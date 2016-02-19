High Temperature Oxides: Refractory Glasses, Glass-Ceramics, and Ceramics is the fourth part of a series of four books on high temperature oxides. This book is divided into nine chapters that cover refractory glasses and glass-ceramics, alumina-containing compounds, zinc oxide, tungsten oxide compounds, and slip-casting of ceramics. The first chapters of the book deal with the fabrication, characterization, and application of refractory glasses and glass-ceramics. These topics are followed by considerable chapters on the preparation, properties, and application of mullite, oxide spinels, oxides containing tungsten, and zinc oxide. A chapter on slip-cast ceramics and refractories approaches slip-casting from a scientific point of view of this complex process. Included also in this text are the advances in sintered and fusion-cast glass-contact refractories, such as zirconium oxide-silica-alumina. The concluding chapter deals with the quantitative calculations of the magnitudes of the physical properties of glasses and the variation of these properties with temperature. This book is of great value to ceramic and glass researchers and scientists.