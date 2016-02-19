High Temperatures in Aeronautics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080105581, 9781483155029

High Temperatures in Aeronautics

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Symposium Held in Turin to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Laboratorio di Aeronautica, Politecnico di Torino, 10-12 September 1962

Editors: Carlo Ferrari
eBook ISBN: 9781483155029
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 472
Description

High Temperatures in Aeronautics is a compilation of the proceedings of the Symposium on High Temperatures in Aeronautics held in Turin, Italy, on September 10-12, 1962. The symposium provided a forum to discuss the applications of high temperatures in aeronautics and covers topics ranging from supersonic combustion to non-equilibrium flow through a nozzle, along with similarity parameters in radiation gas-dynamics and photoionization upstream of a strong shock wave. This volume is comprised of 17 chapters and begins with an overview of the effects and consequences of high temperature in aeronautics, followed by an analysis of experimental results for the dissociation of diatomic gases. A theoretical and experimental investigation of mixing and supersonic combustion is then presented, focusing on inviscid flow fields with a finite rate chemistry for a hydrogen-air reaction. Turbulent mixing for flows with large density gradients having no chemical reaction is also considered, and the results of experiments in supersonic combustion are discussed. Subsequent chapters deal with silicon nitride, its properties, and its potential use at elevated temperatures; materials problems at high temperature; and the corrosion of refractory alloys by oil ash containing vanadium. This monograph will be of interest to students, engineers, and experimental workers in the fields of astronautics and aeronautical engineering.

Table of Contents


Prefazione

List of Participants

Adesioni

Cerimonia di Apertura del Simposio Internazionale sulle Alte Temperature in Aeronautica

Effetti delle alte temperature in aerodinamica

Analisi di alcuni risultati sperimentali sulla dissociazione di gas biatomici nel tubo d'urto

Ricerche di aerotermodinamica presso l’Istituto di Macchine e Motori per aeromobili del Politecnico di Torino

Theoretical and experimental investigation of supersonic combustion

Moti linearizzati non in equilibrio di miscele bi-reagenti

Non-equilibrium flow through a nozzle

Discussione

Similarity parameters in radiation gas-dynamics

Discussione

Radiative transfer studies and opacity calculations for heated gases

Photoionization upstream of a strong shock wave

Discussione

Ètude de certains jets de plasma

Sul moto di un fluido elettricamente conduttore per date condizioni di distribuzione delta cor rente di conduzione e dei vortici

Esperimenti di propulsione elettrica mediante motori elettrotermici

Flambement thermique des coques cylindriques circulaires à parois minces

Problemi termici del rientro

Silicon nitride: a review of its properties and attractiveness for use at elevated temperatures

Discussione

Materials problems at high temperature

Discussione

La corrosione di leghe refrattarie da parte di ceneri di petrolio contenenti vanadio

Consider azioni sulle caratieristiche e sulle prove nieccaniche ad alte temperature di materiali per le costruzioni missilistiche

