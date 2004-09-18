High Throughput Analysis for Early Drug Discovery
1st Edition
Description
High Throughput Analysis for Early Drug Discovery offers concise and unbiased presentations by synthetic and analytical chemists who have been involved in creating and moving the field of combinatorial chemistry into the academic and industrial mainstream. Since the synthetic method often dictates the appropriate types of analysis, each chapter or section begins with a description of the synthesis approach and its advantages. The description of various combinatorial and high-throughput parallel synthesis techniques provide a relevant point of entry for synthetic chemists who need to set up appropriate characterisation methods for his/her organisation. This is an invaluable resource for all organic and analytical chemists in the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and biotechnology fields who are either involved in, or beginning to investigate combinatorial techniques to increase overall efficiency and productivity.
Key Features
- First reference to focus on the analytical side of synthesis
Table of Contents
High Throughput Analysis of Combinatorial Libraries Encoded with Electrophoric Molecular Tags, Adolor Corporation (J. Guo et al.).
Analysis of a Combinatorial Library Synthesized Using a Split-and-pool Irori MicroKan Method for Development and Production, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (H. Lee, C.R. Sarko).
High-Throughput Mass Spectrometry-Flow Injection Analysis, Procter and Gamble Pharmaceuticals (K.L.
Morand).
High-Throughput Flow-Injection ESI and APCI Mass Spectrometry for Combinatorial Chemistry: Automated Acquisition and Interpretation for Multi-Sprayer Low-Resolution and FTMS High-Resolution Exact-Mass Measurements, Wyeth Research (C. Truebenbach et al.).
Purity and Quantity Determination of Parallel Synthesis Compound Libraries, ArQule, Inc. (J. Delaney et al.).
High-Throughput Parallel LC/MS/ELSD of Combinatorial Libraries Using the Eight-Channel LCT System With MUX Technology, Nereus Pharmaceuticals Inc and University of California, San Diego (P.W. Davis, M.C. Griffith).
Purification and Analysis of Parallel Libraries, Albany Molecular (C. Garr).
Screening Single Bead Combinatorial Libraries Using Capillary HPLC and MALDI-TOF-MS, National Research Council (D.A. Voller et al.).
The Role of NMR in the Analysis of Chemical Libraries, Bristol Meyers Squibb (S.W. Gerritz, A. M. Sefler).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 18th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472928
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124311657
About the Editor
James Kyranos
Affiliations and Expertise
ArQule, Inc., Woburn, MA, USA
Reviews
"The volume provides useful information to scientists interested in the topic specially organic and analytical chemists dealing with drug development and discovery and therefore it would be highly recommended." --Hassan Y. Aboul-Enein, Centre for Clinical Research, Saudi Arabia, BIOMEDICAL CHROMATOGRAPHY, 2005
"Overall this book is very informative and meets its goal of enlightening readers about current high-throughput analysis methods used to analyze combinatorial products." --ANAL BIOANAL CHEM (2006) 385, Sapna Deo, Indiana University, IN, USA