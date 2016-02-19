High Temperature Vapors
1st Edition
Science and Technology
Description
High Temperature Vapors: Science and Technology focuses on the relationship of the basic science of high-temperature vapors to some areas of discernible practical importance in modern science and technology. The major high-temperature problem areas selected for discussion include chemical vapor transport and deposition; the vapor phase aspects of corrosion, combustion, and energy systems; and extraterrestrial high-temperature species. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with an introduction to the nature of the high-temperature vapor state, the scope and literature of high-temperature vapor-phase chemistry, and the role of high-temperature vapors in materials science. The discussion then turns to gas-solid reactions with vapor products; chemical vapor transport and deposition; vapor-phase aspects of corrosion at high temperature; and flames and combustion. High-temperature vapor-phase processes associated with gas turbine systems are also considered. The final chapter is devoted to the chemistry of high-temperature species in space. This monograph should serve as a valuable reference for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as scientists in fields such as chemistry, physics, materials science, and metallurgy.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Terminology
1 Introduction
I. The Nature of High Temperature Vapors
II. The Scope and Literature of High Temperature Vapor-Phase Chemistry
III. Thermodynamic Relationships between High Temperature Vapors and the Other States of Matter
IV. The Role of High Temperature Vapors in Materials Science
V. Basic Concepts and Controlling Factors in High Temperature Vapor-Phase Processes
Appendix. Major Literature Sources for High Temperature Chemistry
2 Gas-Solid Reactions with Vapor Products
I. Introduction
II. Gas-Solid Reaction Types
III . Reaction Mechanisms
IV. Oxidation Reactions
V. Halogenation Reactions
VI. Synergistic Reactions
VII. Graphite-Gas Reactions
VIII. Water Vapor-Solid Reactions
IX. Miscellaneous Examples of Practical Interest
Appendix. Some Additional Recent Literature on High Temperature Gas-Solid Reactions
3 Chemical Vapor Transport and Deposition
I. Introduction
II. Chemical and Physical Vapor Deposition Processes
III. Chemical Transport along a Temperature Gradient
IV. Enhanced Volatility Processes and Complex Vapors
V. Chemical Synthesis with Quenched High Temperature Species
VI. Plasma Chemistry
VII. Vapor-Phase Metallurgy
VIII. Ore Genesis
IX. Metal Halide Lamps
4 Vapor-Phase Aspects of Corrosion at High Temperature
I. Introduction
II. Corrosion without Vaporization
III. Corrosion with Vaporization
5 Combustion
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Aspects of Flames—Flame Chemistry
III. Ion Chemistry in Flames
IV. Analytical Flame Spectroscopy
V. Chemical Inhibition of Flames
VI. Smoke Formation and Suppression
VII. Combustion Knock
VIII. Combustion of Metals
IX. Theoretical Performance of Chemical Rocket Engines
6 Energy Systems
I. Introduction
II. Thermal Energy Transport
III. Nuclear Fission Systems
IV. Fusion Power
V. Coal Gasification
VI. High Temperature Vapor-Phase Processes Associated with Gas Turbine Systems
VII. Magnetohydrodynamic Energy Systems
7 Chemistry of High Temperature Species in Space
I. Introduction
II. The Upper Atmosphere
III. The Outer Solar System
IV. The Interstellar Region
V. Stellar Atmospheres
References
Index
