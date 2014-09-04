High Throughput Screening for Food Safety Assessment
1st Edition
Biosensor Technologies, Hyperspectral Imaging and Practical Applications
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- 1. High throughput screening strategies and technology platforms for detection of pathogens: an introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Current detection strategies
- 1.3 Why high throughput screening (HTS) is needed
- 1.4 HTS technologies for foodborne pathogens – present and future trends
- 2. Sampling and sample preparation for sensor-based detection of pathogens in foods
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Key issues in sample preparation: from “Farm to Fork to Physician”
- 2.3 Challenges in sampling from food matrices and on “bulk” surfaces
- 2.4 Nonspecific vs. specific methods
- 2.5 Physical methods
- 2.6 Chemical and combined methods
- 2.7 Capture and concentration of whole microbial cells
- 2.8 The use of cleaning materials in sampling
- 2.9 Capture and concentration of pathogen DNA from complex food matrices
- 2.10 Innovations in selective enrichment strategies
- 2.11 Conclusions
- Part One: Biorecognition techniques
- 3. Antibodies, enzymes, and nucleic acid sensors for high throughput screening of microbes and toxins in food
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Conventional methods for bacterial pathogen detection
- 3.3 Rapid and advanced technologies
- 3.4 Antibody structure and production
- 3.5 Polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies for biorecognition
- 3.6 The identification of recombinant antibodies by phage display technology
- 3.7 Biopanning of phage display libraries
- 3.8 Biosensors and antibody immobilization strategies
- 3.9 Immunosensor-based applications for high throughput pathogen screening
- 3.10 Multiplexed pathogen detection using antibodies for biorecognition
- 3.11 Nucleic acid assays
- 3.12 Microarray-based technologies
- 3.13 Enzyme-based sensors
- 3.14 High throughput bacterial toxin detection
- 3.15 High throughput fungal pathogen and mycotoxin detection
- 3.16 Marine toxins
- 3.17 Selected commercial platforms for high throughput detection
- 3.18 Conclusion
- 4. Phage technology in high throughput screening for pathogen detection in food
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Pathogen detection using phage: culture-based methods and phage typing
- 4.3 Pathogen detection using phage: phage-host adhesion-based methods
- 4.4 Pathogen detection using phage: biosensors
- 4.5 Pathogen detection using phage: phage-triggered ion cascade
- 4.6 Pathogen detection using phage: phage replication and metabolism-based methods
- 4.7 Pathogen detection using phage: phage lysis-based methods
- 4.8 Conclusion
- 5. Mammalian cell-based sensors for high throughput screening for detecting chemical residues, pathogens, and toxins in food
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 The need for novel methods in food control
- 5.3 Cell-based biosensors for food safety
- 5.4 Mammalian cell-based biosensors
- 5.5 Robustness and shelf life of mammalian cell-based biosensors
- 5.6 Conclusions and future trends
- Part Two: Optical transducers and hyperspectral imaging
- 6. Label-free light-scattering sensors for high throughput screening of microbes in food
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Elastic light-scattering-based high throughput screening of microorganisms
- 6.3 Application of BARDOT-based high throughput screening in food safety
- 6.4 Future trends
- 7. Vibrational spectroscopy for food quality and safety screening
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Basic concepts of vibrational spectroscopy
- 7.3 Applications in food quality
- 7.4 Applications in food safety
- 7.5 Hyperspectral imaging for food quality and safety
- 7.6 Summary and future trends
- 8. Flow cytometry and pathogen screening in foods
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Analysis of foods using classical flow cytometry
- 8.3 Analysis of foods using bead-based detection
- 8.4 Future trends
- 8.5 Conclusions
- 9. Fluorescence-based real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technologies for high throughput screening of pathogens
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Basics of real-time qPCR
- 9.3 Pre-PCR processing
- 9.4 Instrumentation for qPCR
- 9.5 Examples of qPCR for high throughput screening of foodborne pathogens
- 9.6 Future trends
- 9.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 10. Fiber-optic sensors for high throughput screening of pathogens
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 General view of immunosensors
- 10.3 Evanescent field optical biosensors
- 10.4 Fiber-optic probes and immobilization of ligands
- 10.5 Application of evanescent wave biosensors for detection of foodborne pathogens
- 10.6 Conclusions and future trends
- Part Three: Electrochemical and mass-based transducers
- 11. Electronic noses and tongues in food safety assurance
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Functioning of electronic noses and tongues
- 11.3 Food safety applications of electronic noses
- 11.4 Food safety applications of electronic tongues
- 11.5 Conclusions and future trends
- 12. Impedance microbiology and microbial screening strategy for detecting pathogens in food
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Impedance for microbiological testing
- 12.3 Standard impedance
- 12.4 Specific applications for testing food
- 12.5 Advantages and disadvantages of impedance testing
- 12.6 Summary and future trends
- 13. Immunologic biosensing of foodborne pathogenic bacteria using electrochemical or light-addressable potentiometric sensor (LAPS) detection platforms
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Immunoelectrochemistry (IEC)
- 13.3 Using IEC to detect pathogenic bacteria
- 13.4 Improving cell capture in IEC and applications in food screening
- 13.5 Light-addressable potentiometric sensing
- 13.6 Future trends
- 13.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 14. Conductometric biosensors for high throughput screening of pathogens in food
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Biosensors
- 14.3 Conductometric biosensors and gas sensors
- 14.4 Conductometric biosensors: general and food safety applications
- 14.5 Future trends and conclusions
- 15. Microfluidic biosensors for high throughput screening of pathogens in food
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Microfluidics
- 15.3 Immunoassays for pathogen sensing using monoclonal, polyclonal, and recombinant antibodies
- 15.4 Alternatives to antibodies: immunoassays using molecular imprinted polymers, molecular probes, and aptamers
- 15.5 Microfluidic immunoassays for detecting foodborne pathogens
- 15.6 Microfluidic techniques using nucleic acid (NA) analysis
- 15.7 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) platforms for NA foodborne pathogen detection
- 15.8 Microfluidic food processing: sample preparation, isolation, and amplification
- 15.9 Integrated LOC devices for high throughput screening
- 15.10 Conclusion
- 16. Magnetoelastic sensors for high throughput screening of pathogens in food
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Freestanding magnetoelastic (ME) biosensors
- 16.3 Fabrication of ME biosensors
- 16.4 Biomolecular recognition elements used on ME biosensors
- 16.5 Interrogation system for ME biosensors
- 16.6 Applications of ME biosensors as a foodborne screening technique
- 16.7 Potential applications of the ME biosensor technique along the food chain
- 16.8 Conclusions
- Part Four: Specific applications
- 17. Total internal reflection fluorescence (TIRF) array biosensors for biothreat agents for food safety and food defense
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 17.1 Introduction: waveguides, total internal reflection, and the evanescent wave
- 17.2 Planar waveguide TIRF array biosensors
- 17.3 Planar waveguide TIRF arrays in food analysis
- 17.4 Commercial TIRF array technologies
- 17.5 Array biosensors for food defense
- 17.6 Future directions
- 17.7 Conclusions
- 18. Online screening of meat and poultry product quality and safety using hyperspectral imaging
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Fundamentals of hyperpsectral imaging
- 18.3 The role of spectral techniques in online screening of food
- 18.4 Implementation of online spectral screening systems for evaluating meat quality
- 18.5 Key stages in online spectral screening systems
- 18.6 Using hyperspectral imaging to measure individual meat quality attributes
- 18.7 Measuring quality in beef and pork
- 18.8 Measuring quality in lamb, chicken, and turkey
- 18.9 Measuring quality in fish
- 18.10 Using hyperspectral imaging to identify bacteria and other types of contaminants
- 18.11 Using hyperspectral imaging to authenticate meat and meat products
- 18.12 Conclusions and future trends
- 19. Online screening of fruits and vegetables using hyperspectral line-scan imaging techniques
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Line-scan hyperspectral imaging techniques
- 19.3 Quality and safety evaluation of fruits and vegetables
- 19.4 Animal fecal contamination on produce
- 19.5 Hyperspectral/multispectral imaging for online applications
- 19.6 Whole-surface online inspection of fruits and leafy greens
- 19.7 Conclusions
- 20. High throughput screening of seafood for foodborne pathogens
- Abstract
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Seafood pathogens and products
- 20.3 Standard methods
- 20.4 Nucleic acid-based methods
- 20.5 Nucleic acid hybridization
- 20.6 Antibody-based methods
- 20.7 Matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry
- 20.8 Infrared (IR) spectroscopy
- 20.9 High throughput screening systems for seafood pathogens
- 20.10 Future trends
- 20.11 Additional information
- Index
Description
Recent advances in array-based detectors and imaging technologies have provided high throughput systems that can operate within a substantially reduced timeframe and other techniques that can detect multiple contaminants at one time. These technologies are revolutionary in terms of food safety assessment in manufacturing, and will also have a significant impact on areas such as public health and food defence. This book summarizes the latest research and applications of sensor technologies for online and high throughput screening of food.
The book first introduces high throughput screening strategies and technology platforms, and discusses key issues in sample collection and preparation. The subsequent chapters are then grouped into four sections: Part I reviews biorecognition techniques; Part II covers the use of optical biosensors and hyperspectral imaging in food safety assessment; Part III focuses on electrochemical and mass-based transducers; and finally Part IV deals with the application of these safety assessment technologies in specific food products, including meat and poultry, seafood, fruits and vegetables.
Key Features
- Summarises the latest research on sensor technologies for online and high-throughput screening of food
- Covers high-throughput screening and the current and forecast state of rapid contaminant detection technologies
- Looks at the use of optical and electrochemical biosensors and hyperspectral imaging in food safety assessment and the application of these technologies in specific food products
Readership
R&D and quality control managers in the food and biosensors industries; Food engineers working on the development of detection methods; Microbiologists and regulatory agencies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 4th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098078
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857098016
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081013830
About the Editors
Arun K. Bhunia Editor
Arun K. Bhunia is a Professor of Food Microbiology at Purdue University, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Arun K. Bhunia, Purdue University, USA
Moon S. Kim Editor
Moon S. Kim is a research physicist with the Agricultural Research Service, USDA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA-ARS Beltsville, USA
Chris R. Taitt Editor
Chris R. Taitt is a research biochemist at the Naval Research Laboratory, Washington DC, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Naval Research Laboratory, Washington DC, USA