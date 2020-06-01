High Throughput Bioanalytical Sample Preparation
2nd Edition
Methods and Automation Strategies
Description
High Throughput Bioanalytical Sample Preparation: Methods and Automation Strategies, Second Edition, is the go-to resource for industrial analytical chemists and others seeking the latest techniques for optimizing sample preparation in their everyday workflow.
Outlining the latest preparation techniques from around the globe, this helpful guide provides answers to questions, including 'How do I automate a procedure?', 'How do I work to reduce matrix interferences?' 'Could I do this procedure online instead of in a manual batch?' 'What sorbent materials are available in the market?' 'How do I use a cation exchange resin?' 'What has been published on micro-sampling techniques?', and more.
Featuring detailed coverage of the newer techniques that have emerged since the first edition was published, the book includes discussions on micro sampling and molecularly imprinted polymers, addresses the workflow pain points associated with extraction process efficiency, and outlines exactly how to optimize productivity through enhanced method development.
Combining a step-by-step approach with a thorough explanation of the technology, this new edition features 40% new content and 60% revised content, accurately and thoroughly capturing the latest developments in research since the previous edition published in 2003.
Key Features
- Offers broad coverage of all sample preparation methods and techniques, including the latest industry developments in bioanalysis
- Provides detailed ‘How-To’ approaches for each technique, making its applications immediately implementable
- Authored by an industry analytical chemist who has more than 30 years of experience in all facets of sample preparation, drug analysis, and more
- Features a thorough and inclusive bibliography of related publications in the field
Readership
Analytical chemists (particularly those performing sample preparation for bioanalytical applications), bench scientist supervising analysts, and pharma/biotech/CROs. Manufacturers of sample prep products, automation products, and accessory products; academic researchers; non-analytical chemists who are faced with sample preparation challenges
Table of Contents
1. Role of Bioanalysis in Pharmaceutical Drug Development
2. Fundamental Strategies for Bioanalytical Sample Preparation
3. High Throughput Tools for Bioanalysis: Microplates
4. High Throughput Tools for Bioanalysis: Accessory Products
5. Automation Tools and Strategies for Bioanalysis
6. Protein Precipitation: High Throughput Techniques and Strategies for Method Development
7. Protein Precipitation: Automation Strategies
8. Liquid-Liquid Extraction: High Throughput Techniques
9. Liquid-Liquid Extraction: Strategies for Method Development and Optimization
10. Liquid-Liquid Extraction: Automation Strategies
11. Solid-Phase Extraction: High Throughput Techniques
12. Solid-Phase Extraction: Strategies for Method Development and Optimization
13. Solid-Phase Extraction: Automation Strategies
14. On-Line Sample Preparation: High Throughput Techniques and Strategies for Method Development
15. Micro sampling techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444637581
About the Author
David Wells
David A. Wells, PhD is founder and Principal Scientist, Sample Prep Solutions, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Dr. Wells is a researcher, author, consultant and pharmacist with a breadth of hands-on experience with the pharmaceutical product lifecycle from discovery support to post-marketing. His expertise has been developed in analytical chemistry, sample preparation, drug analysis, automation, medical information, medical writing, drug safety (pharmacovigilance), drug metabolism, toxicology/pharmacology, technical writing, product development and commercialization, technical service and academic teaching.
Dr. Wells developed and supported Empore™ disk-based sample preparation products during an eight-year period while at 3M Company. He is a highly regarded author and educator, with a body of work that includes an authoritative reference book on drug sample preparation (High Throughput Bioanalytical Sample Preparation: Methods and Automation Strategies; Elsevier; 2003), 19 publications in scientific journals, and five book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sample Prep Solutions, St. Paul, MN, USA