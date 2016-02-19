High Temperature Vapors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123319500, 9780323148139

High Temperature Vapors

1st Edition

Science and Technology

Authors: John Hastie
eBook ISBN: 9780323148139
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 496
Description

High Temperature Vapors: Science and Technology focuses on the relationship of the basic science of high-temperature vapors to some areas of discernible practical importance in modern science and technology. The major high-temperature problem areas selected for discussion include chemical vapor transport and deposition; the vapor phase aspects of corrosion, combustion, and energy systems; and extraterrestrial high-temperature species. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with an introduction to the nature of the high-temperature vapor state, the scope and literature of high-temperature vapor-phase chemistry, and the role of high-temperature vapors in materials science. The discussion then turns to gas-solid reactions with vapor products; chemical vapor transport and deposition; vapor-phase aspects of corrosion at high temperature; and flames and combustion. High-temperature vapor-phase processes associated with gas turbine systems are also considered. The final chapter is devoted to the chemistry of high-temperature species in space. This monograph should serve as a valuable reference for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as scientists in fields such as chemistry, physics, materials science, and metallurgy.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Terminology

1 Introduction

I. The Nature of High Temperature Vapors

II. The Scope and Literature of High Temperature Vapor-Phase Chemistry

III. Thermodynamic Relationships between High Temperature Vapors and the Other States of Matter

IV. The Role of High Temperature Vapors in Materials Science

V. Basic Concepts and Controlling Factors in High Temperature Vapor-Phase Processes

Appendix. Major Literature Sources for High Temperature Chemistry

2 Gas-Solid Reactions with Vapor Products

I. Introduction

II. Gas-Solid Reaction Types

III . Reaction Mechanisms

IV. Oxidation Reactions

V. Halogenation Reactions

VI. Synergistic Reactions

VII. Graphite-Gas Reactions

VIII. Water Vapor-Solid Reactions

IX. Miscellaneous Examples of Practical Interest

Appendix. Some Additional Recent Literature on High Temperature Gas-Solid Reactions

3 Chemical Vapor Transport and Deposition

I. Introduction

II. Chemical and Physical Vapor Deposition Processes

III. Chemical Transport along a Temperature Gradient

IV. Enhanced Volatility Processes and Complex Vapors

V. Chemical Synthesis with Quenched High Temperature Species

VI. Plasma Chemistry

VII. Vapor-Phase Metallurgy

VIII. Ore Genesis

IX. Metal Halide Lamps

4 Vapor-Phase Aspects of Corrosion at High Temperature

I. Introduction

II. Corrosion without Vaporization

III. Corrosion with Vaporization

5 Combustion

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Aspects of Flames—Flame Chemistry

III. Ion Chemistry in Flames

IV. Analytical Flame Spectroscopy

V. Chemical Inhibition of Flames

VI. Smoke Formation and Suppression

VII. Combustion Knock

VIII. Combustion of Metals

IX. Theoretical Performance of Chemical Rocket Engines

6 Energy Systems

I. Introduction

II. Thermal Energy Transport

III. Nuclear Fission Systems

IV. Fusion Power

V. Coal Gasification

VI. High Temperature Vapor-Phase Processes Associated with Gas Turbine Systems

VII. Magnetohydrodynamic Energy Systems

7 Chemistry of High Temperature Species in Space

I. Introduction

II. The Upper Atmosphere

III. The Outer Solar System

IV. The Interstellar Region

V. Stellar Atmospheres

References

Index

About the Author

John Hastie

