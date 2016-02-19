High Temperature Vapors: Science and Technology focuses on the relationship of the basic science of high-temperature vapors to some areas of discernible practical importance in modern science and technology. The major high-temperature problem areas selected for discussion include chemical vapor transport and deposition; the vapor phase aspects of corrosion, combustion, and energy systems; and extraterrestrial high-temperature species. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with an introduction to the nature of the high-temperature vapor state, the scope and literature of high-temperature vapor-phase chemistry, and the role of high-temperature vapors in materials science. The discussion then turns to gas-solid reactions with vapor products; chemical vapor transport and deposition; vapor-phase aspects of corrosion at high temperature; and flames and combustion. High-temperature vapor-phase processes associated with gas turbine systems are also considered. The final chapter is devoted to the chemistry of high-temperature species in space. This monograph should serve as a valuable reference for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as scientists in fields such as chemistry, physics, materials science, and metallurgy.