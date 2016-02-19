High Temperatures in Aeronautics
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Symposium Held in Turin to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Laboratorio di Aeronautica, Politecnico di Torino, 10-12 September 1962
Description
High Temperatures in Aeronautics is a compilation of the proceedings of the Symposium on High Temperatures in Aeronautics held in Turin, Italy, on September 10-12, 1962. The symposium provided a forum to discuss the applications of high temperatures in aeronautics and covers topics ranging from supersonic combustion to non-equilibrium flow through a nozzle, along with similarity parameters in radiation gas-dynamics and photoionization upstream of a strong shock wave. This volume is comprised of 17 chapters and begins with an overview of the effects and consequences of high temperature in aeronautics, followed by an analysis of experimental results for the dissociation of diatomic gases. A theoretical and experimental investigation of mixing and supersonic combustion is then presented, focusing on inviscid flow fields with a finite rate chemistry for a hydrogen-air reaction. Turbulent mixing for flows with large density gradients having no chemical reaction is also considered, and the results of experiments in supersonic combustion are discussed. Subsequent chapters deal with silicon nitride, its properties, and its potential use at elevated temperatures; materials problems at high temperature; and the corrosion of refractory alloys by oil ash containing vanadium. This monograph will be of interest to students, engineers, and experimental workers in the fields of astronautics and aeronautical engineering.
Table of Contents
Prefazione
List of Participants
Adesioni
Cerimonia di Apertura del Simposio Internazionale sulle Alte Temperature in Aeronautica
Effetti delle alte temperature in aerodinamica
Analisi di alcuni risultati sperimentali sulla dissociazione di gas biatomici nel tubo d'urto
Ricerche di aerotermodinamica presso l’Istituto di Macchine e Motori per aeromobili del Politecnico di Torino
Theoretical and experimental investigation of supersonic combustion
Moti linearizzati non in equilibrio di miscele bi-reagenti
Non-equilibrium flow through a nozzle
Discussione
Similarity parameters in radiation gas-dynamics
Discussione
Radiative transfer studies and opacity calculations for heated gases
Photoionization upstream of a strong shock wave
Discussione
Ètude de certains jets de plasma
Sul moto di un fluido elettricamente conduttore per date condizioni di distribuzione delta cor rente di conduzione e dei vortici
Esperimenti di propulsione elettrica mediante motori elettrotermici
Flambement thermique des coques cylindriques circulaires à parois minces
Problemi termici del rientro
Silicon nitride: a review of its properties and attractiveness for use at elevated temperatures
Discussione
Materials problems at high temperature
Discussione
La corrosione di leghe refrattarie da parte di ceneri di petrolio contenenti vanadio
Consider azioni sulle caratieristiche e sulle prove nieccaniche ad alte temperature di materiali per le costruzioni missilistiche
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155029