High Throughput Analysis for Early Drug Discovery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124311657, 9780080472928

High Throughput Analysis for Early Drug Discovery

1st Edition

Editors: James Kyranos
eBook ISBN: 9780080472928
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124311657
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th September 2004
Page Count: 204
Description

High Throughput Analysis for Early Drug Discovery offers concise and unbiased presentations by synthetic and analytical chemists who have been involved in creating and moving the field of combinatorial chemistry into the academic and industrial mainstream. Since the synthetic method often dictates the appropriate types of analysis, each chapter or section begins with a description of the synthesis approach and its advantages. The description of various combinatorial and high-throughput parallel synthesis techniques provide a relevant point of entry for synthetic chemists who need to set up appropriate characterisation methods for his/her organisation. This is an invaluable resource for all organic and analytical chemists in the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and biotechnology fields who are either involved in, or beginning to investigate combinatorial techniques to increase overall efficiency and productivity.

Key Features

  • First reference to focus on the analytical side of synthesis

Table of Contents

High Throughput Analysis of Combinatorial Libraries Encoded with Electrophoric Molecular Tags, Adolor Corporation (J. Guo et al.).
Analysis of a Combinatorial Library Synthesized Using a Split-and-pool Irori MicroKan Method for Development and Production, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (H. Lee, C.R. Sarko).
High-Throughput Mass Spectrometry-Flow Injection Analysis, Procter and Gamble Pharmaceuticals (K.L.
Morand).
High-Throughput Flow-Injection ESI and APCI Mass Spectrometry for Combinatorial Chemistry: Automated Acquisition and Interpretation for Multi-Sprayer Low-Resolution and FTMS High-Resolution Exact-Mass Measurements, Wyeth Research (C. Truebenbach et al.).
Purity and Quantity Determination of Parallel Synthesis Compound Libraries, ArQule, Inc. (J. Delaney et al.).
High-Throughput Parallel LC/MS/ELSD of Combinatorial Libraries Using the Eight-Channel LCT System With MUX Technology, Nereus Pharmaceuticals Inc and University of California, San Diego (P.W. Davis, M.C. Griffith).
Purification and Analysis of Parallel Libraries, Albany Molecular (C. Garr).
Screening Single Bead Combinatorial Libraries Using Capillary HPLC and MALDI-TOF-MS, National Research Council (D.A. Voller et al.).
The Role of NMR in the Analysis of Chemical Libraries, Bristol Meyers Squibb (S.W. Gerritz, A. M. Sefler).

About the Editor

James Kyranos

Affiliations and Expertise

ArQule, Inc., Woburn, MA, USA

Reviews

"The volume provides useful information to scientists interested in the topic specially organic and analytical chemists dealing with drug development and discovery and therefore it would be highly recommended." --Hassan Y. Aboul-Enein, Centre for Clinical Research, Saudi Arabia, BIOMEDICAL CHROMATOGRAPHY, 2005

"Overall this book is very informative and meets its goal of enlightening readers about current high-throughput analysis methods used to analyze combinatorial products." --ANAL BIOANAL CHEM (2006) 385, Sapna Deo, Indiana University, IN, USA

Ratings and Reviews

