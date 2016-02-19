Higher Excited States of Polyatomic Molecules
1st Edition
Higher Excited States of Polyatomic Molecules, Volume I focuses on the spectra in the vacuum-ultraviolet region between 50,000 and 100,000 cm-1. This book explores the higher excitations in molecules beyond 50,000 cm-1. Organized into three chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the excited-state properties of a molecule and the excited-state ionization potential. This book then proceeds with a discussion of the original classification of the properties as well as the types of excitations observed in the vacuum-ultraviolet. Other chapters discuss photoelectron spectroscopy, which is an independent, self-sustaining branch of molecular spectroscopy. This text examines as well the distinction between valence shell and Rydberg excitations. The final chapter deals with several topics, including the saturated molecules that are classified as having all valence electrons, the alkene absorption spectra, and the spectroscopic data on boron compounds. Analytical chemists, photochemists, molecular spectroscopists, and researchers will find this book extremely useful.
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contents of Volume II
Introduction
Chapter I Theoretical Aspects
I.A. Classification of Molecular Transitions and Their Properties
I.A-1. Rydberg States in Atoms and Molecules
I.A-2. Antiresonances
I.A-3. Plasmons and Collective Excitations
I.B. Excited-State Calculations
I.B-1. Rydberg-State Calculations
I.B-2. Valence-Shell-State Calculations
I.C. Rydberg Spectra
I.C-1. Observation of Trends in Rydberg Spectra
I.C-2. Calculation of Rydberg Trends in Molecular Spectra
Chapter II Experimental Technique
II.A. Photoelectron Spectroscopy
II.B. High-Pressure Effects on Ultraviolet Spectra
II.C . Vacuum-Ultraviolet Spectra in Condensed Phases
II.D. Electron-Impact Spectroscopy
II.E. Instrumentation
II.E-1. Light Sources
II.E-2. Solvents
II.E-3. Absorption Cells
II.E-4. Frequency Shifters
II.E-5. Polarizers
II.E-6. Optical Spectrometers
Chapter III Saturated Absorbers
III.A. The Alkanes
III.A-1. Methane and the Methyl Radical
III.A-2. Ethane
III.A-3. Propane and the Higher Acyclic Alkanes
III.A-4. Simple Rings and Polycyclic Alkanes
III.A-5. Postscript to the Alkane Spectra
III.B. The Alkyl Halides
III.B-1. Alkyl Monochlorides, Bromides, and Iodides
III.B-2. Di-, Tri-, and Tetrachloro-, Bromo-, and Iodoalkanes
III.B-3 . Fluoroalkanes
III.C. Boron Compounds
III.C-1. Boron Hydrides and Halides
III.C-2. Boron-Nitrogen Compounds
III.D. Group V Systems
III.D-1. Amines
III.D-2. Compounds of Phosphorus, Arsenic, and Antimony
III.E. Oxo Compounds
III.E-1. Water
III.E-2. Alcohols
III.E-3. Ethers
III.F. Compounds of Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium
III.G. Silanes, Germanes, and Stannanes
Appendix Rydberg Term Table
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th May 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152594