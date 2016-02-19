High Temperature Oxides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120533046, 9780323158343

High Temperature Oxides

1st Edition

Authors: Allen Alper
eBook ISBN: 9780323158343
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 272
Description

High Temperature Oxides: Refractory Glasses, Glass-Ceramics, and Ceramics is the fourth part of a series of four books on high temperature oxides. This book is divided into nine chapters that cover refractory glasses and glass-ceramics, alumina-containing compounds, zinc oxide, tungsten oxide compounds, and slip-casting of ceramics. The first chapters of the book deal with the fabrication, characterization, and application of refractory glasses and glass-ceramics. These topics are followed by considerable chapters on the preparation, properties, and application of mullite, oxide spinels, oxides containing tungsten, and zinc oxide. A chapter on slip-cast ceramics and refractories approaches slip-casting from a scientific point of view of this complex process. Included also in this text are the advances in sintered and fusion-cast glass-contact refractories, such as zirconium oxide-silica-alumina. The concluding chapter deals with the quantitative calculations of the magnitudes of the physical properties of glasses and the variation of these properties with temperature. This book is of great value to ceramic and glass researchers and scientists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Refractory Glasses

I. Introduction

II. Vitreous Silica

III. Reconstructed Glasses

IV. High-Silica Glasses

V. Aluminosilicate Glasses

VI. Aluminate Glasses

References

2· Refractory Glass-Ceramics

I. Introduction

II. Factors Controlling the Crystallization of Glass

III. Refractory Glass-Ceramic-Forming Systems

IV. Mullite Glass-Ceramics

V. Barium Feldspar Glass-Ceramics

VI. Summary

References

3. Mullite

I. Introduction

II. The Al2O3-SiO2 System

III. The Structures of Sillimanite and Mullite

IV. The Formation of Mullite

V. Physical Chemistry of Mullite Formation

VI. The Effect of Mineralizers on Mullite Formation

VII. Properties of Mullite

VIII. High-Alumina and Mullite Refractories

References

4. Oxide Spinels

I. Introduction

II. Structure

III. Preparation of Spinels

IV. Physical Properties

V. Ferrites

VI. Summary

References

5. Oxides Containing Tungsten

I. Simple Oxides

II. Complex Oxides

References

6. Zinc Oxide

I. Introduction

II. Physical Properties

III. Applications

References

7. Slip-Cast Ceramics

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry of Deflocculation

III. Other Factors in Slip-Casting

References

8. Zirconia-Alumina-Silica Refractories

I. Introduction

II. Manufacture

III. Properties

IV. Use Characteristics for Glass Industry Service

V. Applications

References

9. Theory of Glass Networks

I. Introduction

II. Model

III. Vitreous Silica

IV. Soda Silica Glasses

V. Viscous Flow

VI. Thermal Expansion

VII. Internal Friction, Conduction, and Diffusion

VIII. Densities and Molar Volumes

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323158343

