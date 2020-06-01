High Throughput Bioanalytical Sample Preparation: Methods and Automation Strategies, Second Edition, is the go-to resource for industrial analytical chemists and others seeking the latest techniques for optimizing sample preparation in their everyday workflow.

Outlining the latest preparation techniques from around the globe, this helpful guide provides answers to questions, including 'How do I automate a procedure?', 'How do I work to reduce matrix interferences?' 'Could I do this procedure online instead of in a manual batch?' 'What sorbent materials are available in the market?' 'How do I use a cation exchange resin?' 'What has been published on micro-sampling techniques?', and more.

Featuring detailed coverage of the newer techniques that have emerged since the first edition was published, the book includes discussions on micro sampling and molecularly imprinted polymers, addresses the workflow pain points associated with extraction process efficiency, and outlines exactly how to optimize productivity through enhanced method development.

Combining a step-by-step approach with a thorough explanation of the technology, this new edition features 40% new content and 60% revised content, accurately and thoroughly capturing the latest developments in research since the previous edition published in 2003.