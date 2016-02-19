High Temperatures in Aeronautics is a compilation of the proceedings of the Symposium on High Temperatures in Aeronautics held in Turin, Italy, on September 10-12, 1962. The symposium provided a forum to discuss the applications of high temperatures in aeronautics and covers topics ranging from supersonic combustion to non-equilibrium flow through a nozzle, along with similarity parameters in radiation gas-dynamics and photoionization upstream of a strong shock wave. This volume is comprised of 17 chapters and begins with an overview of the effects and consequences of high temperature in aeronautics, followed by an analysis of experimental results for the dissociation of diatomic gases. A theoretical and experimental investigation of mixing and supersonic combustion is then presented, focusing on inviscid flow fields with a finite rate chemistry for a hydrogen-air reaction. Turbulent mixing for flows with large density gradients having no chemical reaction is also considered, and the results of experiments in supersonic combustion are discussed. Subsequent chapters deal with silicon nitride, its properties, and its potential use at elevated temperatures; materials problems at high temperature; and the corrosion of refractory alloys by oil ash containing vanadium. This monograph will be of interest to students, engineers, and experimental workers in the fields of astronautics and aeronautical engineering.