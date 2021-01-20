Himalayan Medicinal Plants

Dr Mohar Singh has made an outstanding contribution in the management of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture in India. His research interest reflects a continuum of high quality basic and strategic research in pulses. He has developed 3 core sets, 2 reference sets, registered 4 genetic stocks, 25 gene sequences, 06 farmer varieties and 2 lentil varieties developed through distant hybridization for rainfed areas of north-western Indian himalaya. Conducted 10 explorations on crop wild relatives (CWRs) and explored >900 wild germplasm of cereals, oilseeds and pulses. He is instrumental to initiate pre-breeding in chickpea and lentil in India for securing national nutritional demand. His pioneer research work on understanding the population structure and diversity assessment of global wild species of lentil and chickpea is very well known. This has led to the identification of most target gene sources in the secondary and tertiary gene pool of chickpea and lentil for biofortification of cultivated varieties including several yield and major biotic and abiotic stress related traits were successfully incorporated in cultivated backgrounds of these two important pulse crops. Successful deployment of marker assisted breeding for introgression of two most promising superior haplotypes with high seed weight and high pod number from cultivated and wild species into high yielding varieties of chickpea for improving their overall yield and productivity. Dr Singh has a distinguished record of high quality peer research publications to his credit including scientific reports, DNA Research, Plant Science, Frontiers in Plant Science, PLOS ONE, Plant Breeding, Crop Science, Euphytica, Genetic Resources and Crop Evolution, Journal of Experimental Biology, Plant Genetic Resources of Cambridge, Journal of Genetics, Journal of Environmental Biology, Advances in Hort Science, Journal of Genetics and Breeding, and Indian J. Genet. He is recipient of Harbhajan Memorial Award.