
Plant researchers, pharmacologists and students interested in medicinal plants
Table of Contents
1. Aconitum heterophyllum
2. Arnebia euchroma
3. Fritillaria roylei
4. Picrorhiza kurroa
5. Podophyllum hexandrum
6. Rhodiola imbricata
7. Saussurea lappa
8. Stevia rebaudiana
9. Swertia chirayita
10. Trillium govanianum
11. Valeriana jatamansi
12. Withania somnifera
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 20th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128231517
About the Editors
Nikhil Malhotra
Dr. Nikhil Malhotra is currently working as Postdoctoral Researcher at the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources Regional Station in Shimla, India. He obtained his doctoral degree in Biotechnology from the Jaypee University of Information Technology in Waknaghat, India. He has been working on designing and performing experiments with the focus on genomics, transcriptomics and metabolomics of high-value plant species. He utilized comparative genomics, metabolic profiling and NGS analysis to provide first time insight into molecular aspects of secondary metabolites biosynthesis in endangered medicinal herbs of Indian Himalayas. In a short research tenure, he has published more than 10 research articles in reputed international journals. (H-index 4)
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Researcher, National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources Regional Station, Shimla, India
Mohar Singh
Dr Mohar Singh has made an outstanding contribution in the management of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture in India. His research interest reflects a continuum of high quality basic and strategic research in pulses. He has developed 3 core sets, 2 reference sets, registered 4 genetic stocks, 25 gene sequences, 06 farmer varieties and 2 lentil varieties developed through distant hybridization for rainfed areas of north-western Indian himalaya. Conducted 10 explorations on crop wild relatives (CWRs) and explored >900 wild germplasm of cereals, oilseeds and pulses. He is instrumental to initiate pre-breeding in chickpea and lentil in India for securing national nutritional demand. His pioneer research work on understanding the population structure and diversity assessment of global wild species of lentil and chickpea is very well known. This has led to the identification of most target gene sources in the secondary and tertiary gene pool of chickpea and lentil for biofortification of cultivated varieties including several yield and major biotic and abiotic stress related traits were successfully incorporated in cultivated backgrounds of these two important pulse crops. Successful deployment of marker assisted breeding for introgression of two most promising superior haplotypes with high seed weight and high pod number from cultivated and wild species into high yielding varieties of chickpea for improving their overall yield and productivity. Dr Singh has a distinguished record of high quality peer research publications to his credit including scientific reports, DNA Research, Plant Science, Frontiers in Plant Science, PLOS ONE, Plant Breeding, Crop Science, Euphytica, Genetic Resources and Crop Evolution, Journal of Experimental Biology, Plant Genetic Resources of Cambridge, Journal of Genetics, Journal of Environmental Biology, Advances in Hort Science, Journal of Genetics and Breeding, and Indian J. Genet. He is recipient of Harbhajan Memorial Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Scientist, National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources Regional Station, Shimla, India
Ratings and Reviews
