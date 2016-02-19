High Temperature Oxides
1st Edition
Description
High Temperature Oxides: Refractory Glasses, Glass-Ceramics, and Ceramics is the fourth part of a series of four books on high temperature oxides. This book is divided into nine chapters that cover refractory glasses and glass-ceramics, alumina-containing compounds, zinc oxide, tungsten oxide compounds, and slip-casting of ceramics. The first chapters of the book deal with the fabrication, characterization, and application of refractory glasses and glass-ceramics. These topics are followed by considerable chapters on the preparation, properties, and application of mullite, oxide spinels, oxides containing tungsten, and zinc oxide. A chapter on slip-cast ceramics and refractories approaches slip-casting from a scientific point of view of this complex process. Included also in this text are the advances in sintered and fusion-cast glass-contact refractories, such as zirconium oxide-silica-alumina. The concluding chapter deals with the quantitative calculations of the magnitudes of the physical properties of glasses and the variation of these properties with temperature. This book is of great value to ceramic and glass researchers and scientists.
Table of Contents
1. Refractory Glasses
I. Introduction
II. Vitreous Silica
III. Reconstructed Glasses
IV. High-Silica Glasses
V. Aluminosilicate Glasses
VI. Aluminate Glasses
2· Refractory Glass-Ceramics
I. Introduction
II. Factors Controlling the Crystallization of Glass
III. Refractory Glass-Ceramic-Forming Systems
IV. Mullite Glass-Ceramics
V. Barium Feldspar Glass-Ceramics
VI. Summary
3. Mullite
I. Introduction
II. The Al2O3-SiO2 System
III. The Structures of Sillimanite and Mullite
IV. The Formation of Mullite
V. Physical Chemistry of Mullite Formation
VI. The Effect of Mineralizers on Mullite Formation
VII. Properties of Mullite
VIII. High-Alumina and Mullite Refractories
4. Oxide Spinels
I. Introduction
II. Structure
III. Preparation of Spinels
IV. Physical Properties
V. Ferrites
VI. Summary
5. Oxides Containing Tungsten
I. Simple Oxides
II. Complex Oxides
6. Zinc Oxide
I. Introduction
II. Physical Properties
III. Applications
7. Slip-Cast Ceramics
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of Deflocculation
III. Other Factors in Slip-Casting
8. Zirconia-Alumina-Silica Refractories
I. Introduction
II. Manufacture
III. Properties
IV. Use Characteristics for Glass Industry Service
V. Applications
9. Theory of Glass Networks
I. Introduction
II. Model
III. Vitreous Silica
IV. Soda Silica Glasses
V. Viscous Flow
VI. Thermal Expansion
VII. Internal Friction, Conduction, and Diffusion
VIII. Densities and Molar Volumes
