Higher Excited States of Polyatomic Molecules

Melvin Robin
Description

Higher Excited States of Polyatomic Molecules, Volume I focuses on the spectra in the vacuum-ultraviolet region between 50,000 and 100,000 cm-1. This book explores the higher excitations in molecules beyond 50,000 cm-1. Organized into three chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the excited-state properties of a molecule and the excited-state ionization potential. This book then proceeds with a discussion of the original classification of the properties as well as the types of excitations observed in the vacuum-ultraviolet. Other chapters discuss photoelectron spectroscopy, which is an independent, self-sustaining branch of molecular spectroscopy. This text examines as well the distinction between valence shell and Rydberg excitations. The final chapter deals with several topics, including the saturated molecules that are classified as having all valence electrons, the alkene absorption spectra, and the spectroscopic data on boron compounds. Analytical chemists, photochemists, molecular spectroscopists, and researchers will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Contents of Volume II

Introduction

Chapter I Theoretical Aspects

I.A. Classification of Molecular Transitions and Their Properties

I.A-1. Rydberg States in Atoms and Molecules

I.A-2. Antiresonances

I.A-3. Plasmons and Collective Excitations

I.B. Excited-State Calculations

I.B-1. Rydberg-State Calculations

I.B-2. Valence-Shell-State Calculations

I.C. Rydberg Spectra

I.C-1. Observation of Trends in Rydberg Spectra

I.C-2. Calculation of Rydberg Trends in Molecular Spectra

Chapter II Experimental Technique

II.A. Photoelectron Spectroscopy

II.B. High-Pressure Effects on Ultraviolet Spectra

II.C . Vacuum-Ultraviolet Spectra in Condensed Phases

II.D. Electron-Impact Spectroscopy

II.E. Instrumentation

II.E-1. Light Sources

II.E-2. Solvents

II.E-3. Absorption Cells

II.E-4. Frequency Shifters

II.E-5. Polarizers

II.E-6. Optical Spectrometers

Chapter III Saturated Absorbers

III.A. The Alkanes

III.A-1. Methane and the Methyl Radical

III.A-2. Ethane

III.A-3. Propane and the Higher Acyclic Alkanes

III.A-4. Simple Rings and Polycyclic Alkanes

III.A-5. Postscript to the Alkane Spectra

III.B. The Alkyl Halides

III.B-1. Alkyl Monochlorides, Bromides, and Iodides

III.B-2. Di-, Tri-, and Tetrachloro-, Bromo-, and Iodoalkanes

III.B-3 . Fluoroalkanes

III.C. Boron Compounds

III.C-1. Boron Hydrides and Halides

III.C-2. Boron-Nitrogen Compounds

III.D. Group V Systems

III.D-1. Amines

III.D-2. Compounds of Phosphorus, Arsenic, and Antimony

III.E. Oxo Compounds

III.E-1. Water

III.E-2. Alcohols

III.E-3. Ethers

III.F. Compounds of Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium

III.G. Silanes, Germanes, and Stannanes

Appendix Rydberg Term Table

References

Index

About the Author

Melvin Robin

